Turów: €45 million is an absurdly high compensation

On Thursday, the Polish PM Morawiecki and his new Czech counterpart Fiala signed an agreement that ended the dispute about the Polish brown coal mine Turów near the Czech (and German) border, at least temporarily.







I discussed the stupid affair before. Well, I've been always on the Polish side, for various reasons. By harassing Poland in this way, some Czechs adopted the pathological green position of Western Europe that is all about the demagogic yet dramatic overstatement of some environmental damages, about the loss of sovereignty of nation states, and about the exploitation of the out-of-control, ultra-arrogant EU institutions.



Perhaps more seriously, I find it obvious that the impact of that argument on the Czech-Polish relationships is vastly more costly than all the alleged harms. Czechia and Poland have been involved in some modest territorial skirmishes in 1919 and 1938 before the 1958 treaty codified the 1919-1938 borders as the correct ones. The 1938 conflict had nothing to do with a principled approach towards the "big threats in the world" (Nazism) and was just a Polish opportunist exploitation of the dramatically weakened Czechoslovakia. In the same way, the Czech villains had no spine and exploited the current big influence of the green scum over the EU affairs, and indeed, these Czechs outrageously abused the position of Poland as a "heretic in Brussels".







Of course, I consider Hungary and Poland to be the most promising (little) places protecting Europe of the kind that was working well and I would find it catastrophic if Czechia were going in the footsteps of Slovakia and if it were gradually leaving the Visegrád Group. On top of that, Poles are the nation that loves us Czechs – Czechs repeatedly appear at the very top of the most beloved foreigners in the Polish eyes. This (partly one-sided) love is somewhat analogous to the Czech love for our "brothers" Austrians but it's arguably stronger. We just don't have this many admirers and the consequences are mostly good. Why should we throw it to the trash can?







OK, even though the currently ruling, officially pro-EU, Czech parties were attacking Poland in many ways (and criticized former PM Babiš for his inability to stop the mining in Poland), it suddenly became clear that it was just a theater trying to support their narrative that "the former PM Babiš was doing everything incorrectly". Now, when Fiala is the PM, we got another positive surprise, he simply wanted this cold war with Poland to end. Before they intensified the negotiations, there were several stumbling blocks.



For example, the immediate compensation for the withdrawal of the Czech lawsuit at the European Court of Justice should have been €50 million according to Czechia and €40 million according to Poland. What do you expect in the conditions when both sides simply don't want the argument to continue? (And the press conference of Fiala and Morawiecki in Prague sounded like a love fest, they apparently agreed about mostly everything.) Well, yes, some of you have correctly answered "the arithmetic average". Yes, Poland promised to pay the predictable €45 million and Czechia promised to cancel the lawsuit as soon as the money arrives. And it did arrive within a day, with somewhat incoherent yet increasing evidence that it was indeed the case (I am sure that I was not the only one who anxiously expected some news that the transfer failed, or Prague decided to betray or something). Czechia withdrew the lawsuit immediately, sometimes on Friday.



However, the European Union which had nothing to do with this local, at most bilateral, disagreement wants to make some easy cash. So some of them still want Poland to pay some extra €60 million to Brussels (!) for ignoring the "order" to pay some huge daily fines (Poland still "sinned" in that, despite the agreement), or stop the mine altogether. The Polish government has vowed not to pay a penny. I would find it absolutely unacceptable if someone who was not involved could make this easy profit out of a disagreement that he has nothing to do with. But the mechanisms of the EU are so utterly rotten that these criminal EU scumbags may steal the money from some other amounts that are returning from Brussels to Poland. We will see.



Aside from this cancellation of the ECJ lawsuit for €45 million, the treaty has lots of other conditions which overwhelmingly make it more difficult for Poland. Noise and polution and other things will have to be monitored. I find this "monitoring" to be just some sleight-of-hand that costs at most "units" of millions of Euros. You send someone to place a €10 microphone somewhere. OK, I exaggerate but not too much.



I suppose that some new pipelines will be paid from the money that Czechia has already received, not from additional Polish money. I think that these pipeline projects are more expensive than the microphones but they're still vastly smaller than €45 million. We are mainly talking about the village of Uhelná which has 22 addresses and 33 people in them. It's some 22 rural houses with (fewer than) 22 wells.



