Strong men, weak men, and Donbas

During the 2008 financial crisis, the period of the seemingly unlimited loose money began. For more than a decade, trillions of new dollars produced almost no inflation and many people thought that it was the new normal that would stay forever. Inflation would be zero forever, the end of the history had arrived. I knew that it was nonsense. In particular, when some interest rates went negative, it was a nearly logically inconsistent state of affairs that was only possible as a temporary fluke (just like a negative apparent kinetic energy during quantum tunneling). Its duration had to be proportional to a positive power of Planck's constant \(\hbar\). The previous character is what makes the MathJax \(\rm \LaTeX\) so important here.
Vadim Petrov, a Czech composer with Russian aristocratic ancestors who escaped from Lenin, was given an award from Putin shortly before he died. His granddaughter Linda Vojtová is an NYC-based model. I embedded it to increase the odds that Putin avoids Prague as a target for nukes. Spasibo!
For a decade, people lived in a self-fulfilling prophesy in which both the interest rates and inflation rates remained near zero. The extra cash was being carefully stored in insane bubbles including the cryptocurrencies. But that state of affairs wasn't actually stationary. Some imbalances and types of money supply grew. Covid lockdowns were only a perfectly suitable detonator that launched the rapidly growing inflation, and after a rather long period of denial by most central bankers, rising interest rates. Without Covid, something else would become the detonator a few months or years later.
The infinite printing of the money was intuitively unsustainable and indeed, time had to come that would show this unsustainability. I think that the Western societies' promotion of the weak men (and woke-like ideologies) has been analogous to the free cash policies. The growing dictatorship of weakness and perversion has grown to incredible, tragicomical proportions. Could it grow indefinitely? The answer is No, just like in the case of inflation. In the case of the money, some producers had to increase the prices because of lockdown-caused shortages. But most others hiked the prices because they could. They realized it was insane that they hadn't tried to do it years earlier! The growing piles of cash and bubbles in science-fiction, meme, and crypto assets were waiting to be paid to someone who simply says I want a higher price for my stuff. And much of the metastable accumulated bubble cash started to be spent on more expensive commodities and products. In the case of the weakness, the detonator is the Russians' dissatisfaction with Ukraine and their realization that the chronic weakness of the contemporary West gives them a great opportunity to do something with the dissatisfaction. In this case as well, the growing amount of weakness, like the growing money supply, provided someone with increasing incentives to use that weakness for something dramatic.
It is the rule of dialectics, the transition from quantity to quality. I have never had a respect for similar philosophers (let alone the Marxist ones) but this rule is sort of intelligent and physical. Physicists try to measure everything quantitatively. If you can measure qualitative things, they may always be converted to quantitative observables. If you don't know how, you can always associate numerical labels with the qualitative choices. But in most situations, the quantification is more natural and there are thresholds and tipping points of continuous variables that qualitatively change the behavior.
In this sense, I would argue that the philosophers familiar with dialectics should agree with me that "discrete physics" is a non-starter for the construction of fundamental theories in physics. Qualitative observables are always derived or even approximate (that includes the discrete spectrum of some observabes); the precise and fundamental level of reality must always deal with continuous objects. Discrete physicists deny the importance of the continuous observables; dialectical philosophy appreciates them instead.
I hope that for many, these observations were more important than the rest of this text but I should return to the world's most important place after Pilsen, namely Donbas. OK, let me make it clear once again that I have mixed feelings. On the purely emotional side, I think that there is no good reason why Donbas should be controlled by Kiev as opposed to Moscow. And this possibility has been failing at least for 7-8 years now, anyway. On the contrary, historical as well as demographic arguments mostly speak for Moscow. In this sense, it's different from Kosovo which is emotionally tragic because Kosovo is the cradle of the Serbian statehood. Even after the decade when the Albanians got used to "their country" there, I think that the expulsion of the Albanians from Kosovo and a full-blown reintegration of Kosovo to Serbia would be a preferred solution.
My attitudes are opposite when it comes to the international law. The declaration of independence of the Albanians-controlled Kosovo was a fishy act potentially conflicting with the international laws and it has become a benchmark to quantify the hypocrisy of many people and governments in their approach to many similar separatist regional issues. However, while I was deeply hurt by the treatment of the Serbs, I think that the independence of Kosovo was still a relatively minor precedent in the international law. The main reason is that Yugoslavia was a freshly decayed country and the separation of Kosovo seemed like just another, X-th step in the decay of Yugoslavia which mostly meant the evaporation of any "imperial" influence of the Serbs. A separate Serbia with Kosovo was just a young country and after a short time, its ability to preserve Kosovo was shown to be insufficient.
