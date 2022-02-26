The invasion faces piling hurdles, growing consensus of its opponents

On Thursday morning, the first day of the invasion to Ukraine, things looked rather simple. President Putin found all the weaknesses of his foes, especially the declining West, and a simple strategy to own Ukraine (and maybe more).



The West was divided and especially unwilling to fight or even support Ukraine, others would be even more afraid, sanctions would be toothless. A few surgical strikes eliminating some big equipment and facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be enough to drive the relevant Ukrainian folks to surrender and Putin could dictate what he wants although no one else has satisfactorily explained to me what it actually is (a supporter of Putin told me hours ago that the blockade of Kiev and starvation of 3 million is a part of the plan but I forgot to ask what this step in the algorithm was good for).







They managed to educate me in such a way that "May There Always Be Sunshine" (by Arkady Ostrovsky, a Russian) is still my ultimate anti-war song. Too bad that the song is probably banned in Russia now. Versions CZ 1, CZ 2, RU 1, DE+RU+EN+FR, RU-war_metal, RU+FR+EN-guitar, EN-by_RU.



When I returned to the Internet, it became clear that the war got much more bloody, ordinary, and disgusting. It was no longer a series of surgical strikes. Civilians started to die, apartment houses began to collapse, and the Russian troops on the ground began to face a vigorous opposition. Zelensky, a comedian that won the presidency with 73% of the votes, became an unlikely tough man who was sending defiant messages from a Kiev's recognizable sightseeing, even on Saturday morning, although there are new claims that he finally left the dangerous capital.



On Saturday, Putin announced that the Russian Army had a one-day holiday on Friday, and that's why their records looked so lousy. I am sure that he thinks that he is a better commander than your humble correspondent and that is why I don't want to advise him. But maybe he forgot to grant the one-day vacations to death and fire as well, didn't he? With that extra fix, he could have saved lots of Russian lives, tanks, aircraft etc. that were neutralized on that day because the Ukrainian defenders didn't take a break. Ukraine demands the International Red Cross to bring all the Russian corpses back to Russia where they came from but refused to walk back on their burned limbs.







The Kremlin has said some big words, like "whoever intervenes into our important operation, will see something he has never seen before", an apparent nuclear strike threat against the U.S., Turkey, France, or anyone else. I am greatly afraid of the first nuclear weapons' job since 1945. But at the same moment, it would be an even greater paradigm shift and during the second day, people and nations started to regain their self-confidence.







So it turned out that almost all the EU countries want to cut Russia from the Belgian-based SWIFT, the global payment system. Hungary won't veto it, we learned today, and that's why the decision was left to Germany, the last supporter of rather normal financial relationships with Russia. I understand Germany's hesitancy very well. (Update: Germany also said it won't block it, Russia will be cut for a few days.) On the other hand, there really seems to be an increasing probability that these sanctions and hurdles (on top of the Ukrainians' heroic fight, perhaps with some donated weapons, which is still the main way how to respond to a war) could be enough to force Russia to stop this war.



Lots of demonstrators, a tennis star Rublěv in the final match, and other Russians have made it clear that they want peace, not war, despite the risk that they may be prosecuted for "treason". France has confiscated a Russian ship with cars on their way to St Petersburg, as a cargo that may violate the fresh sanctions. Turkey is deciding whether the Russian warships could be prevented from entering the Black Sea through the two straits that Turkey controls, something that may violate some conventions, Turkey mentions. Zelensky spreads the meme that his friend Erdogan has already promised it, Turkey denies this decision. Ukrainian ministers urged Musk and SpaceX to allow the satellite Internet connection from anywhere in Ukraine. "Anonymous" took down several servers around Putin. Traffic signs in Ukraine will be removed, we did it during the 1968 occupation of Czechoslovakia.







A prick is straight, a prick is bending to the left again, and go fuck yourself to Russia to the right.



Meanwhile, perhaps even more importantly, there are indications that the normal anti-U.S. ally of Russia, China (which has abstained in the U.N. so far), could fully join the anti-war boat. At least some very large Chinese banks, afraid of the U.S. sanctions, actually agreed to ban loans used to buy the Russian fossil fuels. Also, I think that China has painted itself as a beacon of the global peace for many years and taking a co-responsibility for this bloody war could be a bad and unnecessary P.R. idea, internationally as well as domestically. The Iron Curtain between Russia and China that would supplement the West-Russian Iron Curtain could make a big difference. I won't discuss that Russian athletes and venues are being eliminated from the world sports, the Russian flag and anthem is being banned in all of sports, and Russia was even eliminated from the Council of Europe as well as Eurovision, the ultimate kitschy song contest. The European Parliament will try to make it harder for Champagne to be delivered to some Russian lawmakers. Some of the entries in these sactions sound comical, in comparison with the ongoing war and the risk of a huge world war, but their union dramatically lowers the quality of life of Russian citizens, many of which are really similar to the people in the EU or North America. And those could exert a growing pressure on the government so that it starts to behave a bit controllably again.