These villages and towns are about 300 meters above the sea level (like the lowest places in Pilsen). You may find a hill here or a hill there and those reach to 350 meters above the sea level. If you go to the center left bottom of the Turów mine, you may be as little as 50 meters above the sea level, however. (Yes, Poland is generally a lowland, Czechia is a country of hills.) So clearly, the Polish brown coal hole has some tendency to suck the groundwater from the neighborhood, including the Czech village a few miles away from the boundary of the mine, and the mining increases the sucking a bit.



The power plant etc. have filters and there are really no acid rains these days, only the harmless H2O and CO2 vapors, and if you think that either of them is harmful, I urge you to join Gr@tin Thunberg in her padded cell as soon as you can. There may be some noise but it's a few miles away. How much money do dozens of people deserve for some inaudible miners' noise that is a few miles away?



I am finally getting to the point which is that many people have been completely brainwashed by the green lobby and have insanely overstated ideas about "the cost of the damages" in similar situations – overstated by many orders of magnitude. First, we are really overwhelmingly talking about the 22 rural houses in Uhelná. If you agreed that no one else is damaged, they could be given new 22 villas for more than €2 million per villa! The actual value of one house in that village is almost certainly below €200,000 and the houses aren't even destroyed. It is just a damn well that won't work too well. What is the value of a well? Here you have an estimate, it is between €1,000 and €4,000 per well. So the 22 wells in Uhelná cost at most €100,000! This is the actual fair estimate of the damages made to the groundwater. The wells may be impossible to operate but alternative ways to bring the water are comparably expensive. So the pipelines that solve the water problems may really be comparable to units of millions of Euros, a tiny fraction of the compensation.







There is this "Bolevec pond" scandal in Pilsen that I followed closely because the pond ("Bolevák") is the most important natural place (600,000 square meters) where 170,000 Pilsner folks may swim in the summer. It's been here for 5 centuries. I guess that much of the time, the pond was totally full and the water was pouring over the dyke. Now, since 2015, we've seen the "signs of drought" and the water level is about 1.3 meters below the "full" threshold. However, for a year or two, this "drought" was only seen in this particular pond, the other smaller 7+ ponds have been full!



But this fact of missing water in the Bolevec pond has absolutely nothing to do with any recent climate change. There has been no climate change that would affect the ponds in a way that was qualitatively new in comparison with the events in the 15th to 19th centuries and everyone who says something else is a crackpot or a liar, usually both. Instead, the "concrete jungle" Košutka (mostly on a big Western slope adjacent to the pond) where some 70,000 people live was built around 1980. The sewerage system of this new suburb has stolen some water that used to go to the pond but now it's cleaned and goes to the Berounka River (15 meters below the level of the pond but very close). So some "source of H2O revenue" was canceled. This was increased by the new and otherwise great superhighway, "On the Barrels St", a bit above the pond that started to operate in 2021.



And some 3 years ago, the new 4 houses with dozens of apartments, Panorama Bolevák Residence, were built there as well (the four white L-shaped buildings at the map above). They had water in the basement so for years, they were sending this water to the sewerage system as well (through an illegally made hole, clearly a bad design when it comes to thinking about the nearby pond). Whatever the source of this water was (I think it came there from the Mikulka Hill), it is water that was subtracted from the pond. So the 2015 drought may have made the most dramatic annual subtraction from the water level in the pond but the fact that the water wasn't capable of returning in recent two years (which had above-the-average precipitation) reflected the modified structures surrounding the pond! There is a long-term tendency for water to be lower than it used to be but it is due to the construction around the pond, not changes in the atmosphere.



After some delays, about a month ago, the developer of Panorama Bolevák found some actual experts, promised to seal the hole, and create a new system that brings the "water from basements" to the pond, not only the water from the residence but also some extra water from the superhighway or the Mikulka Hill. Great. This could be enough (it would take years for the pond to be full again) but independently of that, the new mayor of Pilsen Mr Šindelář picked the "new pipeline to fill the pond" as one of his top 3 projects. As I have been recommending for some 2 years as well, an ad hoc small water company will be built to bring and partly clean some water from the Berounka River. It will be capable of filling the pond with water at any point in the future which may be needed because the confusion about the causes of the apparent "drought" may reappear in the future.