Donbas may be Russian in the long history but nevertheless, it's been about a century when there existed borders of a "Ukrainian republic" which did include Donbas (Crimea had only belonged to Ukraine for half a century). A century is a minority of the "relevant history" but the most recent century is more important for us than the previous ones, especially because almost all the people who are alive were actually born during that century. The whole lives of almost all people who are alive today were lived in a world where Donbas was a part of a Ukraine. Because Kiev doesn't want to sacrifice Donbas peacefully so far (it should, I think), it is a very dangerous situation in which borders that have been the status quo throughout the living people's lives are probably going to be rewritten against the will of the losing side.
This new precedent looks more dangerous than Kosovo because Kosovo was still a very isolated, special place. A historically Serbian region that was just flooded by the Albanians, especially in the 20th century, who just happened to obtain a majority there. But Donbas isn't such a special place. We're talking about Donbas because the two regions of the Ukraine as we knew it up to 2014, the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, happened to display a dissatisfaction with the Euromaidan coup that was above a threshold needed to actively resist the control by the new Kiev government installed by the coup. Some other regions of Ukraine also have a Russian-speaking majority but they just preferred to swallow the pill (or their majorities actively supported the post-Maidan government). So Russia plans to take over regions that randomly appeared above a psychological threshold in 2014. That is just 8 years away. Some other threshold may be defined now and 8 years from now, pieces of Ukraine or even other countries may be controlled from Moscow while too many decisions may be made under the weight of 100,000 troops standing (or even fighting) in some region.
I am not happy about this threat because I believe that many or most places would live a more miserable life under the new Russian overlords (that's different from Donbas which, I believe, would improve under Moscow; and I think that Crimea has greatly improved as a newly Russian region; and the bridge is cool). If it were up to me, I would okay the transfer of a greater part of Ukraine to Russia (as a Ukrainian president, I would need really good and reliable bodyguards to survive that decision). But of course I also realize that this kind of thinking is playing with fire because everything becomes possible once you (or the bulk of countries in the world) allow rather arbitrary regions to be annexed by someone.
On top of that, there is the question whether we identify ourselves with either side. Oleg obviously identifies himself with Russia. But I don't and most of the TRF readers don't; some basic knowledge of facts plus the demographics of TRF visitors is enough to make this point obvious. While Russia works better than Ukraine now, I don't really think it must be a rule (very generally, I do expect the apparently hard-working and more Western Ukrainians to do better, perhaps despite their shortage of natural resources) and I am pretty much impartial in such a brotherly conflict. I probably know Russia more than Ukraine because I've been taught Russian and visited Russia twice. On the other hand, I've known many Ukrainians as well and they are more crucial for the Czech economy now. Hard workers, often in jobs that Czechs became too pompous to accept. It's different with Russians because, while Russians are just a bit less numerous in Czechia than Ukrainians, most of them are registered as entrepreneurs here. I don't quite understand how Russia could have produced a whole nation of entrepreneurs that may have moved to Czechia but it seems to be the case. Are all of them agents or something? ;-)
Aside from some cultural and biological proximity – both nations are Eastern (distant) Slavs with some Eastern form of Christianity – we may look at the players according to their character and individual values. This is the most relevant perspective that was promoted in the headline. As I sketched, the 2022 Donbas crisis (let's hope that it will remain confined to Donbas or at most a slightly generalized Donbas in this year! This is the realistic goal that Western politicians should struggle to achieve) is the first major event that shows the consequences of growing too many too weak men in the West.
Pompeo and Trump reacted to the events. Salon.com complained that Mike Pompeo was the only former U.S. Secretary of State who "praised" Putin. Of course, the "praise" was only that Putin was vigorously protecting Russian national interests and pursued some realistic ambitions. But Salon.com (and others) wrote this strange headline as a typical woke sentence. He is the only one so he must be wrong, you, the reader, are just another brainwashed hopeless sheep that must always side with the increasingly clueless and degenerated minority.
