Shock and awe, Russian costs and benefits, future

The events in the morning were a brutal shock for me and I needed a day outside the civilization and without the people (in the Bohemian Forest). Sadly, there was a lot of noise from some aircraft even there. We are living in a completely different world now, as ex-president Klaus and his institute wrote.



I think that the liquidation of Ukraine's military forces (and some other things) is indeed analogous to Germany's takeover of Czechia in 1938-1939 except that the Germans didn't damage anything here; and they needed two steps, with half a year in between. That's one comparison that has many problems. Another comparison is the U.S. Shock And Awe, the first war in Iraq (because of Kuwait). We were high school boys who enthusiastically watched the scenes on the high school doorman's TV. Clearly, Russia can do at least comparable things today – and they are probably better. I sincerely hope that at least someone in the U.S. is at least competitive.



In the morning, I focused on the surprise – the Russian leaders aren't in the ballpark of my thinking, after all. Of course, I wouldn't do even 0.1% of the actions that took place today. Instead, I was carressing the muzzle of a wolfdog an hour ago (a wolfdog in an impressive scary house), maybe he was sad, maybe he can identify nice people. OK, it's not just about being nice. It's about the costs and benefits.







We've often heard or even said that Putin was sort of rational. Is there a rational framework in which the benefits of these breathtaking attacks – arguably the most intense attack of one country against the military of another country since 1945 – exceed the costs? In the morning, I started the trip with the opinion "No", mainly because the events were so much "outside the box" (my box, our box). It seemed obvious to me that even the acquisition of the whole Ukraine wouldn't beat the likely losses from the likely economic isolation of Russia. The dollar-denominated Moscow RTS Index lost 38% (and maybe even this drop is already tamed by some interventions of the Russian central bank) and that may be close to some real drop, assuming that Russia will be isolated by the West. Ukraine's GDP isn't even enough to compensate that!







So it looked obvious to me that the Kremlin's thinking must be more feudal, imperial, or outdated because the true values and growth are hiding in some "intensity" (ever better technologies, someone would love to talk about "the singularity" etc.), not in the territory or "the population we sort of control" (and be sure that Russia may partly control the population of a country whose military has been vaporized; freedom simply does need some teeth, as the defenders of the Second Amendment like to say). The soil itself can't be this precious, can it? Russia has the whole Siberia and the largest territory among the world's countries. So what is it that was so attractive, the factories? Ukraine is pretty poor. The people? Most of them will hate the Russian politicians so in what sense they have been "acquired"? Or was it a real fear of the weapons? They didn't seem too dangerous and they disappeared as if they were a collection of ancient aircraft in a museum.



But it is still true that the costs and benefits have an important subjective aspect. Putin et al. have sort of indicated that the dissolution of the USSR [or the Russian Empire] is really a big (tragic) thing for them, as a famous quote by Putin has warned us years ago. Like most Czechs, I obviously don't think in a similar way. In Summer 1992, we were "losing Slovakia" when their Parliament declared the independence and similar centrifugal events were taking place. I was a bit sad for a few hours. Of course it couldn't have been compared to my shock today. For many Slovaks, playing with their independence was a major part of the new freedoms they gained in 1989; virtually no Czechs gave a damn, both because we were more pragmatic and economy-oriented; and because we were simply satisfied with Czechoslovakia which was still closer to an "empire owned by Czechs" than to an "empire owned by Slovaks". With hindsight, it was important that there were good reasons why many Slovaks thought differently than most Czechs. At any rate, already in 1992, I and most Czechs said: Why not? If they are this different and annoying in these things, why wouldn't it be better to dissolve the federation? And it happened. And before it was completed, we already knew that we were becoming the ex-spouses who still love one another.



OK, so dreams about the reversal of a perceived huge injustice from the past may be an extremely strong sentiment for those who organized the Blitzkrieg against Ukraine today. Needless to say, if that's the case, the analogy with Germans and Hitler also works well because the humiliation of Germany (and Austria) after the First World War and the frustration created by this humiliation was probably an important partial reason behind the rise of Nazism – and behind the Second World War (and maybe the Holocaust).



