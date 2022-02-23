Strong men, weak men, and Donbas

During the 2008 financial crisis, the period of the seemingly unlimited loose money began. For more than a decade, trillions of new dollars produced almost no inflation and many people thought that it was the new normal that would stay forever. Inflation would be zero forever, the end of the history had arrived. I knew that it was nonsense. In particular, when some interest rates went negative, it was a nearly logically inconsistent state of affairs that was only possible as a temporary fluke (just like a negative apparent kinetic energy during quantum tunneling). Its duration had to be proportional to a positive power of Planck's constant \(\hbar\). The previous character is what makes the MathJax \(\rm \LaTeX\) so important here.







For a decade, people lived in a self-fulfilling prophesy in which both the interest rates and inflation rates remained near zero. The extra cash was being carefully stored in insane bubbles including the cryptocurrencies. But that state of affairs wasn't actually stationary. Some imbalances and types of money supply grew. Covid lockdowns were only a perfectly suitable detonator that launched the rapidly growing inflation, and after a rather long period of denial by most central bankers, rising interest rates. Without Covid, something else would become the detonator a few months or years later.



The infinite printing of the money was intuitively unsustainable and indeed, time had to come that would show this unsustainability. I think that the Western societies' promotion of the weak men (and woke-like ideologies) has been analogous to the free cash policies. The growing dictatorship of weakness and perversion has grown to incredible, tragicomical proportions. Could it grow indefinitely? The answer is No, just like in the case of inflation. In the case of the money, some producers had to increase the prices because of lockdown-caused shortages. But most others hiked the prices because they could. They realized it was insane that they hadn't tried to do it years earlier! The growing piles of cash and bubbles in science-fiction, meme, and crypto assets were waiting to be paid to someone who simply says I want a higher price for my stuff. And much of the metastable accumulated bubble cash started to be spent on more expensive commodities and products. In the case of the weakness, the detonator is the Russians' dissatisfaction with Ukraine and their realization that the chronic weakness of the contemporary West gives them a great opportunity to do something with the dissatisfaction. In this case as well, the growing amount of weakness, like the growing money supply, provided someone with increasing incentives to use that weakness for something dramatic.







It is the rule of dialectics, the transition from quantity to quality. I have never had a respect for similar philosophers (let alone the Marxist ones) but this rule is sort of intelligent and physical. Physicists try to measure everything quantitatively. If you can measure qualitative things, they may always be converted to quantitative observables. If you don't know how, you can always associate numerical labels with the qualitative choices. But in most situations, the quantification is more natural and there are thresholds and tipping points of continuous variables that qualitatively change the behavior.



In this sense, I would argue that the philosophers familiar with dialectics should agree with me that "discrete physics" is a non-starter for the construction of fundamental theories in physics. Qualitative observables are always derived or even approximate (that includes the discrete spectrum of some observabes); the precise and fundamental level of reality must always deal with continuous objects. Discrete physicists deny the importance of the continuous observables; dialectical philosophy appreciates them instead.







I hope that for many, these observations were more important than the rest of this text but I should return to the world's most important place after Pilsen, namely Donbas. OK, let me make it clear once again that I have mixed feelings. On the purely emotional side, I think that there is no good reason why Donbas should be controlled by Kiev as opposed to Moscow. And this possibility has been failing at least for 7-8 years now, anyway. On the contrary, historical as well as demographic arguments mostly speak for Moscow. In this sense, it's different from Kosovo which is emotionally tragic because Kosovo is the cradle of the Serbian statehood. Even after the decade when the Albanians got used to "their country" there, I think that the expulsion of the Albanians from Kosovo and a full-blown reintegration of Kosovo to Serbia would be a preferred solution.



My attitudes are opposite when it comes to the international law. The declaration of independence of the Albanians-controlled Kosovo was a fishy act potentially conflicting with the international laws and it has become a benchmark to quantify the hypocrisy of many people and governments in their approach to many similar separatist regional issues. However, while I was deeply hurt by the treatment of the Serbs, I think that the independence of Kosovo was still a relatively minor precedent in the international law. The main reason is that Yugoslavia was a freshly decayed country and the separation of Kosovo seemed like just another, X-th step in the decay of Yugoslavia which mostly meant the evaporation of any "imperial" influence of the Serbs. A separate Serbia with Kosovo was just a young country and after a short time, its ability to preserve Kosovo was shown to be insufficient.