Of course, the actual lesson should be that Pompeo is obviously the only one who has a clue – and the only one who behaved correctly during his tenure. He described these things on TV:
The only thing that has changed in the last 14 months is the United States of America’s leadership. pic.twitter.com/wqqL5AjAF7— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 23, 2022
Mike Pompeo lost most of the fat in a recent year or so. It may be a good thing and I hope it is although I am a bit worried. Measured by pounds, the peak of Mike Pompeo's prosperity could have been the visit to the Pilsner Urquell brewery in our "Covid-free Summer 2020", on August 11th. Beer builds beautiful bodies and he would have been great in the ad. But I got distracted.
In the monologue above, he made it clear that Putin was competent, Biden was not, and the Trump administration managed to discourage Putin from similar adventures throughout the 4 years. You should realize that it was nontrivial. Subtracting the changes in the West, Russia clearly had a greater desire to do something about the Ukrainians during the Trump years. The post-Maidan events were more recent. Polls show that the Russian public support for a war was far higher than it is today. Putin's thinking was generally the same, too. But such a big Russian step didn't take place for 4 years. It was due to some effective deterence and credibility of the Trump White House's manliness. And indeed, due to some personal chemistry that actually made Putin more relaxed, friendly, and less certain that he would be the most consequential commander in a new war: Trump could have beaten him.
Of course, Donald Trump, who is a stable genius himself, said similar things as Pompeo. Putin is also a genius, a savvy man, and so on. Well, I don't believe that you need to be a genius to recognize the breakaway republics. It was a possibility that was discussed since their very birth. And in recent weeks, this meme became popular in the Russian society, was adopted by the Parliament a week ago, and embraced by the whole Russian Security Council on Monday, hours before Putin said "Da" ("Yes") as well.
But as Pompeo said, there is a reason why this event took place in 2022 and not during Trump's tenure and the reason is a change in the U.S. (and/or the West), not a change in Russia or Ukraine! Now, Biden is just an irrelevant puppet but the point is that the "weak men's reasoning" became dominant in the Western societies including (or especially) in the U.S. The immediate detonator that made me write this essay was the following comment by a TRF commenter:
Luboš, I think is rather obvious that Russia today has an enormous amount of big social problems that cannot be neglected, such as its AIDS epidemic, the highest number of abortions in Europe, population decline, poverty, the Chechenya conflict among others, and on top of that Putin supports tyranical regimes such as the Chavista one.It's a comment about the war-like tensions involving Russia and the commenter believes that he is basically right-wing. With this kind of rightwingers, the West really doesn't need any leftists! We were served about 6 "big social problems" facing Russia. Why? I think it follows from the context that the writer believes that with such a large number of talking points about what he doesn't like about Russia, Russia is weak and can't do anything to the world map. This must have been what he had wanted to say, otherwise the comment would be 100% off-topic gibberish.
Needless to say, this reasoning is completely wrong and it only highlights the clueless weak men's thinking in the West. Even if these would-be attacks on Russia were true, they would change absolutely nothing about the fact that Russia feels very strong, and I think that for very good reasons, and it is likely to win in the contests measuring the leaders' nerves and maybe even the military contests, among others.
But the six "big social problems" are really just distractions. About 1-1.5 million people – at most one percent of the population – are infected with the HIV. Too bad for them. But it is possible to live with HIV just fine these days, there exist drugs (thanks to Antonín Holý, a Czech researcher, and a few others), and even if it were not the case, it is just an individual condition of 1% of Russians. It is not a "problem for the whole Russian Federation". It is just a problem of order 1% which is 0.01, a number much smaller than one! Note that 1 million people is also the number of extra deaths in Russia in the 2 Covid years. Each year, about 1% of the population dies. At various timescales, another 1% may be added by integrated HIV or Covid deaths. None of these things have anything to do with the Russian attitude to Donbas.
You know, the tragedy of the commenter's argumentation is that he is effectively saying
Because you (Russia) suffer from something that I labeled "big social problems", you are obliged to first solve them, and that is why you cannot do anything in Donbas as long as you have some HIV positive citizens. Checkmate, Russia!The even greater tragedy is that the commenter must actually believe that this is a sensible argumentation and he increasingly defines the pathological brain activities of a majority of Westerners. So, make no mistake about it, anyone who thinks in this way is a braindead irrational woke snowflake. Whether you label something "big social problems" has zero impact on Putin – and zero impact on anyone who has any common sense left. You know, I have been labeled a racist or sexist thousands of times in my life and I know exactly what these screaming scumbags mean by this would-be insult which actually isn't an insult at all. Whoever hasn't been called a racist at least hundreds of times is a completely worthless pile of šit. Your throwing left-wing non-insults and propaganda only shows that you are a whining woke piece of šit, not that there is something wrong with the "racists and sexists".
