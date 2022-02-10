In locally relativistic theories, vacuum energy and cosmological constant are the same thing

Tommaso Dorigo promoted the opinions of a Russian physicist of liquids, Gregory Ryskin, about the cosmological constant. The puzzle has been solved, we are told. It is wonderful. The argument is some illogical mixture of the claim that "we may use the elementary thermodynamics and the cosmological constant may be called a chemical potential" and a "nonzero chemical potential would break the local Lorentz symmetry". So it must be zero! The cosmological constant is zero. How do we explain the accelerating expansion? It's kind of a bummer but we may write some confusing clichés but we have solved the great puzzle and that's so great.



I think that I have reproduced all the non-repetitive content of the proposal and you don't lose anything if you only read my summary. It simply is a clearly wrong thinking of a man who just doesn't understand this part of physics. The cosmological constant is almost certainly nonzero (and positive), it has been almost directly measured for more than 20 years and the value seems rather fixed and clearly separated from zero. Also, it is wrong to represent the cosmological constant as a "chemical potential" because it's a multiplier in front of a non-conserved "spacetime proper 4-volume", not in front of the "number of particles", and it's a big difference because the 4-volume is neither integer nor conserved (not even approximately).







All the main theses that Ryskin believes are incorrect. The chemical potential is a perfectly appropriate name, not a misleading one, as he believes, because it correctly communicates the fact that (in a formula for some energy-like quantity) it is a coefficient \(\mu\) in front of some \(N\) which counts some chemical objects, atoms or molecules. The word "chemical" repels a physicist from confusing the chemical potential with cosmological parameters such as the cosmological constant and it is a good thing that the word "chemical" repels him in this way because they are seriously different things. Indeed, the "chemical potential" may be used in a more general spectrum of situations than the chemical contexts of the 19th century. But all of these contexts do deserve to be called "generalized chemistry" because some essential rules are still structurally the same which is why "chemical potential" is an adequate term even in the more general situations!



Also, it is clearly wrong that the cosmological constant (or vacuum energy) violates the (local) Lorentz symmetry. They contribute a term proportional to \(g_{\mu

u}\) to the Einstein field equations. And this tensor, the metric tensor, is invariant under the local Lorentz transformation which is why the invariance under the local Lorentz transformations (around the chosen point) is not broken. Something happens with the spacetime translations instead. What happens is that the whole Poincaré group (which is generated both by spacetime translations and the local Lorentz transformations) may get deformed to the de Sitter or anti de Sitter group, but these three have the same dimensions! The Poincaré group is a contraction of the de Sitter as well as anti de Sitter group; equivalently, the dS and AdS symmetries are deformations of the Poincaré group. The amount of (bosonic) symmetry is not reduced by the cosmological constant (or vacuum energy).







Finally, as some very recent exchanges made very clear, Ryskin really does believe that "the vacuum energy" and the "cosmological constant" are two different, separate parameters. Well, in this context of explaining the smallness of "a parameter" like that, they are not. They are the same thing. (It reminds me of the 1968 Czech fairy-tale, The Incredibly Sad Princess, where the two globalist government aides of the opposing kingdoms – whose prince and princess fell in love – argue, using all 4 of their handsat the same moment, whether the prince and the tattered man are 1 or 2. Of course the dude who said 1, with his hands, was right, too.)



OK, as a teenager, with a German-Czech dictionary in my hands, I read all the Einstein papers, including those that led to general relativity. So I know that Einstein got his Einstein field equations before the Einstein-Hilbert action, of course, the latter needed Hilbert. The equations may be written as\[ R_{\mu

u} - \frac{1}{2} R g_{\mu

u} + \Lambda g_{\mu

u} = \kappa T_{\mu

u} \] Great, the Ricci tensor minus one-half times the Ricci scalar times the metric (this difference is sometimes called the "Einstein tensor" \(G_{\mu

u}\)) is the most nontrivial part on the left hand side. From the beginning, Einstein tended to add the simpler term proportional to \(\Lambda\) and the metric tensor, the cosmological constant term. (He first added it for a wrong reason, because he wanted a static Universe, and then he erased it which was also wrong because the term is great to describe the accelerating cosmic expansion.) On the right hand side, you have the source, the stress-energy tensor \(T_{\mu

u}\), multiplied by \(\kappa=8\pi G/c^4\). Great. There may be a term of the form \(\rho g_{\mu

u}\) contributing to \(T_{\mu

u}\).



Ryskin explicitly believes that \(\Lambda\) and \(\rho\) are two independent parameters, the cosmological constant and the CC-like vacuum energy, and they may always be unambiguously separated. But of course, it is a completely wrong understanding of the reality. Like the prince and the tattered man, they are just 1 parameter. You may always move the cosmological constant term to the right side, let me do it for you\[ R_{\mu

u} - \frac{1}{2} R g_{\mu

u} = \kappa T_{\mu

u} - \Lambda g_{\mu

u} \] and redefine the stress energy tensor by using\[ \kappa T^{\rm new}_{\mu

u} = \kappa T_{\mu

u} - \Lambda g_{\mu

u}. \] Or you may just move everything to the left hand side. Every equation \(L=R\) for real numbers (or their packages like tensor fields; or any objects that may be reversibly subtracted) is precisely equivalent to \(L-R=0\). Whether you write terms on the left hand side or the right hand side is an arbitrary bureaucratic decision, not a physical one.



