What was the speed of the jumping car?

"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better On the contrary... 74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to ...

Witch hunt on Djoković: when Coronazism and anti-Slavic racism team up Technical: A 12-year-old useless Statcounter widget started to malfunction on PC browsers yesterday, redirected TRF to an empty page with ...

Replacing unitary evolution with a pure-to-mixed isometric one Andrew Strominger and Jordan Cotler, a Harvard Junior Fellow, propose to abandon the strict pure-to-pure unitary evolution as the basis of p...

Malone vs Berenson A somewhat unexpected war erupted between two of my fellow warriors against the vaccination mandates and many other deeply counterproducti...

How string theory correctly predicts that an \(\alpha\) isn't below 0.1389 ...and why you should find the numbers on both sides more precisely or derive them analytically... Natalie Wolchower, a boss at the Quan...

NFTs, a new level of cryptoinsanity A long-time TRF commenter sent me an e-mail showing not only that he was thrilled by the NFT craze but he even expected me to be thrilled as...

A review of the weak gravity conjecture ...and thoughts about the faked excitement and the genuine purpose of research... The last hep-th preprint today is a large one, The We...

Why Jordan Peterson left the supercorrupt university enterprise Jordan Peterson is a famous psychologist, author, and center right YouTube personality who has worked as a professor at McGill, Harvard, and...

Webcasts: CERN director and a jolly Weinberg funeral I had tons of things to write about but didn't find any motivation. So just two links to events in the near future. As von Stock t...