The number of HIV positive people in the U.S. is 1.2 million which is roughly the same as in Russia. The fraction of HIV-positive population is greater in Russia, by a factor of 2-3. If Putin or some Russian authorities decided that this elevated (higher than the U.S.) HIV percentage were an existential problem for Russia, they would know how to solve it. For example, you may execute most of these people. Or gradually ban and prosecute gays, and stuff like that. It's straightforward for Russia – which has the culture where it is possible to adopt rather dramatic laws – to solve similar "problems". So none of them can really become "very serious". Whether you find these solutions woke enough is absolutely irrelevant, it is just your psychological or psychiatric problem!
The commenter probably wanted to indicate that a leader with 1+ million HIV-positive people is obliged to elevate the HIV-positive people to the most important minority and their cure to the most important priority of the government. This is an ideological value judgement (not a fact), a totally stupid one, but this is the kind of a meme that became omnipresent in the self-destructing woke West of the recent years. You invent some illogical conspiracy theory that lacks logic, an oppressed group or a non-existent natural problem, and you use some emotional blackmail to promote the idea that these non-elites and non-problems are really elites and problems. And because you are surrounded by the same brainwashed, clueless, spineless, opportunist, irrational sheep as yourself, you collectively start to think that your insane proclamations are sane, if not universal truths, and your herd of sheep is globally or cosmically important. But it's not. It is just a herd of idiotic sheep bleating Yes and increasingly unhinged clichés on each other, a herd that ruins every meadow where it's running but some owners of meadows will prefer to eradicate such a harmful herd and save the meadow because it has a higher value than the herd, an obvious scenario you can't see and you don't want to see because you are increasingly myopic and confined in an ever tighter mental box. Don't you really get it how insane so many of you have gotten?
It's much worse for the West that we have such clueless woke people in the governments and most other leading positions. This makes the whole Western civilization extremely vulnerable because they assume that the whole world is guaranteed to be the kind of weak, woke, spineless pile of šit as themselves, increasingly emasculated career-seeking sheep who are only used to other woke Yes men around themselves. That's not how Putin works. Or millions of other people in nations that aren't completely degenerated yet. There are still lots of people who refuse to become "infinitely and growingly sensitive about increasingly nonsensical things". I have mixed reactions about Putin's being one of them: One reaction is that I naturally identify myself with (what we considered) the West, not with Russia, so it's bad news that Russia has better men at the top than "my" civilization. And I am just afraid of what may come next, at least because of my geographic location. On the other hand, the degeneracy of the West is getting so insane that I indeed increasingly root for Russia. There are lots of things about Russia and many Russians that I don't like but at least, it is not becoming woke-sensitive in a similar way at a huge and accelerating speed. If Putin starts a big war against the West, perhaps including "us", whatever it exactly means, maybe it's a good turn of events for the whole, for mankind. Let me remind Putin that to join the great leaders of the 2nd millennium, he needs to keep the gem of Czechia intact and transfer it undamaged to a Konev who comes after him. ;-)
Aside from the HIV, the social critic also wrote that Russia has the highest number of abortions and a population decline. Well, many of your comrades consider abortions to be great things and a sign of social progress, so Russia is ahead. I consider abortions wrong but I realize I don't have the power to save the lives of the fetuses and embryos, let alone in the Russian Federation. At any rate, to name abortions a "big social problem" in a rant that sounds like a standard "social justice" rant of the present is bizarre.
Does Russia suffer from a population decline? From early 1992 to late 2007, the population went down from 148.5 million to 142 million. That's a drop by 4.5 percent in 15 years. The graph above shows that more recently, between 2014 and 2017, the population actually increased by almost a million, from 146 to 147 million, before it returned to some sliding. The bulk of the ~2.5 million jump from 2014 is the population of Crimea that was annexed, 2.2 million. But you can see that the projected population in 2022 is higher than in 2012, perhaps by almost the same as the population of Crimea, so even if Crimea is not counted, the population decline stopped in the recent decade. Because the figure for 2021-2022 is projected, we probably need to subtract 1 million, the known death excess of the two Covid years. Russia's population is a million above the 2012 population now but it would be down a million in 10 years without Crimea.
