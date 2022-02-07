Ivan Mládek: 80th birthday

When I was a kid, for many years, I had an unambiguous answer to the question Who was my favorite singer. It was Ivan Mládek [YouTube videos] and to a non-trivial extent, he still might be although my musical tastes were getting broader and more diverse! ;-)







The Weir [Jez], 1976, is one of his 200+ songs. It was "brave" enough because the song also includes Yes, Yes, Yes; No, No, No; and Well, Well, Well! ;-)



IM was born in Prague, Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia, on February 7th, 1942, so he is 80 today. Congratulations!







This singer, composer (of jolly dixie-style compositions), banjo player (and similar instruments), comedian, visual artist (who invented e.g. the art movement of antiperspective), and a designer of board games, among other things, is actually a trained economist. And at the Prague University of Economics, VŠE, he had a pretty interesting classmate (and a friend even later), Václav Klaus, the second president of separate Czechia and the mastermind of the Czechoslovak economic transformation, aside from many other things.







As a kid, I was sort of collecting his vinyl records, and played each of them many, many, many times, so it is likely that I probably remember dozens of songs much more reliably than IM himself now. ;-) Jožin z bažin was arguably his most famous hit from 1978 (EN subtitles, Joey the Swampthing); it suddenly became Poland's #1 favorite song in 2008 LOL. But there have been so many others that were just blockbusters for me. I could win many singing contests, e.g. secured the victory in "The Whole [Fake, Classmate-Made] Family Is Singing" as a third-grader in our "School in Nature".



He's been saying lots of anecdotes, had his TV shows, especially Čundrcountryshow, in the 1990s, and like in so many other cases, such a show would probably be forbidden by someone today. Many of his favorite jokes and anecdotes have been obscene but they were still fun and highly intelligent (there is no contradiction here).



Happy birthday, Mr Mládek.