I didn't live after 1918 so I can't really "feel" how deeply upset Germans were or could have been; and whether others felt that this anger was justified. But I surely do understand the reasons for a Russian anger in recent years or decades. (But it's only some Russians who deeply care.) Russia hasn't been treated fairly, after the fall of communism and especially since the 2014 Euromaidan coup. Well, I don't believe that this unfair treatment was a sufficient justification for this stunning Blitzkrieg. But what we can do, others may have a different opinion. It's plausible that they feel that this was adequate. And they had and still have the strength and technology that showed that diplomacy does have an alternative, after all. (When Lavrov and others were saying that they were dissatisfied with the U.S. response and similar things, we may retroactively say that they were almost certainly decided to perform the Blitzkrieg and these words were just created to act as a would-be justification that would be remembered. Yes, I currently tend to think but don't really authoritatively claim that the hacking attacks against Ukraine a day earlier were made by Russia and most of the would-be Ukrainian attacks were false flags, too.)



Maybe I think that – despite the efforts to minimize the casualties – the Blitzkrieg would still be enough for some big trials against some Russian politicians if "we", and I roughly mean the international public in Western countries, could be deciding about all these matters. But we can't. At least right now. We live in a world where similar "surgical strikes" were just shown to be more effective than diplomacy. It's terribly disapponting and concerning and many of us who understand the depth and novelty of the events are deeply frustrated about the finding. But it is a fact. And we just shouldn't deny facts.



As I indirectly reminded you, Czechoslovakia fully surrendered in Fall 1938 when the annexation of the Sudetenland was okayed; and Czecho-Slovakia (that had turned to rest-of-Czechia because of a Slovak declaration of independence a day earlier) surrendered on March 15th, 1939 and allowed to be converted to the Protectorate. We also surrendered to the Warsaw Pact in Summer 1968. (Again, Russia inserted 6 minutes instead of 6 months between the two 1938-1939 events today.) I find it obvious that given the conditions which are indeed analogous (nations that sympathize with Ukraine won't send soldiers to really fight), Ukraine should also surrender. Note that in late Summer 1938, Czechoslovakia announced the mobilization but there weren't ever any orders to shoot because the situation looked hopeless. (Czechoslovakia really had less international support in 1938 than Ukraine now although it should have had vastly more: it was actually treating the minorities and all other things very nicely.)



As I was saying weeks ago, what Russia wanted – the absence of hostile weapons in adjacent countries, especially Ukraine (it may be a really big problem for the Baltic states and maybe even Poland, Romania etc.) and the end of the expansion to NATO – is utterly reasonable. Given the fact that Ukraine doesn't really have any army tonight, as opposed to the last night, it should simply agree not to have one. If Ukraine builds one, it may be destroyed in a similar way again, can't it?



I am not bothered by this relatively reasonable goal that Russia has declared; I am much more shocked by the method that was chosen to achieve it today (much of the goal was already achieved whether or not Ukraine agrees with something). But given the conditions and facts about the lack of will to actually sacrifice lots of soldiers in a war over Ukraine whose result could be very uncertain, I find it a matter of common sense that Ukraine should accept these conditions, as Czechs did in 1938-1939.



What is much more worrisome is whether the civil rights will be respected in the no-longer-quite-independent Ukraine. And perhaps even more importantly, whether some other countries, perhaps even NATO members, may be selected as next targets of similar campaigns. We could be approaching a Third World War-like scenario; or not. You know, we are an oversensitive civilization and when it comes to the Mutual Assured Destruction, we often adopt the idea "we should not even dare to think about remotely similar military operations because they may lead to the end of the world". You know, a problem with this would-be ethical attitude is that Putin may have a much stronger stomach and he "dared to think" about the details, about the difference between the Armageddon on one side; and the elimination of Ukraine's military on the other side. While most Westerners would say that such events are "almost the same" last night, they can't be separated too much, Putin knew that the Armageddon doesn't come right after the vaporization of Ukraine's military. The Armageddon will only come some day or days or years (or much) later. There are actually very many shades of grey in between the elimination of Ukraine's army and Armageddon and I think that Putin has thought about these matters and could tell you how many shades of grey he can distinguish in between.



