Today's children will hold freedom dear

Ontario's premier Doug Ford, a fat pig, and Justin Trudeau, an illegitimate child of Fidel Castro, gave some shocking speeches in recent 24 hours which show that they started to panic, as Tucker nicely observed.



They threatened the wonderful and heroic truckers with $100,000 fines, loss of licenses to be truckers, 1-year jailtime, a government-sponsored theft of the $9 million at GiveSendGo (again), and other things, and with the permanent state of emergency (click and read the last line), among other things. Let me teach you, Bolshevik idiots, that "a permanent state of emergency" is an oxymoron. So far, the truckers are still there and the police doesn't seem too motivated to harass these beautiful souls. Maybe a decree by an arrogant politician who is detached from any reality isn't enough to move dozens of heavy trucks? Maybe their ideas about their equivalence to Adolf Hitler was a bit too narcissist? It is not trivial to abuse the police force to do totally immoral and unconstitutional things.





WATCH: Kids in a Las Vegas school react to the news that they don’t have to wear masks anymore.

What these politicians and eitists have done to our children and grandchildren is UNFORGIVABLE.

NEVER, NEVER, NEVER Forget Michigan. #retirewhitmer

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yZBRSUfLrG — Garrett Soldano For Governor (@GarrettForMI) February 11, 2022