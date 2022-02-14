The West has used Ukraine as a slut

The histories of Ukraine and Russia (plus Belarus) are intertwined and it's a subtle question whether we recognize these people as one nation or two (or three). Today, on Monday, we are experiencing another peak of the "imminent Russian invasion" hysteria. The "experts" have determined that the invasion will start on Wednesday, Feb 16. But the best experts in Kremlinology happen to be meteorologists now because it's all about the weather, CNN argues. Russia needs a frozen swampland, the reasoning goes, and it's only gonna be frozen for a few more days. Maybe, it's already too late, the new narrative says and the experts are preparing for the possible scenario that there is just no invasion and the hysteria is no different from the other hysterias that the CNN-style cesspools have been fabricating for years.







OK, this is a Slovak song but the band has sung some Rusyn or Ukrainian songs and while I am annoyed by the current Slovakia's pro-Brussels and pro-Washington attitudes, the life in Slovakia clearly is happier than the life in Ukraine, isn't it? The absence of the constant fearmongering is a big part of it.



Don't get me wrong. I find a military event possible. But I think that Russia is both thinking "wow, these invasion-hysterical Yankees are incredible morons" and "this hysteria can't be bad for us, can it?". The hysteria represents some genuine fear and that fear makes Russia more important – and more capable of achieving some commitments etc. So I think that in these days when lots of people expect an imminent invasion, they have a chance to get some pledge that Ukraine will never join NATO and/or it will be reincorporated into Russia's sphere of influence. I actually think that the number of Russian troops near the border is very low for a safe victory against Ukraine. There may be over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine but the Ukrainian army still has some 170,000 active personnel. Assuming that things like nukes are avoided, it just doesn't look like a ratio that would guarantee some victorious Blitzkrieg which is clearly what the Kremlin would prefer if there were any conflict with a (any) smaller country.







CNN could write the "weather story" under the headline "Global warming has saved mankind from the Third World War" but for some reasons, they didn't choose this title. It's ironic, isn't it? They love to write stories about "The Armageddon: experts found out that due to global warming, skunks are copulating a week too early" but when their own experts determine that "warm weather" could be the reason why Europe will avoid the worst war since the Second World War, global warming and CO2, the gas we call life, cannot get any credit for that, can they? Skunks' sex life is vastly more important than peace in Europe. CO2 can only be blamed for bad things.







Ukraine is in a terrible shape which is mostly a self-inflicted injury; but it just couldn't happen without a great support for this self-destruction that is coming from the U.S. and other Western countries, especially the English-speaking ones. These days, something like one-half of the foreign nations are deciding that Ukraine is too dangerous so their bosses leave the country along with many Ukrainian entrepreneurs, foreign diplomats, and a significant fraction of the flights to Kiev are being canceled.



Just think what it does to the economy. It's common sense that these events and the recurring tension are terrible for the economy. Many important people can't do their work. Companies can't really operate well, submit the documents they need to submit, people don't want to invest in Ukraine because it's too dangerous. A speedy Blitzkrieg would probably be better for Ukraine.



The West could have helped Ukraine economically but it just didn't want to. So the 2021 Ukrainian GDP per capita was $4,400 (nominal) or $14,000 (purchase parity). Those numbers are smaller than the Czech ones approximately by factors of 6 and 3, respectively (and factors 2.5 and 2 relatively to Russia's, too!). The Czech economy suffers from a terrible shortage of workers (that surely contributes to our latest inflation figure published hours ago, 9.9% in a year!) and the Ukrainians are the most important foreign workers now. This coexistence surely works well (and the Russian-language mafias of the 1990s are no longer a topic). Couldn't Ukraine reduce the gap a little bit? It could but no one is working on that. Ukraine should really be allowed to trade with the EU more freely, adopt some European-style laws, and other things (I have also prepared a wonderful system to transliterate the Cyrilic into a Czech-style Latin alphabet and back), and perhaps join a Russia-led military alliance at the same moment. This is not happening. Even more worrisome is the fact that people have been trained not to want it.



Although I have learned Russian for many years as a kid (and was pretty good at it) and Ukrainian is significantly different, I still can't safely distinguish a Ukrainian person from a Russian one, by the appearance or speech. For me, it is just a totally silly idea for the Ukrainians to assume that they're something qualitatively better than Russians, especially because of their factor-2 GDP gap (yes, a part of this gap is due to Russia's natural resources).