Some people in our countries simply must think about these subtle differences because the Russian leaders have clearly gone under the surface (I still believe that Putin doesn't want the extinction of mankind and if this mistaken expectation will have to be corrected, it will be my last mistake, I promise). To assume that things like the Blitzkrieg in the morning just "cannot happen because they already lead to MAD and everyone is madly afraid of it" was clearly proven to be a wrong assumption today. Someone isn't so afraid of MAD and someone actually did it. What is possible has dramatically changed and we need to adapt.



We must figure out whether we know how to survive as a civilization in the world that has these new rules, threats, and possibilities. And if we're not certain about it, we simply shouldn't be arrogant. So I don't like Western leaders – including those in my country – who suddenly compete in the contest of inventing the worst possible punishment for Russia. Are you sure that you can safely enforce such a punishment, without threatening vital interests if not the very existence of your country or the Western civilization? If you're not certain, you should better think twice before you articulate similar aggressive proposals against Russia. Only threats that are backed by some real capabilities should be voiced.



Most people in Ukraine, and especially the patriots, have a terrible day today. Some people have died but perhaps even more importantly, the prospects for the freedoms and possibilities have deteriorated for everyone. And it was especially a psychologically crippling event for the nation's self-esteem. But think about it. Did most Russians have a good day? Those who are obsessed with some hatred against Ukraine or the catastrophe of the dissolved USSR may have had a good day. But I think that this is a small fraction. Most people realize that their life will be less safe and economically and otherwise poorer. The owners of Russian stocks (it's primarily the folks often insulted as the "oligarchs" although most of them only differ from American entrepreneurs by being Russian!) saw the 38% drop of their wealth on the dollar-denominated basis in a day, 50% in a month. Protection of the economy and the rich clearly isn't such a priority for the Russian leaders. It's a well-known fact that Putin doesn't like the "oligarchs".



I actually believe that most people in Russia don't want similar wars and isolation of Russia. It seems uncertain whether Putin and his folks may win the next elections, assuming that they would be at least somewhat free which may be a highly nontrivial IF. Maybe, there will be fair elections and people will be punished by Russian courts for many of the events that took place today.



But if you can't construct and guarantee a whole system that may actually safely enforce some punishment, you shouldn't brag about your support for such punishments. I actually think that even the sanctions are probably counterproductive. They just seem dangerous to me. I thought about some ideas how Russia could feel some economic or financial pressures that could be intense but the most important question shouldn't be "how to do it" (which seems possible to me) but "whether it is actually a good idea to do such a thing at all". And I think that the answer is No, and not only because Europe is going to have vastly more expensive fossil fuels. If Russia is going to think that it was unfairly treated, it may destroy a country's army or something else. This is the new paradigm after the paradigm shift in the morning. So I think that the responsible people in the military should think about ways to deal with various possible challenges associated with new problems created by Russia.



But at this moment, I think that the safest approach is to assume that Russia really did these shocking things just to overwrite the hopelessly arrogant and deaf attitude of NATO and Ukraine towards the legitimate worries about a threat that NATO weapons in such a place represent for Russia's existential interests, and NATO should simply stop being increasingly hostile – and increasingly close to Moscow – like Russia wants. Shouldn't and couldn't this fix have been made without the Blitzkrieg in Ukraine? The Blitzkrieg would have probably been avoided.



Sadly, most people in the NATO countries have lived in a terrible group think. Everyone can kick into Russia, tighten the screws around Russia a little more, it is the safest thing to do because "everyone" agrees with this anti-Russian fanaticism and racism because it's so politically correct, isn't it? Well, everyone in your herd of sheep agrees with it. But there's also Russia where some people might disagree and if you persuade others that this disagreement is irrelevant, they may show you their disagreement in a rather spectacular way. Please don't deny the reality, it may be existentially dangerous at this point. Your herd drowning in the group think is still just a bunch of opinions and after the paradigm shift, it seems that you have less strength, resolve, and cruelty than the other side.