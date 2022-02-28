We must understand the people's fanatical genocide-style enthusiasm for authoritarianism

OK, because of the events in Ukraine, I didn't sleep well. It was my worst night in years (although hunger may have contributed). We have entered a terrible period which may very well become worse than some of the most terrifying chapters of the history that we used to talk about. There are some silver linings. Obviously, a genuine external threat creates quite a degree of unity. In particular, suddenly the Czech politicians who used to be insulted as "Russian agents" and similar things are saying things credibly proving that it was all BS – and many of them may be turning into the most natural leaders of the defense of the nation or the Western alliances. We were pretty much forced to tame the internal skirmishes inside the EU. Maybe even the Green Deal could be suspended or abolished although the climate-Ukrainian comments by the likes of John Kerry and Frans Timmermans are just plain unhinged (BLM and Particles for Justice haven't canceled Putin yet, either).







There are still people who support what is being done by Russia to Ukraine. In Russia, it may even be a majority now – although some misinformation by the official Russian media, the population's will to be misled, plus the active and intense intimidation of the population may partly explain this support and the approximate lack or weakness of frantic opposition. But even in Czechia, roughly 10% could actually support or be happy about the ongoing events and trends. I know a representative of the group very well and I may know a few others who would probably deserve the label, too. Servers they like to read have been partly banned; the bans are wrong but in these intense events, I have a somewhat stronger understanding for them.







Great. In our lives and even a week ago, we have discussed lots of problems, like the decline of the West, that looked serious and they are still serious. But they were not urgent and existentially threatening in the short term. The difference is similar to the difference between Hitler and Stalin. Both have killed a similar number, tens of millions of people, and were similar in so many ways (but Stalin had 5-year plans while Hitler had 4-year plans, a big difference). But Stalin has divided the killing to a longer period of time and distributed it over larger territories (and many "classes") while Hitler's policies became "faster processes" and more urgent threats around 1940 which tended to focus on some groups and be really harsh on them. So the West teamed up with the Soviet Union as the lesser evil, before it rehumanized Germany and relabeled the Soviet Union (and bloc) as a Cold War foe in 1945.







Jumping to the more recent events, the West has helped in an illegitimate regime change in Ukraine in 2014 and there were some fights. Ukraine is a country composed of regions with Ukrainian and with Russian-speaking majorities, and all of those have very weakly defined borders, and so does the whole country. But now, in the 5th day of the war (which I would already call the Third World War because many countries in the West are involved rather intensely by now but I don't want to emphasize the term because it may only help to escalate things further; I recently saw lots of memorials to the victims of both world wars and wondered why the EU hasn't upgraded them to memorials of victims of all three wars), we are already looking at a humanitarian catastrophe. Aside from the incredible destruction and thousands of deaths on both sides, some 500,000 Ukrainians may have already fled their homeland and the estimates suggest that this number may grow above 5 million.



How can someone support it or justify it by incomparably smaller events? It requires some kind of morality – which I consider immorality – and a fundamentally different world view than what I find natural. If there is some revenge or punishment, it should simply be proportional. The pro-Russian or anti-Russian results of elections may have depended on a few percent of the electorate because the composition was close to 50-50 in the politically relevant separation. And some regions with a few million people could have been annexed or disputed, leaving a much more pro-Ukrainian or "anti-Russian" Ukraine that includes the ethnic Ukrainian majority.



But that majority is damn real and Ukrainians are not a small nation. Over 40 million people in the world speak Ukrainian as their first language. They represent a clear majority roughly in the Western half of Ukraine, including Kiev. Almost none of them really wants to be directly controlled from Moscow or be stripped of their own politicians. You just can't rewrite this basic right by some comments about injustices in Donbas because the latter, while real, were vastly smaller and more ambiguous events than what is happening now. Note that the casualties of the Russian Army have already surpassed those of the 8 years of Russian interventions in Syria; they have also surpassed the tally of 9/11 (and also the 9/11 destruction of the buildings and infrastructure), and many other terrible events. When someone says that this is just a beginning and he expects the remaining 99.9% of these operations to take place in the future, I am terrified by his thinking. I am also moderately optimistic because the Pentagon says that 2/3 of the prepared Russian forces have already been deployed.