Incredible, Russian-speaking Ukrainian kids, Katya and Nikita, in the 2019 Czechia and Slovakia's Got Talent. Before the final evening, they dropped out of the contest due to Katya's injury (video).



Some Ukrainians were excited by the idea of becoming the "supermen", or whatever is your term for the "Made in Deutschland" Übermenschen, and the Bandera folks probably believed that they would become "supermen" if they were at least as cruel Nazis as the Germans. As many witnesses say, they were worse than the Germans! Despite this cruelty, they still remained Ukrainians and a nation that is close to Russians according to any impartial eye.



The recent "Made in the USA" propaganda served to the Ukrainians is not too different from the efforts to get some useful idiots who think that they may become "supermen" by cooperating with the German forces. The geographically illiterate Americans have been brainwashed for some 80 years to conflate Russia and communism (although Marx and Engels were far from Russians) and to imagine some idealized "communist evil" that lives in some "core Russia", probably inside the Kremlin. In this picture, it's the "core Russia" that Americans are obliged to hate, and everyone who is far enough from the Kremlin is a saint and deserves to be liberated from this evil "core Russia". Ukrainians are surely a major example now. Americans don't bother to check their hypothesis that the Ukrainians are extremely different from Russians. And they don't seem to care that Russia is no longer a communist country to an extent that would be significantly higher than Biden's America's being a communist country.



But this picture involving the "evil core Russia" has nothing to do with reality. Even the last European country that joined the Soviet bloc, Czechoslovakia in the "Victorious February" coup of 1948 (that shock was the main event that pushed the West to establish NATO), wasn't innocent. We had some Russian agents here, some pressure and soft blackmail of the type "if you join the Marshall Plan, we will consider it a hostile act and you won't get a help with crops etc." but the bulk of the transition to communism was still made by our domestic communists and millions of people who evolved to support them, either more fanatically or less so. The process wasn't "qualitatively" different from the emergence of communism in Russia or elsewhere. The idea that communism was "imported" to all countries from Russia is just a manifestation of the stupid conflation of Russia and communism. Ukraine is far less innocent in doing all the Soviet things than Czechoslovakia, of course. These nations of the Soviet Unions largely did think like Russians; the three Baltic countries (rather violently occupied by Stalin around 1940) were exceptions and indeed, they didn't become successor states of the USSR and joined NATO instead.



So to fight the idealized evil "core Russia", Americans are supporting Ukrainians in their hatred. Once again, the Ukrainians are told that if they hate Russia and/or sacrifice their lives in a futile war against Russia that they will ideally launch, they will become "supermen". This time, it's not the German blonde blue-eyed Übermenschen supermen, it is the American flying supermen with blue suits, but the logic of the situations is nearly isomorphic. Ukrainians are sold some optimized cheesy U.S. commercials and "demos" of a product (the product is the "glorious Ukrainian supermen's future guaranteed if Ukrainians just scream that they're basically Americans instead of basically Russians"), Americans have become great in deceiving the people through commercials. But the actual sweet products have never arrived and almost certainly will never arrive. Everyone who has a brain sees that Ukraine is close to countries like Iraq, Syria, Libya... it is another victim of pathological policies of nasty politicians like Obama and Biden (and Nuland, too) who are trying to export the unexportable (plus the easily exportable hatred) but they do nothing to genuinely help other nations.



Is NATO keen on sending infantry divisions to Ukraine? At the end, the West has figured out what I wrote last month, namely that a NATO-Russian war in Ukraine only would be a humiliating loss for NATO. So they don't want to keep NATO soldiers in Ukraine. In fact, perhaps because of the scandals in Afghanistan, the U.S. seems obsessed with the idea not to leave a single U.S. person in Ukraine now! This actually makes a Russian invasion more likely but as I said, Russia could still face the Ukrainians themselves and they could cause a huge problem for the limited numbers of Russian troops that are close to the border now. Even if Russia won a Blitzkrieg, the lingering guerilla war would be way too costly for Russia.