The Russian government banned Twitter and slowed down Facebook. It seems rather clear that these are acts of the despair – they really don't want the truth to get to many Russians because the truth recently looked rather inconvenient and unflattering for the Russian government. But such bans will only increase the suspicion of tens of millions of Russians.



Putin oversaw (and perhaps even helped) the most dramatic capitalism-powered growth in the Russian history but he didn't really codify the modern Russian capitalism; the true founders worked around Yeltzin etc. The main mastermind of the Russian transformation, Yegor Gaidar, was the finance minister in 1991-1992 when Yeltzin was the president; and he was the prime minister for some time in 1992. But I thought he had to have a significant appreciation for the importance and power of the free markets but maybe I was wrong. His approach to these matters like like the centrally planned economy. I don't really believe that it may work. Especially in our complex world with lots of new products, services, and financial relationships, and especially lots of complex financial products and derivatives, any imbalance created by the unavoidably imperfect central decisions may be immediately translated to some other, perhaps unexpected, imbalances.



Also, Russia's Forex reserves were $600 billion or so (before the war). They could have been built because Russia exported $500 billion a year but only imported $300 billion worth of goods and services annually. That $600 billion was (I am sure that the reserves are significantly smaller by now, as the central bank was saving the rouble) 20% of China's reserves; but only 350% of the Czech ones. It's not a lot of money, relatively to the pariah status that Russia was acquiring in recent two days. Selling and shortselling of the roubles is probably intense. Note that the daily global trading volume in the Forex market is some $6 trillion, 10 times the Russian reserves. If just a few percent of the daily trading volume is dedicated to the selling and shortselling of the roubles, the central bank (which is buying back the roubles) will deplete the Russian reserves within days or weeks. Similar shortages and imbalances will exist in various classes of products and commodities and Putin seems eager to manually control many of these degrees of freedom which seems like an ambitious goal.



Meanwhile, lots of countries are sending lots of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. They no longer seem to be afraid of the "punishment that they have never seen before" because they would share the punishment with others. (Sadly, it may still come, Russia has over 6,000 nuclear warheads.) It's usually some "smaller" weapons, lots of the "big boys" have been destroyed by those missiles. But those things seem to work well. Stingers are anti-aircraft missiles, Javelins are anti-tank weapons, and lots of rifles and automatic guns are being moved to Ukraine in some way. Civilians got tens of thousands of new rifles, millions have learned to prepare the Molotov cocktails.



So I am increasingly joining those who tend to feel that Putin has miscalculated here but we may still be proven wrong. Sadly, I think that if we are wrong, it means that Putin will show something much worse than we have seen so far. But the world is rather complex and he has used an oversimplified (and too communist-style or authoritarian) model of the basic variables that he needs to keep under control. A full-blown war is a terrible thing and it is also a hardly controllable one, especially if it is coupled with all the complexities of the contemporary "peaceful" world. It's wrong to be sure about the outcomes of such wars, especially if the enemy's army is only smaller by a factor of 4 or so, but it has a much greater support from the main part of the rest of the world. While both Putin's fans and foes seem to take it for granted that he is the ultimate commander-genius, I think that there really exists no evidence in favor of this assumption. He has only gone through wars with much weaker opponents and even there, the record seems mixed. Ukraine has the 2nd largest army in Europe after Russia.



It seems to me that almost all the news that Mr Putin is getting these days and hours are bad news. He may be rather angry, frustrated, I don't know what his psychological condition exactly looks like. As many nations, individuals... got away with the addition of some hurdles to the Russian war efforts, the creation of such hurdles was getting exponentially more popular. It's possible that even now, most of the people who try to help Ukraine in some way don't actually believe that Ukraine will win. They are donating small amounts they may afford to lose, just to feel good. But at some moment, the total weight of the hurdles may be so huge that the people and nations will start to believe that Russia (or Putin) is going to lose. If that moment comes, the anti-war or anti-Russian or anti-Putin activities may accelerate even more intensely because the people and nations will want to join the winning camp.



Dear Russian government, just end this war and admit a profound mistake. Pay the compensations to Ukraine, apologize, and try to reintegrate itself into the somewhat more normal world. I do agree that this war isn't a purely Russian invention, it's something that Russia has been pushed to do for quite some time, by being badly treated by others and by other reasons. But that changes nothing about the need to end it. Clearly, this escalating war – we are only in the third day of it – is an even more urgent threat for the world than e.g. Nestlé's replacement of the little black boy by a blue one, on a famous Czech candy, Kofila. Nothing is changing about the catastrophically bad trend of the West's trajectory but, unlike the intense hot war in Ukraine, wokism arguably isn't killing thousands of people per day, with a real risk that it may soon be millions of people per day. We need to fix the war on Ukraine before we return to the cures for wokism etc. If the West created "Putin the Devil" by the Russophobia but also the hypocritical U.S. policies and many other things that I've criticized for decades, then the West has some responsibility for its creation and it should try to defend itself (the West), Ukraine, and the rest of the world.