Incidentally, there are many ways to see that physically, there is just one parameter here. If you insist that the theory is derived from the principle of least action, i.e. from a Lagrangian, the only way how either the cosmological constant or the vacuum energy may influence the Einstein (Euler-Lagrange) equations derived from the action is the addition of \[ \Delta S =-\frac{\Lambda}{\kappa} \int d^4 x \,\sqrt{-g} \] to the action. To derive the stress energy tensor in the "variational" ways, vary with respect to the metric, with the right treatment of the density \(\sqrt{-g}\), and you will add the desired term to the stress-energy tensor \(T^{\rm new}_{\mu

u}\). There is no other way to incorporate the term in the action, so the CC and the CC-like vacuum energy are the same thing as long as these terms in the Einstein field equations are proportional to the metric tensor! There is only one parameter, the vacuum energy in the vacuum which is the same as the cosmological constant, and only the full "statement made by" Einstein equations, and not whether you move some terms to the other side to get an equivalent form, affect physics.



Particle physicists and general relativists have "two default perspectives" on this term. Particle physicists see it as a simple term in the stress-energy tensor, the vacuum energy, something that should get contributions from the vacuum (Feynman) diagrams i.e. the diagrams with no external legs. General relativists don't study how the term is created microscopically. They mainly study its macroscopic (mainly cosmological!) consequences. And because the structure of the term is "even simpler and more canonical" than the structure of the Ricci or Einstein tensor, they got used to writing the term on the left side. But both good general relativists and good particle physicists should ultimately be capable of seeing that they're physically the same term.



I don't want to repeat all my remarks that I made in comments on Dorigo's blog.



But I want to say that Ryskin's misundertanding isn't just about some isolated technical errors. Conceptually, most of the errors look the same, they are coming from a universal fallacy in his whole thinking (and the thinking of a vast majority of laymen and amateur physicists, I would say). Look at his two statements

In thermodynamics, chemical potentials are defined by the fundamental relation (only). The Einstein equation admits two free parameters, the second being the (bare) cosmological constant (CC). The fact that the term that includes CC has the same tensorial form as the possible term due to vacuum energy, has led to a lot of confusion. The vacuum energy term, if non-zero, is part of the total stress-energy tensor of matter and non-gravitational fields. That total stress-energy is the source of gravity, i.e., of the space-time curvature. The CC term, on the other hand, need not have anything to do with stress-energy [...]

On one hand, they are two wrong statements that lead him to his wrong conclusions about the usability of the chemical potential for things like the cosmological constant term; and about vanishing of the cosmological constant. On the other hand, they are just two reflections of a very universal defect in his whole thinking about anything in physics. And the defect is that he blindly insists on how things are called and how they are written and forces himself and others to follow the dogma about how things should be written and called.So for him, the chemical potential is only defined by some particular formula (I am almost certain that it is a different one than what I imagine, I surely think of its appearance in the grand canonical ensemble as the most natural universal definition) and because the cosmological constant terms seem algebraically similar, the cosmological constant is "a chemical potential" for him. Well, it's not. Also, he insists on writing the Einstein field eqation with two sides and he believes that it is important whether things are on the left hand side or the right hand side (it's important for typography and that is where he focuses his attention) so he incorrectly concludes that the vacuum energy and the cosmological constant are two independent parameters.But in both situations, it's his obsession with the form, instead of the content, that leads to these scientifically wrong ideas. In physics (and even mathematics) we don't care about the form much. We care about the propositions that the equations convey. And when equations (or other propositions) may be rewritten in another way that is equivalent, we consider it the same equation. The equivalences may be nontrivial, instead of trivial, but they're still important so the toolkit needed to master and derive these equivalences is a big part of the good physicist's (and mathematician's) expertise. If some description or system of propositions/equations about objects may be written in many equivalent ways and all of these descriptions obey conditions of some Ansatz (e.g. tensor field equations), the difference between them just cannot be physical! A physicist must still be interested in the set of unequivalent theories and if there is some redundancy in the parameters, he must remember what these redundances (due to equivalences and gauge symmetries etc.) are.What I am saying is really a simple thing. It's ultimately about the difference between "understanding" and "not understanding" what you're doing with the symbols (and with the words whose role in physics is obviously even more subtle and fuzzy than the role of symbols). Many pupils and students must be taught to be disciplined while manipulating with mathematical symbols. They would otherwise be lost. So they may be trained to "always write some terms on the left hand side", and similar conditions that aren't really necessary, which may be good for them not to get lost and to learn e.g. to solve equations (or sets) of some form. It is good pedagogically. But the statement that "things must be done as they were trained" is clearly incorrect outside the "particular pedagogic box" and they only make this claim because they don't really understand what they're doing! They won't dare to add all cosmological constant terms to the stress-energy tensor, although the latter has a sufficiently general form to absorb them, because they don't feel self-confident to think independently. That would mean for them to think outside the box but thinking outside the box is dangerous (and indeed, if you haven't mastered the phenomena outside the box, it usually is dangerous!).I believe that the "training of kids constrained by lots of discipline" is still very useful because the knowledge of methods in mathematics and physics allows the people to do lots of wonderful things even if they don't perfectly understand why it works, what is going on, and if they can't derive all these things themselves. I think that many more people may usefully apply mathematics and physics than the number of people who can really derive new things (or deeply understand how the old ones may be justified). It's like composers and listeners to music: it is completely normal and healthy that the number of listeners exceeds the number of composers! The left-wing "theorists of teaching" are completely wrong when they insist on the (mathematical counterpart of the) statement that you need to learn to compose music if you want to listen to music (or use mathematical procedures). On the other hand, you need to be a real composer, mathematician, or physicist to settle things at the cutting edge. Following some dogmatic recipes of the kind "never move terms from the left hand side to the right hand side" simply isn't a good foundation for physics research (or for the composition of music).