Your humble correspondent is a classical liberal of some sort, with some conservative choices for the things that classical liberalism is too empty to determine. But even if you aren't a homo politicus like I am, and you are perhaps maximally apolitical, you may share the basic attitudes to "good" and "evil" with me. So first, it is natural and legitimate that people live in a way that tries to maximize their utility, have nice things in their life and not the bad ones, and they often help or wish others to be living well, too – the latter results from compassion or empathy or family relations or love which is what makes the healthy individualism "leak" and help many others, families, nations, mankind...



So the basic "classical liberal" algorithm to make the maximum number of people maximally happy (or to improve the happiness of the median-happy person) is simple. Each person is free and tries to live to be happy, and most do so without being told; and they interact in such a way that they don't harm the other side in some ways that were labeled illegal because the harm was likely to exceed the benefits by the harmer. Business-like and other interactions must be consensual i.e. approved by both sides which, assuming that both sides acted freely, implies that both sides benefit from the transaction. Roughly with these simple rules, it is guaranteed that people individually and collectively improve their well-being and happiness. Everything they do tends to be good for themselves personally or for the whole!



But the people who are truly nostalgic about the Soviet Union (and yes, I know one even in Czechia but I can't discuss any personal details) apparently don't agree even with these basic statements (like it is desirable for people to try to be happy; and others, not even the government, have no universal right to force them to do things that make them unhappy). They have been sort of brainwashed to be fanatically collectivist. The government has the right to force the people do things that are bad for them because the collective interest is always more important, they think! We saw this collectivism in the case of Covid lockdowns and mandatory vaccines and similar things but the right to launch genocide in Ukraine is a more extreme (but less innovative) example.



The Russian war against Ukraine makes a lot of Ukrainians suffer. But it also makes lots of the Russian troops suffer and die. At least so far, the Russian troops have a vastly higher risk of being dead within days than the average inhabitants of Ukraine or its capital. Many percent of the soldiers who arrived to Ukraine, uninvited, are gone. You could have read that these are newly drafted young boys who were told to be "peacemakers in Donbas (where almost everyone would be OK with them)" but suddenly, they were forced to sign a document that they become professional soldiers, their phones were stolen, and they were sent to terrorize the capital of Ukraine and other cities where no one loves them. It's just disgusting.



What's remarkable is that we should think that it should be disgusting even for the people who are proud Russian patriots. Russian boys just shouldn't be treated in this terrible way. (It is also wrong to pay the Wagner Group of 400 hired guns to find and murder Zelensky – the staggering #1 hero of this war so far – and the Ukrainian government. I didn't even know that the Wagner Group existed. With this kind of masterminding crime, Putin beats most villains in A,B,C-class Hollywood movies. We may compare the war to many historical events but we may also look at the Die Hard series and many other action movies. Die Hard 5 even had those fights in Chernobyl and our sad reality has matched it, too.)



So a Russian patriot who still thinks in a way that is roughly similar to mine would still be annoyed by this war that is forcing thousands of young (and other) Russian men to die against their will. But the supporters of this war don't seem to care about these deaths of the Russians, either. I think that various pro-Russian writers on the social networks, and maybe some people from our real environments, are actually happy even when these Russian boys are dying. How is it possible? Because by the Russian patriotism, they don't really mean anything like the average or median well-being of the Russian population. Instead, they are obsessed with the Soviet Hydra, some nasty collectivist creature with a single big head, several small heads, and tons of tentacles and testicles (sorry if my knowledge of the creature's anatomy is imperfect). They only care about the "emergent subject" that only exists when collectivism has some absolute power, and when it is so, the individual lives become irrelevant. And they may be actively happy because individual human beings are sacrificed and fed to their Hydra again, that's something they were apparently missing at least for 30 years (and it hasn't been this brutal since the 1953 death of Stalin).



At the end, the real difference between us and the supporters of this war (and other terrible wars) is the collectivism-vs-individualism dispute. I have never stood on the collectivist side for an extended period of time but I think that I can still feel how its champions feel because I've been exposed to their thinking a lot. They just have some totally different priorities about "whose lives matter". The conflict between the individual human and the collective (or the great Russian/Soviet nation) isn't so different from the interests of individual cells and multicellular organisms.



