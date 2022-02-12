Today's children will hold freedom dear

Ontario's premier Doug Ford, a fat pig, and Justin Trudeau, an illegitimate child of Fidel Castro, gave some shocking speeches in recent 24 hours which show that they started to panic, as Tucker nicely observed.
They threatened the wonderful and heroic truckers with $100,000 fines, loss of licenses to be truckers, 1-year jailtime, a government-sponsored theft of the $9 million at GiveSendGo (again), and other things, and with the permanent state of emergency (click and read the last line), among other things. Let me teach you, Bolshevik idiots, that "a permanent state of emergency" is an oxymoron. So far, the truckers are still there and the police doesn't seem too motivated to harass these beautiful souls. Maybe a decree by an arrogant politician who is detached from any reality isn't enough to move dozens of heavy trucks? Maybe their ideas about their equivalence to Adolf Hitler was a bit too narcissist? It is not trivial to abuse the police force to do totally immoral and unconstitutional things.
WATCH: Kids in a Las Vegas school react to the news that they don’t have to wear masks anymore.— Garrett Soldano For Governor (@GarrettForMI) February 11, 2022
What these politicians and eitists have done to our children and grandchildren is UNFORGIVABLE.
NEVER, NEVER, NEVER Forget Michigan. #retirewhitmer
🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yZBRSUfLrG
Meanwhile, an ultrastupid lady that was turned by the unlimited U.S.-style affirmative action to an Obama administration official and even a "Harvard professor" proposed an algorithm to remove the trucks: slash the tires and suck the fuel out of the trucks. Then it will be easy to move the trucks! Good luck with that, moronic lady. These arrogant spoiled brats may slowly find out that their shrill threats and unconstitutional decrees don't work in the real world – they only work to manipulate the same kind of opportunist spineless human trash as themselves but the truckers don't belong to this set.
But it's the video above that made my day. On Thursday, Nevada's governor announced that starting with Friday (which is already yesterday), schoolkids will... no longer have to wear face masks. The explosion of joy and dancing is just priceless. I think that a huge fraction of children across the world is reacting or will react similarly.
Children's happiness is always pleasure to see but this is even more than that. These children are actually joyful for a reason that is going to become wonderful: they experienced the difference between non-freedom and freedom and they really do prefer freedom, to put it mildly.
The recent two years of their lives were greatly harmed by meaningless lockdowns and dehumanizing face masks which robbed them of fresh air and the visible smile to be transferred to their friends and others. Some of the kids were even forced to be vaccinated by the evil adults in their environment. And all these things occurred despite the fact that it has been known from the very beginning, i.e. for two years, that Covid-19 represented a basically vanishing danger for kids. Even if there were some nonzero numbers of children who were killed by Covid-19, the real point is that the children part of the "fight against Covid-19" has undoubtedly caused more harm (and even deaths) than the virus itself. And indeed, as research clearly shows (and people like me were saying it almost from the very beginning as well), the lockdowns and even face masks ultimately brought no net advantages even to the adults who were tangibly threatened by the virus.
I think it's interesting to compare their childhood and the recent two years with that of many of us. Well, my childhood occurred in the last decade of communism. Our freedom was somewhat restricted but I think it is fair to say that this communist restriction of freedom affected adults much more than children. But we saw some politicization. The regime tried to insert some pro-communist lies into the education of history and geography (which most of our teachers boycotted, thankfully). Sometimes we had to go to May Day parades or the Great October Revolution with Chinese lanterns (both were kind of fun; and that's why different reasons like the Velvet Revolution are sometimes used to revive the Chinese lantern parades nowadays!). And we were being threatened by the risk of a huge war between the Western and Soviet blocs.
At a few moments, big politics actually came to our classrooms and gyms. I actually remember some of these events rather well. Sometime roughly in 1983, and I believe that it was this event in September 1983 although I didn't write my blog in 1983 yet, our exercises in the gym were interrupted by the school radio that was effectively preparing us for an imminent nuclear war. We heard that the relationships between the superpowers markedly deteriorated in recent days. Roughly once a year, for 4 years or so, we had the one-day-long "Civil Defense [CO] Drills" which usually included some march, theory about bunkers, sirens, bombs, and teaching how to deal with gas masks (to be protected against some particular bombs). I find those things rather frustrating and hard to forget.
But compare this late communist experience with that of the kids in recent two years. They have experienced a vastly greater amount of restriction of their basic freedoms and natural playful habits – and much more global fearmongering – than we did four decades ago. I still remember roughly 10 times 5 minutes that I spent in a gas mask as a kid; these kids had face masks for 6 hours in each of 400 (working) days or so. Many of these kids haven't been hopelessly brainwashed, it's not really possible to do it permanently. But when they become teenagers and start to be more rebellious (realizing that sometimes, they may beat the adults now!), and when they become capable of thinking about these matters in some kind of a rational, adult, or even scientific way, I think that a majority will appreciate that the two years of the Coronazi terror were a terrible thing that they don't want to be repeated as long as they can influence things. They won't want to repeat anything vaguely similar, either. They are similar to some old glorious generations that experienced the end of tyranny.
You know, I am confident that some people supporting these insane policies in recent two years "really believed" that those were "good for mankind" and similar things. But road to hell is paved with good intentions and especially with extreme left-wing propaganda. These brainwashed people may repeat fanatical clichés about their right to destroy any fun and restrict any freedom in the name of a grander goal – and to make the lives of hundreds of millions of kids visibly more miserable for two years – and they think that they can get away with spitting on all the things that other people care about (and all the things that make lives meaningful). Of course they don't give a damn that they have destroyed over $10 trillion in economical values – they are parasites who are directly sucking lots of money regardless of the economic troubles of others, so why should they care? Many of them had a greater income than before; a crisis and misery is a good thing because their well-being is negatively correlated with their contributions to their nation. And they don't care about the children's crippled friendships, crippled education, crippled two years of lives. It's not their lives.
However, the children only have one childhood. A currently 7-year-old kid has realized and remembered many things roughly from the age of 3 i.e. recent 4 years. And 2 out of these 4 years were affected by the daily Covid-19 fascist insanities, constant fearmongering, and counterproductive terror that has robbed them of very basic things including the right to see the smile of their friend, or even see the friend, the right to play. I am confident that most of these kids will grow into robust defenders of freedom and if some Millennials or other people won't like it, the today's kids will accept the challenge, help a civil war to begin, and spank the stinky aßes of the weak Coronazi, woke, brainwashed, filthy Millennials who ignore the value of freedom!
