What was the speed of the jumping car?

In the morning, a webcam owned by Martin Ladyr in a green house (a Gentleman who sold face masks... but that is a different story; ikatastr.cz quickly tells you what is the unusual religion of his wife, too!) recorded an incredible video that looks like the viral videos with cars in Russia.
Ne, tohle neni video z Ruska, takovyto hit dostala dnes jedna ma nemovitost. Doufam, ze jsou vsichni akteri v poradku. pic.twitter.com/WME3SOaF44— Martin Ladyr (@travelmartin) February 8, 2022
The sound almost looks like it was taken from the Czechoslovak communist radio program about cars, Beware the Curve. The musical part of that jingle resembles Hey Boy because both were taken from the 1925 Yes, Sir, That's My Baby. Quantum mechanics was just born.)
Via Echo24 which indicated that both the 19-year-young male driver and a 49-year-old female pedestrian were conscious when they were being transported to the hospital. Good luck to them!
The car was flying, almost like the incredible Slovak flying car (from KleinVision) which consumes as much fuel as a regular car (per the same distance, and the speed is up to 300 km per hour). And because the car seemed to be flying today in the morning, the speed had to be amazing, right?
Not so fast. Literally.
The maximum speed allowed in Czech towns is 50 kilometers per hour. You need to know why the car made the jump at all. It's useful to find the exact place... and yes, the yellow-green house of Mr Ladyr is Dolnoměcholupská St 4, Prague-Gestwardsbury. Yes, I just used an English name of a Southeastern Prague suburb, Hostivař, see the Expats.cz map and TOPNN.
As the name of the street indicates, the street continues to Lower Pouchreavings [Dolní Měcholupy] but I believe that the place of the car accident still lies in Gestwardsbury. Fine. Here is the crucial "speed bump".
That is the place you want to know. Feel free to play with the Street View (Mapy.cz calls it Panorama). OK, I believe that the slope of the edge of the speed bump where the car was preparing to jump is tilted by 30 degrees relatively to the horizontal road (and the wheels on the right side were sufficient to tilt the car's velocity by almost the same angle). Assuming the overall speed of the car at 50 km/h, the vertical component of the speed could have been 50 km/h times the sine of 30 degrees. As Leonard Hofstadter told us, the sine of 30 degrees is approximately one-half. Well, it's precisely one-half, Sheldon Cooper corrected him. ;-)
So I think that the vertical component of the speed could have been 25 km/h = 7 m/s or so, without violating the traffic code. After changing the direction of the speed, the car behaved as a projectile. What is the extra maximum height that you add to the height of the center of mass if the initial vertical speed is \(v_{0y}\)? It is simply\[ y = \frac{v_{0y}^2}{2g}. \] Numerically, it's about 7 squared over 20 which is almost 2.5 meters (SI units everywhere). I think that the video shows that the maximum height of the center of mass could have indeed be some 2.5 meters higher than the "normal" height. The whole pedestrian's body could have been hidden under the flying car if she were walking near the tip of the jump. But she wasn't which means that she was hit by the car.
The length of the jump also seems roughly consistent with the angle and the initial speed. The horizontal component of the speed could have been\[ \cos(30^\circ)\cdot 50\, {\rm km}/{\rm h} \approx 43.3\, {\rm km}/{\rm h} \approx 12\, {\rm m}/{\rm s}. \] The horizontal speed of the car, as shown by the dramatic video, could have been twelve meters per second. Also, it is trivial to calculate the time of the jump. Earth's gravity, \(g\), is working to linearly reduce the original \(v_{0y}\) to zero so it takes the time\[ t = \frac{v_{0y}}{g} \] to reach the peak which took place around 7:59:56 am, the video seems to show. (That's why \(y=gt^2/2 = g(v_{0y}/g)^2/2 = v_{0y}^2/2g\).) Numerically, it's 0.7 seconds with the assumptions about the speed and angle above. Another 0.7 seconds would be needed for the car to return from the top to the road which it basically did here. The landing place was both on the road and on the house, exactly in the corner of the yellow-green house.
So such things may happen. The young driver should have avoided the speed bump. He probably knows it, in theory. (He could have chosen the speed bump intentionally, in an attempt to avoid the lady in the middle of the road!) At the same moment, while the video looks shocking, I find it plausible that the total harm caused by these flights is smaller than the total harm that would be caused by a vertical cubic speed bump that would stop (and deform) the car at the very beginning. The jump looks incredible but as the old proverb says, it is not the flight but the collision at the end that may/will kill you! The flight itself may be rather safe, sometimes including the end, as ski jumpers and paratroopers may testify.
Good luck to the pedestrian and the driver.