So when the fear index runs high, it is very clear that the West doesn't want to sacrifice anything at all for Ukraine. The English-speaking countries could have constructed some effective aid package, including some targeted $100 billion gifts, but that didn't happen. Human sacrifices are much greater than these amounts so you may be sure that America isn't willing to sacrifice 10,000+ troops which would probably be needed for a real promising war against Russia on the surface of the Ukrainian territory. The West has no emotional attachment to Ukraine; Ukraine is just an otherwise irrelevant straw man chosen to nurture the Western Russophobia. And the actual ultimate goal of this Russophobia isn't any conflict with Russia but rather just a domestic virtue-signalling. In the U.S., the Russophobia has become the most central part of the bipartisan or multi-partisan political correctness (even more inclusive PC than Covidism), literally everyone in any party is obliged to periodically say some bitter things about Russia.



Fine, much of that was true in 1938 when Czechoslovakia was betrayed by France, its official ally, and France's ally, the Chamberlain's U.K., which was arguably the main force promoting this utterly idiotic donation to Nazi Germany. (Netflix recently released a revisionist movie about Munich where Chamberlain, the ultimate useful idiot of Hitler's, was half-painted as a genius. No one dares to ask whether this movie could be insulting to the Czechoslovaks or anyone who isn't braindead and who knows where Munich led, for that matter. Fortunately, the plot is composed of boring events involving spies who work in the offices and the movie won't have any lasting impact on anybody.)



Fine. So the lack of a genuine emotional link with the West is what Ukraine shares with Czechoslovakia of 1938, no doubt about that (and just because of the geographic distance, it is likely that people actually know that Ukrainians are more different from Westerners than Czechoslovaks from Westerners). The betrayal seems complete and was predictable in both cases. However, all the other conditions are very different. Most importantly, Putin is no Hitler and as far as I can say, his foreign policies are far more peaceful and trustworthy than those of the current U.S. administration. (And this time, diplomacy is the cure, not the problem, as a Turkish German pundit pointed out today.) I surely wouldn't be thriled if there were a risk that Russia is rebuilding my country to its image (most parties, including those that I criticize, might still be doing better than most Russians simply because we're ahead of Russians as a nation in most crucial "peacetime" issues and some Russians have shown us that they don't hesitate to reduce these cultural advances, even those that are clearly superior) but if it comes to some hypothetical conflict in a place that isn't prosperous, I would probably root for Russia and not the U.S. Also, I find it plausible that Biden's America is more "communist" than Putin's Russia according to some meaningful criteria.



Another difference is the degree of thriving of Czechoslovakia and Ukraine, respectively. Both countries were created in a somewhat artificial way. The united Czechoslovak nation was "coined" partly to make Czechs and Slovaks more numerous than the Germans, a new minority in the Czechoslovak Sudetenland (they didn't feel to be a minority before that, in 1526-1918, because the ultimate capital was in Vienna and these High German-speaking folks happily hid their difference from the Austrians): the interwar Czechoslovakia actually hosted more Germans than Slovaks although the Germans didn't make it to our country name (but they still had vastly better minority rights and infrastructure than any other German minority anywhere in the world)! These tricks were possible in the wake of the German and Austrian loss in 1918 but in the long term, these tricks also represented a genetic defect in the very basic design of Czechoslovakia, a time bomb which had been ticking for 20 years before it exploded. Let me also tell you that this genetic disease turned out to be curable and it was cured in 1945 by the expulsion of the Germans (a dramatic demographic shift that was only possible because Germans both started and lost a very important war). Czechoslovakia became a nearly uniform one-nation state which had no strong reasons to overstate the unity which is why it was quickly reframed as a two-nation country and these nations divorced after 1992. Ironically, exactly because the genetic disease of their slightly artificial coexistence was cured, the very union was destined to end. The material inside the time bomb (mostly German stuff!) actually acted as a glue between Czechs and Slovaks and these two nations lost the glue.