Animals, plants, and swimmers were doing just fine in the pond. There is nothing wrong about the missing 800 million liters of water there. The water is cleaner than ever. And except for the extra spending, the problem should end with a happy end. The pipelines will start to fill the pond in Fall 2022. So the only downside is the extra cost. But the point is that the pipelines only cost some €1 to €2 million. It's a lot, almost comparable to the value of the whole Panorama Bolevák Residence, but it's still a modest 1% of the annual budget of Pilsen (or less).



I wrote about the pond in this article about the coal mine because they are really revolving about the same problem, "some human activity apparently removes water from some place". But in the case of the pond, the problem was worth some €2 million. No one would pay €45 million for pumping the water into the pond despite the fact that it is the most important place to swim outside in the city of 170,000. On the other hand, people claim that the wells of 33 people in a village have the value of €45 million. I can't believe that someone is this detached from reality, from any fair evaluation of the "value of things, projects, and damages". The actual harm made to the wells is surely closer to €45 thousand than to €45 million.



The weird point is that almost no one talks about the pond, not even people in Pilsen, although it is objectively a greater problem than the groundwater near Uhelná. But simply because of the constant Turów hype in the media and the involvement of national governments, the importance of the alleged environmental damages near Turów looks great to all the stupid sheep who take the Big Media seriously.



Now, the poor Poles also signed a paragraph that says that they have to build an underground barrier that will stop the outflow of groundwater from Czechia to the Polish mine (although, technically, it seems that some Czechs are doing the construction, these details are confusing to me). I find it an extremely dangerous commitment for Poland even though I am not sure it is impossible. On one hand, it can't be hard. You just drill some one-dimensional hole along some boundary which may be at most "tens of meters" deep, and insert a thin metallic plate, a few millimeters, into this hole. It must be much easier than to extract the huge 3-dimensional bulk of brown coal (with almost a billion tons of coal), right?



On the other hand, they don't really know what is the relevant place where the barrier should be built. It seems likely that the first attempt to create a functional barrier may fail. You still need a barrier that is as long as a kilometer or several kilometers, and dozens of meters of depth might be needed. But you don't know precisely what is the best location where to build it (and many experts or "experts" claim to be sure that the current project is placed on a wrong place), and how deep it should be. My intuition tells me that it's much cheaper to build the underground barriers further from the mine, closer to the Czech places where you want to protect the water from escaping because the changes of the flows continue to much greater depths in the immediate vicinity of the mine.



If the barrier fails to work, and it probably will (at least once), the Poles may be demanded to stop the mining again. I find it a very huge risk. Lots of time, money, work, and energy may be spent on optimizing some amazing underground barrier that the people will actually understand not to be very important because they will be able to get their water from some (many?) other sources.



This brings me to the final question, the "quantification of harm done to Nature independently of humans".



I hope that you are with me in the conclusion that it is insane to estimate the damages made to the 22 houses (or 22 wells) to be comparable to €45 million. The damages are vastly smaller. But we could also talk about the "damages to the environment" independently of the (small) number of humans who live in the affected villages, right? Or not? So what is the "cost" of the damage represented by the extra groundwater that is leaving Czechia for Poland?



And the answer is just zero because the money always measures some people's feelings about the utility of things and their and preferences, their decision to have something instead of something else. If there are no people somewhere, there are just no meaningful money there, either. OK, I realize that this simple point has already been utterly obfuscated by decades of anti-capitalist environmentalism (even the more reasonable, pre-global-warming, environmentalism).



Don't get me wrong. I find it OK that we have lots of particular laws that ban people from harming Nature and lots of regulations that force them to pay some particular fines for similar offenses against Mother Nature. But these things are only meaningful if the "sign of the damage/benefit" seems totally indisputable. Endangered species are a classic example. Such animals or plants may be scarce and this scarcity just makes them valuable and some (mostly randomly chosen) fines could have been chosen to discourage people from picking them or killing them, from making them even more scarce. It has worked in many cases (although the precise cause is often unclear) and many endangered species ceased to be endangered. Great news.



