The TRF peace treaty

Our names are Putin, Zelensky, Biden, Macron, Scholz, Johnson, Erdogan, Morawiecki, Lukashenka, and von der Leyen, and we were chosen to represent countries and a union that were considered most relevant in the recent hostile interactions between Ukraine and Russia.



Events of the recent days were caused by mistaken and unjust acts and attitudes by all of us and other politicians in our countries and a union, especially during the recent days and perhaps weeks but also in the previous 8 years, 31 years, and 300+ years, too. We have realized that the situation was recently getting out of control, wasn't compatible with the plans of either of us, it could unpredictably escalate, and the escalation that can't be ruled out could lead to dangerous outcomes for the interests of all of us, our nations, and mankind.







Because we realized that it was very difficult to directly negotiate in these tense conditions and our nations' expectations of our stubbornness, and this fact was making the conditions even tenser, we have outsourced the task to write down the treaty and Lumo was fortunately energized by a two glasses of an expensive 13.5% Californian red wine donated by JN (thanks to him for the world peace). Miraculously, he happened to write down a treaty that all of us could endorse, after we appreciated that some generosity was needed. The generosity displayed during the 1992 talks about the dissolution of Czechoslovakia (the so-called Velvet Divorce) was a great example for all of us.







Our countries and a union will be bound to realize the following plan whose polished edition will be translated (from Lumo English) to English, Russian, Ukrainian, French, German, Turkish, Polish, and Belorusian.







We will immediately order all the armed forces to respect a ceasefire. By Monday, March 7th, 2022, 0:00 Kiev Winter Time, the Russian Armed Forces will be ordered to withdraw from the bulk of Ukraine. The Ukrainian soldiers will withdraw from the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions (as defined by the pre-2014 maps). These two regions will gain the status of Ukrainian regions temporarily administered by the Russian Federation. Ukraine and all other countries-signatories (and the European Union) will recognize Crimea as a part of the Russian Federation. The dam that supplies water to Crimea and its 2 km vicinity will be administered by an EU-based water company to be chosen in a Ukrainian tender, and the country where the water company is registered will be allowed to send soldiers to the vicinity of the dam. The company will be obliged to guarantee the supplies of water to Crimea, as much as reasonable conditions allow. The water company will be allowed to transfer its role in the dam to another EU water company or to someone else if both the Ukrainian and Russian governments agree.



On July 4th, 2022, there will be a referendum in the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions; the right to vote will be defined by rules that sufficiently correlate with the citizenship up to 2014 and inhabitants after the 18th birthday will be allowed to vote. The single question will be "Do you support the steps towards the annexation of the region by the Russian Federation?" The region(s) among the two with less than 50% of "Yes" will remain a part of Ukraine, on par with all other regions and their regional governments will receive a one-time subsidy of $1,000 per inhabitant from the European Union (50%) and the U.S. (50%) as help to compensate some of the damages since 2014. The region(s) between 50.00 and 66.66% of "Yes" will be given a special status by Ukraine since October 1st, 2022, 0:00 Ukrainian local time, which will guarantee the rights of Russian as a local official language, among other things, and will remain a part of Ukraine. The region(s) with at least 66.67% of Yes will be annexed by the Russian Federation from January 1st, 2023 (details about the transition will be described in a separate treaty). We agree that such a serious constitutional change, including a change of the border between countries, requires more than a simple majority. The rest of Ukraine, outside Crimea and the two Donbas republic, will remain a part of Ukraine. The Russian and Ukrainian governments promise to promote the new Ukrainian-Russian border as a reasonable outcome of many twists and turns in the shared prehistory; they will agree to draw a thick line behind the history.