Ukraine (whose border is mostly random and simply cannot be compared to Czechia's canonical border which has been the most stable border in Europe after 1000 AD) is far more artificial and divided, especially because of the coexistence of Ukrainians and Russians (and/or the hardcore Ukrainian nationalists and those who are OK with some good relations to Russia: the conflict of these two groups seems permanent). In the past, Ukraine could have been the arena of some interactions of Ukrainians with Poles and others. On the other hand, Czechoslovakia consisted of Slovakia which was roughly composed of the "West Slavic" regions of the Kingdom of Hungary (which existed up to 1918) in the North but (mostly) Czechs won a slightly larger territory around Danube in 1918-1920 which is why Slovakia has to deal with half a million Hungarians and their patriotism; and the Czech kingdom whose throne was owned by Austrians after 1526 (or, previously, Poles, for a while) but its integrity and brand within the Holy Roman Empire had been as old as 1,000 years: ironically, the stability and integrity of (majority Slavic) Czechia turned into a robust domestic dogma of the Great German+Austrian domestic policies. The Subcarpathian Ruthenia (now the Transcarpathian Region of Ukraine) was added to Czechoslovakia because that had been controlled by Hungary (another loser of the great war) but was mostly Slavic, and although they were Eastern Slavs, it still looked OK. Ruthenia was Czechs' "Orient" and it was romantic for many to go there. At the same moment, no one has ever thought that we "deserved" to control Ruthenia forever and no Czech ever wanted to "fight" to preserve it. It was a big mistake of the Ruthenians to join Ukraine instead.



The main difference was the thriving, however. If you ignore the fact that Hitler made ethnic Germans self-confident in 1933 and they just couldn't have possibly lived as a "minority" in a country like Czechoslovakia, the wedge that has been miraculously and successfully sticked into the German living space for over 1000 years, the country worked economically, politically, and culturally, among other industries. And yes, Czechoslovakia was the only country in the world that had always understood Hitler in the modern way that is universal today (as an insult) and it intensely participated in the arms races, expecting a war against Hitler (with some allies which didn't emerge in time). Indeed, Czechoslovakia was the healthiest country that emerged on the ruins of Austria-Hungary (and other dissolved empires of the prolonged 19th century); Austrians' and Hungarians' loss in the war obviously created some very bad mood for decades (or more) and that hurts. That was a good reason why France and the U.K. should have resisted the German demands and propaganda, and threaten him with a war, perhaps including some other allies, and the Soviet Union had been a natural tool that could have been used as a potential ally of the Western allies, although it took some time for the Soviet Union to realize the obvious fact that it was the most important enemy of Nazi Germany.



At the end, I do believe that some "natural selection" does exist (and should exist) at the level of countries, too, and Ukraine in the form that has been seen since 1991, and especially since 2014, has been a failure. It should exploit the opportunity of being betrayed and threatened by Russia and simply agree to remain a Russian bufferzone in the military sense. And it should negotiate some peaceful independence from Russia at the same moment. Maybe, it should split or restructure itself in a clever way.



You know, Czechoslovakia was betrayed and lost the Sudetenland in Fall 1938, before the rest-of-Czechia was overtaken in March 1939. That was tragic for the national self-esteem and for the life of tens of thousands of heroes in the resistance and it created a medium-term threat for the very survival of the Czech nation. At the same moment, the Nazi-occupied Czechia indeed turned into an oasis of peace and relative prosperity, and the densest armory of the Reich, too. German leaders appreciated it as a territory that worked better than most and where Nazism continued up to May 9th, 1945, a day after the war ended. ;-)



At any rate, the main point I wanted to make is that the contemporary Ukraine has some genetic defects in its design and they are far worse than those of Czechoslovakia that emerged in 1938. Something needs to be changed, both on the map or in the constitution and in the thinking of most citizens. In particular, Ukrainians need to liberate themselves from the thirst for war which is partly a self-inflicted injury, partly a result of the Western propaganda by nasty people who don't actually care about the Ukrainians although they pretend that they do. Ukraine doesn't need to be and, as far as I can say, shouldn't be incorporated into Russia but it should stop with nurturing its image as a reliable HQ of Russophobia which is both irrational and historically nonsensical as well as self-destructive.



The West and Russia should restart the "peacetime races" to win Ukrainians' hearts for more prosperous and less deadl future projects. I can imagine lots of scenarios leading to a rosy future of Ukrainians, Russians, and ourselves in European countries, too. These scenarios became unrealistic after this new insane wave of warmongering but better moments may emerge in the future. And I find it obvious that Russia is much less responsible for the current bad relationships than the U.S.-led coalition and the Ukrainian nationalists.