Most of us are individualists, aren't we? But cells are also individuals who are alive, aren't they? So two people who have had crush on me, one female ex-student and one fellow Harvard postdoc who was gay, independently defended abortions by saying that I was probably murdering millions of my cells, the sperm cells, when it just flows somewhere (both were comparably excited, it is really yummy), so I was doing the same thing as abortions. OK, I am not murdering anyone intentionally. Those are just natural processes and Nature has designed the world in such a way that a sperm is very unlikely to produce a human, otherwise the world population would grow at an incredible exponential rate (of course, it is the women who would slow it down). It's not my fault, I don't do an active harm. Also, a sperm or an egg only carries 1/2 of the genetic information so it is not a new human being. Even other cells of the humam body were just copied and it is this absence of originality that doesn't make their lives so worth defending. But a fertilized egg is a different thing.



But it is true that we are making some extra decision about the maximally important size of a pile of some biological material that is crucial and that should be defended and granted lots of various rights. After all, I could also argue that lots of people are similar to each other and they lack the originality; but I still want them to have individual rights. Our choice is the single human being; it is a smaller entity than the Soviet Hydra; but it is a larger one in comparison with several sperms or some cells of some remaining hair that fall from our scalp, or whatever.



The choice we are making is not only ours; it is important for us and we are often defending it. But at the same moment, I think that it is important to try to think how the people with the totally different attitudes to these fundamental value judgements – especially the fanatical fans of the Soviet Hydra who are keeping this war running – feel about the events, their decisions, and our acts, too. We need to understand it in order not to be terribly surprised; and in order to prefer decisions with better outcomes over decisions with worse outcomes. So I was trying to explain to you that Putin and his supporters don't really care much about the individual human lives. The Soviet Hydra has been domesticated for three decades and it behaved as a polite chess player (although much of this chess story was spread to strengthen the image of Putin as a brilliant strategist and ingenious villain; he is just a clever and skillful guy who took control over a nation where authoritarianism has a better image). Now it behaves as a poker player with huge teeth, one of the worst bullies of the human history. February 24th, 2022, is probably a date that your grandkids will have to memorize at school unless the schools eliminate all hard knowledge by that time. Sanctions hurt the Soviet Hydra and the pain of these sanctions is only felt thanks to the cooperation of the Hydra's many cells – which are individual humans and companies – and that "emergent feeling" is probably more important for Putin and supporters of the war than the deaths of the Russian troops (which may be "reborn") and maybe even the weapons donated by the EU to Ukraine (which ultimaely only increase the need for the "rebirths",he may still believe).



We need to try to understand the supporters of the war that really behave like some classical villains-sociopaths from action movies at this point. And all of us need to make decisions that take this information into account because we ultimately want to maximize our individual and our kin's benefits, not just grow another Hydra! We may also ask whether the ultra-collectivist people who are ready to support massive war crimes just for fun may be reeducated. Some of the left-vs-right differences are genetic and imprinted in basic properties of our brains. But there is also an argument that it's a social construct, at least partially. Russians are rather similar people to other nations but they have been shaped to support the Hydra and genocide. Collapsing Russian currency and markets don't seem to be a problem relatively to the Zombie-Hydra's ability to show its ugly head again (while most of us thought that the Soviet Union or other failed empires were already happily staying in the urns and we only discussed them because they are important academic topics). It must be largely reversible. We need to survive and we need to insist on our values – which are human and individual values, not just interests of a collectivist Hydra that differs from Putin's one by some colors on the flag. Don't forget how we and our values differ when you decide about your support for a similar mindless destruction that Russia is doing to Ukraine right now. If we're not evil people, destruction is possible but it must have a meaning, some benefits that trump the costs and damages.



The conclusion shouldn't be just "to be nice" to Russia. My point is not quite equivalent and sometimes, it may imply just the opposite. We may be tough and the Ukrainians (who are really fighting in a proxy war of most Westerners now) probably should get used to effectively eliminating the poor Russian boys – also because the supporters of the invasion are arguably excited by these deaths, too, and they will make lots of people happier by these killings.