According to the signatories, the Russian Federation's efforts to help Ukraine which were started on February 24th, 2022, in the morning, didn't work quite as planned by the Russian leadership. Lives were lost and there have been lots of material damages, too (not only in the military equipment). In the previous 8 years, the Kiev government has caused damages to the allies of the Russian Federation in Donbas, too. The former damages were significantly greater and, quantifying the difference, all of us agreed that the Russian Federation should pay reparations of €100 billion to Ukraine (which may be larger or smaller than the "fair value", according to various perspectives). 10 payments worth €10 billion will be due April 15th, 2022; May 15th, 2022; ... up to January 15th, 2023. The distribution of the money will be left to the Ukrainian government. All signatories will consider this payment to be complete and further compensations for the special operation since February 24th, 2022, and the previous 8 years of military confrontations between Ukraine and Russia, won't be demanded by any signatory or the governments they represent.



In the buffer zone consisting of all Russian points that are less than 50 km away from Ukraine and all Belorusian points less than 30 km from Ukraine, as well as all Ukrainian points that are less than 50 km away from Russia or less than 30 km away from Belarus, Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine won't store any missiles with the range over 10 km up to the end of 2029. Assuming that the conditions of the treaty as defined above will have been met, according to a fresh U.N. vote, Russia and Ukraine will consider their territorial disputes settled. The leader of the European Union and other EU members signed under this document will be obliged to actively support Ukraine's candidate status in the European Union.



Starting from January 1st, 2023, the Russian Federation will respect the right of Ukraine, in the territory that results from the decisions above, to join NATO. However, Ukraine will give up the right to host missiles that have the ability to reach Moscow or St Petersburg. The Russian Federation will have the right to warn Ukraine (and inform Ukraine about the moment of strikes) and surgically strike facilities that host forbidden missiles. If that happens, the U.N. will hold a majority vote whether Russia will have violated its commitments, and if it did (or will have done, or whatever is the tense in non-Lumo English), Russia will agree to surrender its membership in the U.N. Security Council.



All signatories and the governments or a commision that they represent will actively oppose the prosecution of the Russian politicians for war crimes, acknowledging that exceptionally unfriendly international conditions have largely forced them to act in a controversial way. However, the future freedom of the Russian courts and prosecutors to decide about the guilt or innocence (or the prosecution of Russian nationals in the international courts) will be respected by all the signatories. The Russian government will immediately stop any prosecution of the people who have disagreed with the special operation in Ukraine.



Starting from March 7th, 2022, all the signatories will actively support the elimination of all sanctions justified by the February 2022 Ukraine-Russia tensions on both sides; elimination of the boycotts of Russian products, services, athletes, events, and venues that were justified by the same tensions. The airspace of Russia and NATO countries will open to NATO countries' and Russia's aircraft, to roughly match the rules in January 2022. The signatories' governments and a council will support the reincorporation of Russia into the Council of Europe since the beginning of 2023 if the conditions in this treaty are obeyed. All signatories will re-allow the broadcast and distribution of RT and Sputnik; Russia will re-allow Facebook, Twitter, and all social networks that have at least 100 million monthly users globally without any slowdown, and will only consider new sanctions against them when new reasons unrelated to Ukraine emerge again. Similar pledges are made concerning other types of sanctions that were (at least 30%) inspired by the Ukrainian-Russian tension in February 2022 including cultural and scientific organizations and conferences. The Russian government as well as its counterparts will actively oppose efforts to harm the material interests of Russian, Ukrainian, and NATO countries and their citizens and corporations; and they will also oppose the ideas about the nationalization (in Russia or elsewhere) that is directly or indirectly justified by the Russian-Ukrainian tension. The Russian-Ukrainian tensions will not be considered a reason for cutting Russia's access to SWIFT by any of the signatories or the governments or a union that they represent.



If the EU members among the signatories see that Russia will have obeyed the conditions up the end of 2024, and if no other serious obstacles emerge, they will actively support Russia's candidate status in the EU since January 1st, 2025, with its voting power equal to that of Germany and with further conditions for the EU membership that are comparable to the conditions for countries in the West Balkans (Albania+Yugoslavia-Slovenia). If the heritage of the Ukrainian-Russian tension largely disappears by late 2034, NATO will consider the Russian membership since January 1st, 2035.