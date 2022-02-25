Ukraine should offer a deal to Turkey

The Kremlin planned and started the ongoing campaign against the entirety of Ukraine while believing that it was a straightforward operation where Russia's military-technological superiorty decides after a Blitzkrieg that naively took place yesterday; no one in NATO dares to help; and the sanctions can't do much especially because millions of Russians who are really hurt by that isolation of Russia may simply be prosecuted for treason.







That's a promising plan but it is just a hypothesis and several hints indicate that the utterly disproportionate and unjustifiable war against Ukraine may fail to live to the expectation of a Blitzkrieg followed by a speedy surrender. The individual Ukrainians are heavily armed and their motivation to resist the takeover is huge. Yes, some targets were quickly eliminated but there is still a lot of weapons and especially desire of the Ukrainians to protect their statehood and freedom.







As Putin's government expected, no other countries would directly join Ukraine in the defense. The West started to impose some sanctions and threaten with others – which is surely something that Putin et al. predicted and evaluated as irrelevant – but there are some catches here. One of them is the countries that aren't really the "spoiled weak West" but that are aligned with the West in some way. While Iran basically supported Russia and China stood neutral, Erdogan's Turkey unambiguously denounced the war on Ukraine. It is threatening the regional stability, Erdogan said, and it surely does. Erdogan complained that NATO didn't to more against this war.







But you know, Turkey itself could. So far, Turkey even refused to close Bosporus and Dardanelles, the straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black Seas, to the Russian ships. At some level, he wants to be neutral. But it also seems like he really does support Ukraine much more than Russia here. He is afraid of the clear victory of Russia but maybe if Russia would be defeated in this war, things would be different.



The participation of the spoiled, rich NATO members such as the typical EU member states, the U.S., and Canada is unlikely. After all, Ukraine isn't a NATO member and there is no international-law-like reason to help. But Turkey is also a NATO member and it may find a wild, dirty war like the ongoing events in Ukraine to be appropriate for its warriors (260k). Ukraine's president Zelensky, who has been impressive during these tense events (especially for a comedian), may want to offer an incentive to Turkey to fully participate in this war against Russia; and most of the EU, the U.S., and Canada etc. could support him with an applause, an adequate form of support for our parts of the world. Of course, the U.S. and others would do a bit more, like paying for the recreation of the lost Turkish military equipment up to some level. But they wouldn't be responsible for a hypothetical loss.



For centuries, the Western beaches of the Black Sea belonged to the Ottoman Empire. Ukraine may offer the non-convex territory Southwest of Odessa or a part of it: draw an East-to-West line from Odessa to the West, towards Moldova, and everything to the South could be assigned to Turkey on January 1st, 2023 (maybe some other parallel of latitude should be chosen there, I leave it to negotiators), assuming that all of the conditions are satisfied: (1) Turkey helps Ukraine to defeat Russia in the ongoing war, (2) the war ends with a Russian defeat and Ukraine defends its territory with the possible exception of parts or wholes of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions (which are too risky), and without any avoidable (as determined by Turkey) treaties to restrict Ukraine's sovereignty (3) Turkey won't be proven by January 1st to conspire with Russia in a plan to modify the Ukrainian borders or fundamental character of sovereignty again in the future.



Turkey could defend "peaceful Ukrainian cities against bombing", which it declared to be unacceptable, and it could be motivated to fight. The U.S., Canada, and the EU – Turkey's NATO allies – could reimburse or replace all of Turkey's lost military equipment (the contributions would be proportional to the NATO countries' nominal 2021 GDPs). But that would be just an economic transaction and other NATO countries wouldn't participate in the war. Deal. A major war like that is always a very risky enterprise that may evolve against you, and I recommend those who can change it to help this principle to get some new anecdotal evidence. The war is too dirty for the rich EU and North American nations but it's about fine for Turkey and a deal could be found. Note that the Chechens may be sent to fight in Kiev on behalf of Russia (why so many Chechens suddenly fight on behalf of Russia now, decades after they were eager to perform terrorist attacks in Moscow, is a mystery for me). Why shouldn't the Turks be sent there on the other side? Such a fight would look natural, symmetric enough, and most of the EU and North America could root for the Turks.



If it were needed or appropriate, another NATO member that finds a direct fight appropriate, perhaps Poland, could join and get a similar deal as one that I outlined for Turkey.



If Putin's Russia unexpectedly lost this war on Ukraine (and I still consider him competent in these tough games but that guarantees nothing), it could be made a little bit more cooperative. I think that the presence of some Russians in the EU (or broader EU) would ultimately be good news for the EU as well. But the cruel and inhuman war on millions of Ukrainian people who really have nothing to do with the alleged (and partly real) crimes against the Donbas Russians is an urgent problem that the non-Russian part of the world should try to fix quickly. I am not suddenly denying that the Russians in Eastern Ukraine were treated badly, of course that they were. But that excuse was escalated beyond proportion and the usage of these grievances for this most drastic military campaign since 1945 is unacceptable.