Donbas may be Russian in the long history but nevertheless, it's been about a century when there existed borders of a "Ukrainian republic" which did include Donbas (Crimea had only belonged to Ukraine for half a century). A century is a minority of the "relevant history" but the most recent century is more important for us than the previous ones, especially because almost all the people who are alive were actually born during that century. The whole lives of almost all people who are alive today were lived in a world where Donbas was a part of a Ukraine. Because Kiev doesn't want to sacrifice Donbas peacefully so far (it should, I think), it is a very dangerous situation in which borders that have been the status quo throughout the living people's lives are probably going to be rewritten against the will of the losing side.



This new precedent looks more dangerous than Kosovo because Kosovo was still a very isolated, special place. A historically Serbian region that was just flooded by the Albanians, especially in the 20th century, who just happened to obtain a majority there. But Donbas isn't such a special place. We're talking about Donbas because the two regions of the Ukraine as we knew it up to 2014, the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, happened to display a dissatisfaction with the Euromaidan coup that was above a threshold needed to actively resist the control by the new Kiev government installed by the coup. Some other regions of Ukraine also have a Russian-speaking majority but they just preferred to swallow the pill (or their majorities actively supported the post-Maidan government). So Russia plans to take over regions that randomly appeared above a psychological threshold in 2014. That is just 8 years away. Some other threshold may be defined now and 8 years from now, pieces of Ukraine or even other countries may be controlled from Moscow while too many decisions may be made under the weight of 100,000 troops standing (or even fighting) in some region.



I am not happy about this threat because I believe that many or most places would live a more miserable life under the new Russian overlords (that's different from Donbas which, I believe, would improve under Moscow; and I think that Crimea has greatly improved as a newly Russian region; and the bridge is cool). If it were up to me, I would okay the transfer of a greater part of Ukraine to Russia (as a Ukrainian president, I would need really good and reliable bodyguards to survive that decision). But of course I also realize that this kind of thinking is playing with fire because everything becomes possible once you (or the bulk of countries in the world) allow rather arbitrary regions to be annexed by someone.



On top of that, there is the question whether we identify ourselves with either side. Oleg obviously identifies himself with Russia. But I don't and most of the TRF readers don't; some basic knowledge of facts plus the demographics of TRF visitors is enough to make this point obvious. While Russia works better than Ukraine now, I don't really think it must be a rule (very generally, I do expect the apparently hard-working and more Western Ukrainians to do better, perhaps despite their shortage of natural resources) and I am pretty much impartial in such a brotherly conflict. I probably know Russia more than Ukraine because I've been taught Russian and visited Russia twice. On the other hand, I've known many Ukrainians as well and they are more crucial for the Czech economy now. Hard workers, often in jobs that Czechs became too pompous to accept. It's different with Russians because, while Russians are just a bit less numerous in Czechia than Ukrainians, most of them are registered as entrepreneurs here. I don't quite understand how Russia could have produced a whole nation of entrepreneurs that may have moved to Czechia but it seems to be the case. Are all of them agents or something? ;-)



Aside from some cultural and biological proximity – both nations are Eastern (distant) Slavs with some Eastern form of Christianity – we may look at the players according to their character and individual values. This is the most relevant perspective that was promoted in the headline. As I sketched, the 2022 Donbas crisis (let's hope that it will remain confined to Donbas or at most a slightly generalized Donbas in this year! This is the realistic goal that Western politicians should struggle to achieve) is the first major event that shows the consequences of growing too many too weak men in the West.



Pompeo and Trump reacted to the events. Salon.com complained that Mike Pompeo was the only former U.S. Secretary of State who "praised" Putin. Of course, the "praise" was only that Putin was vigorously protecting Russian national interests and pursued some realistic ambitions. But Salon.com (and others) wrote this strange headline as a typical woke sentence. He is the only one so he must be wrong, you, the reader, are just another brainwashed hopeless sheep that must always side with the increasingly clueless and degenerated minority.



Of course, the actual lesson should be that Pompeo is obviously the only one who has a clue – and the only one who behaved correctly during his tenure. He described these things on TV:





The only thing that has changed in the last 14 months is the United States of America’s leadership. pic.twitter.com/wqqL5AjAF7 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 23, 2022

Luboš, I think is rather obvious that Russia today has an enormous amount of big social problems that cannot be neglected, such as its AIDS epidemic, the highest number of abortions in Europe, population decline, poverty, the Chechenya conflict among others, and on top of that Putin supports tyranical regimes such as the Chavista one.

Because you (Russia) suffer from something that I labeled "big social problems", you are obliged to first solve them, and that is why you cannot do anything in Donbas as long as you have some HIV positive citizens. Checkmate, Russia!