But this condition simply isn't met in the case of groundwater flowing from one place to another. Why? Because such a flow is a completely neutral thing from the global perspective. With some extra conditions, the amount of water is conserved, it just moves from one place to another, and you have no rational basis for saying that the state with "most of the groundwater in Czechia" is a better state than the state with "a much greater fraction of the water transferred to Poland". Maybe the change of the groundwater is a positive thing, not a negative thing, right? How would you actually demonstrate the sign without assuming that the change is "negative" (harmful)? And the magnitude is yet another thing that simply can't be quantified if you're not even certain about the sign. The only number that is consistent with these uncertainties about signs and magnitudes is zero. When it comes to its being beneficial or harmful, the change is just a "noise".



The decades of anti-capitalist environmentalist brainwashing have made people utterly irrational in all these things. Decades ago, people "knew" that some water moving from A to B didn't affect and didn't threaten them, and that's why they weren't inventing conspiracies theory about Nature's being "greatly harmed" by any transfer or any change (there was also no "big government" or "huge EU" whose thick hands could have been abused as easily as today to "financially exploit" these conspiracy theories and Gr@tin memes; even if some potential threat existed, people just had to live with it!). But in 2022, millions of people are inventing similar ideas instinctively and permanently. Some of them do it for financial reasons because they make billions out of all these fabricated lies. But this "reasoning" – which is just a manifestation of their utterly irrational behavior that they've been programmed to display at all times – is actually totally inconsistent.



Let's assume that we agree that the "huge amounts of money for the damages to Nature" won't be collected by a few people in the villages there because I persuaded you that there exists no justification for making millionaires out of regular villagers for these stupid reasons. The "damages to Nature" would be fines that the coal mine's owner PGE Corp. would pay to some "neutral" entity XY. XY would be collecting millions of Euros for the coal mine company's changes to the flows of groundwater. Is that consistent?



A funny thing is that you can build a mine on the Polish side; and then some mine (or something else) on the Czech side, and the effects of these two projects on the groundwater flow may almost exactly cancel! Nevertheless, XY may claim that Nature was damaged twice, and it will collect twice the huge fine, despite the fact that nothing changed after these two projects! The whole system in which people and companies may be demonized or fined for "any change" is just utterly destructive and mathematically inconsistent. The problem with the present policies is that "it is being assumed" that every change is a negative thing (the idiotic screaming about the "bad climate change" are a great example of that) and this negative sign is being totally invented, along with all the random numbers. Someone has gained the power to invent a number and get the same amount of money for free. Capitalism is being defeated and liquidated, at least whenever environmental fines and harassment become possible.



It is an isomorphic situation to the pair of the coal mine and a power plant that produced exactly as much coal and electricty to allow each other to run (discovered in 1968). Two totally useless companies that wouldn't exist in capitalism but that exist everywhere in communism (set theorist and former minister of education, late Prof Petr Vopěnka, stressed these points to us in a seminar at my Math-Phys college: instead of pairs, it may be loops, once the rules of capitalism are stopped, there are infinitely many ways for similar insanities to emerge in the system).



Fines for harming "scarce resources" including endangered species may be guaranteed not to produce such paradoxes. But once you introduce laws (or propaganda) that allows any change to be treated as a harm, then you live in communism (the degree of communism may be quantified by the percentage of the financial transfers that are related to these arbitrary policies and propaganda). Everyone who thinks that it is OK when some institution has the power to collect millions of dollars for "any change to the environment" just because this institution has the power to spread the meme that "any such change is a damage" is a hopelessly brainwashed, sick, stinky, authoritarian Bolshevik (I like to use the word Bolshevik mainly because that's how many of them were called when the Czechoslovak Legion was eradicating them in Russia in 1918). Of course, in 2022, the European Union is full of this atrocious human garbage. They are broken pipelines, omnipresent thieves that swallow an increasing part of the good stuff that people produce. We need to get rid of them, otherwise our countries and our continent is doomed.



Financial transfers have to be consensual, and if some transfers are paid as damages, the existence of these damages must be objectively proved by courts or court-like entities and linked to some actual financial amount that represents the profit that was made impossible (and that is still calculated as the amount involved in consensual transactions). Any system where someone can invent any amount and claim that it is a "fair fine" is rotten because it is a sort of communism (where self-anointed aßholes, and not consensual sellers and buyers, decide about the money) and it leads to the societal destruction.



And that's the memo.