But even the 4.5% decline over 15 years, 1992-2007, isn't an existential threat for a nation. It's still a marginal change of the conditions in a country. There isn't any law of physics or mathematics that says that Russia has to have above 145 million or 150 million. If it had 300 million or 100 million, it could still act in a nearly indistinguishable way. Also, the proportion of the people in the productive age vs pensioners was changing rather slowly even in 1992-2007.
The obsession with the "ideal population graphs" is just another manifestation of the hardcore left-wing social engineering. What is the "right trend" is just your arbitrary belief that someone has probably manipulated you to believe. But at some moment, it may become fashionable to have a huge population growth, perhaps over 1% in a year, and such a growth may be restarted by various incentives (and I was born during the year of pro-birth communist subsidies). On the other hand, when there's no demand for such a baby boom, the population may drop by 0.3% a year for many years, like it did in the 1992-2007 Russia. What's your problem with that? Why should tens of millions of Russians adjust their copulation habits according to some random idea about the "ideal population curve" that you decided to believe? What's remarkable is that the people screaming "8 billion is too much for Earth, we need much less" and "0.3% population drop in a year is a catastrophic decline" are usually the same people, or at least closely aligned people. Fudge off of millions of other people's vaginas that are not yours. It is fudging not your business. And again, it is surely not something that materially affects the Russians' desire, resolve, or ability to annex a part of what was called the Ukraine. Even at the high 0.3%-per-year decline, you need some 230 years to halve the population. Bill Gates wants to eliminate 7/8 of mankind, so he needs 3 times 230 years, almost 7 centuries. Surely 0.3% per year is not a fast decline according to those that find 8 billion unsustainably high for a century!
The last three "big social problems" are poverty, Chechnya, and support for Venezuela. Please, give me a break. Russia became much richer between 2000 and 2010. The GDP per capita sort of doubled. Up to 2019, Moscow was often the most expensive city in Europe, too. The growth returned to oscillations near zero in a recent decade but it had lots of reasons. Chechnya may have problems but they're smaller than the union of Islamic ghettos in Western Europe or the Mexican border problem of the U.S. It's just plain anti-Russian demagogy to be hysterical about Chechnya while you are ignoring similar, greater problems in the Western countries. At any rate, it is another distraction that has nothing to do with the topic of Russian ambitions in Ukraine. Finally, Venezuela is a fudged up country in many ways but it has the freedom and natural conditions (including bad treatment by the West) to be a friend of Russia which is good for both of them. The Venezuelan economic policies may be a mess etc. but that doesn't prevent the Venezuelan soil from hosting Russian nukes that may be directed e.g. against the Silicon Valley or the NYC. Again, the friendship of Russia with Venezuela is just a lame and questionable would-be insult that has nothing to do with anything and that won't impress the Kremlin at all. But the problem is that such stupid non-insults are constantly determining the behavior of Westerners, including the top leaders in the West, and that is why the West is behaving increasingly crazily.
To summarize, the commenter showed the neverending fabrication or overstatement of "big social problems" in the West which are used as talking points to harrass, restrict, weaken, and harm the most important and most productive people. We're drowning in far left demagogies and persistent emotional blackmail. We are constantly forced to be worried about talking points which are "big problems" although they are not real problems at all ("climate change" will regain a top status in this contest of fake problems now, once the end of Covid is hopefully obvious to almost everybody). A real problem we are facing is that the Russian government got ambitious and it may want to annex much more than two small regions of Ukraine. If you persuade Putin that something in your dumb list is a truly "big social problem", he will solve the problem by hiring someone to subtract you from Planet Earth, and if you tell him that a whole woke city of yours agrees with you and he will find the woke city genuinely annoying, he will solve the problem by a nuclear warhead. He has about 6,400 of them, they cost something to be produced, and they should have some usage, shouldn't they, and a subtraction of an annoying woke city could be a good example of the useful application of this great invention.
It's time for the West to fight back against the woke culture and ultra-weak men and their infinitely delicate sensitivities about mostly fabricated problems, otherwise we are approaching the complete self-destruction of the West. In recent years, this self-destruction was a description of a gradual (accelerating) trend combined with a prediction into the future. But now, it is clear that there are people outside the West who may be willing to help the West with its self-destruction and shorten this farce a little bit (but our ancestors would still say that it will have been almost completely our leaders' fault, not Putin's). Again, it's terrible that after all the wonderful anti-communist revolutionary activities, I ended up on the sick side of this "new curtain", anyway. But if and when the sickness of our side becomes way too obvious, I am ready to push my feelings a bit further and root for a new, reorganized mankind.
