Whoopi Goldberg's dumb ideas about the race

I wasn't particularly flabbergasted by this monologue but it still showed something:







Whoopi Goldberg, a veteran actress, is one of the talking heads at The View, an ABC TV morning talk show. Millions of people are probably watching these dumb women because they think that these women are a source of entertainment or knowledge. Well, they're surely neither.







She stated that the Holocaust "was not about the race", [just] about some men's being nasty to other men. I think that in between the lines, she clearly meant that this statement about the Holocaust implied that it was a less serious wrongdoing than the real racism. She clarified that she believed that the Germans belonged to the same race as the Jews. And she informed us that she didn't include the German-Jewish relationships to "interactions between races" because a "race" is something that she can see and she apparently cannot see a difference between a German and a Jew.







Well, I have mixed feelings about all of this. On one side, I have some understanding because the German-Jewish difference is almost certainly vastly less obvious than the white-black difference. As a kid, I couldn't possibly recognize Jews. Well, at the elementary school, I thought that I would never meet a Jew in my life – having been introduced to a hundred of Jews in person has falsified that prediction. ;-) These days, I think that I have some limited success rate that allows me to guess who is Jewish. This conductor looks like this Jewish evolutionary psychologist, so he is probably Jewish, too. It worked. This one looks like a Jewish co-father of string theory. Worked. And so on. As a group, the (Ashkenazi) Jews have a rather small internal diversity.



On top of that, I have some understanding for the possibility that as a black woman, her resolution for the white people is less fine than the resolution possessed by us, the East Asian and whites. ;-) It's just like the fact that for most Europeans, almost all the Chinese look the same. It's harder to distinguish them partly because we're not trained to this different race. On the other hand, I still believe that the Chinese are objectively closer to one another, too!



OK, the black-white difference is more obvious. You have a dark skin, thicker lips, curly hair, or whatever, you're black. In fact, according to the "best current biological" classification, Ashkenazi Jews and Germans indeed belong to the same white race. You may find lots of people who disagree and say that the Jews are not white, in one way or another, for one reason or another. Good for them.



But the precise boundaries between races – and the question how finely mankind should be divided to races, i.e. whether some "subraces" should be considered "races" as well – is largely a matter of conventions. So yes, someone may just clump the Germans and Jews into one race and stop being interested in further details.



However, the real key point is that this was not how Nazi Germany viewed these things. The Nuremberg Laws were totally racial and racist laws. Everything was about the race, especially in the maximally biological sense. So maybe Whoopi Goldberg has no chance to distinguish Germans and Jews. But the Germans could distinguish them rather well. Millions could have done so before Germany went Nazi. But when Germany went Nazi, almost everyone could. German kids (and adults) were being taught quite some details about the anatomy, the slope of the forehead, the convexity of the nose, and many other things. They were unquestionably obsessed with biological traits that may be used to divide mankind into approximately disjoint groups.



The Nuremberg Laws didn't emphasize the word "Rasse" for a race (different nouns were used to label the individual races) but the word "Rasse" and especially the idea hiding behind it was everywhere. And indeed, in numerous regulations, the word "Rasse" was very explicitly included and played a prominent role. For example, a concept that became crucial with the unanimous 1935 adoption of the Nuremberg Laws was the Rassenschande (rasn-šandeh) which may be translated as a "microagression against the race". You commit the crime of the microaggression against the race... if you have sex with the inferior race, especially when a German has sex with a Jew or a Slav. It's criminally dangerous because a mixed person could be born which would be almost as Armageddon-like as 0.000001 °C of climate change today. In some sense, the Nazis were even more (negatively) obsessed with the mixed people (die Mischlinge) than with the pure members of the inferior races themselves.



Nazis were somewhat tolerant towards Arabs – indeed, those were the natural allies against the Jews, the main enemies of the Nazis – and even the blacks. Concerning the blacks, Nazis were actually the first government in Europe that banned the human zoos where blacks caught in sub-Saharan Africa were being shown to visitors on par with the apes. Unlike the Australian Coronazi government that granted the Australian Open award to a vaccinated moron as a matter of affirmative action after the best player was banned for having a spine (and being well-informed about the vaccines), Adolf Hitler's Nazi government didn't dare to question the legitimacy of any black athlete at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. And they got some medals. Jesse Owens got four gold medals. Of course, boys in Hitlerjugend couldn't have been trained to run faster than Jesse Owens, that would be a rather unrealistic method to compete with other races.



But the Nazis focused on the subgroups of the whites, their real perceived problem, and also the Mischlinge. The biological differences that the Nazis cared about were smaller than the black-white differences. On one hand, you could say – and Goldberg basically did – that this made the policies "less about racism" (well, she said they were not about racism at all). On the other hand, the more logical conclusion is that the Nazi regime was more obsessively racist because it was eager to amplify the much smaller biological differences between human groups and make a huge deal out of these smaller differences! It is the amplification of the differences and the obsession with the differences that turn someone into a racist!



But what I find incredibly characteristic about her monologue: For a member of the self-described U.S. cultural elites, and for a person who dares to speak as an expert about the race on a TV channel that used to belong among the most important ones (an alert just says that the CNN boss has quit, but not because he fudged CNN which happily dropped 90% but because he fudged Allison Gollust), Goldberg is staggeringly uneducated. An educated person who understands at least something about Nazism couldn't possibly say that these anti-Jewish policies had nothing to do with races. They explicitly were all about the race and they were really about the same kind of racism that has existed for thousands of years and that exists on 2/2/2022, too (pronounce: "two two two oh two two too oh oh"). Whether the "races" would be called "subraces" today is a detail in comparison. The principle is the same and the principle is more important than some details of the conventions about the boundaries between the races.



These people – and basically most Americans – are constantly brainwashing each other with this kind of "wisdom about racism" (and many kids are mentally crippled by omnipresent, profoundly harmful, lies about "critical race theory"). They hear some garbage related to "racism" for hours a day or at least hours a week. But all of this talk is just a repetition of some extraordinarily stupid clichés (mostly untrue clichés) and they are actually learning nothing about the race, its history, the mechanisms of racism, or anything else. If they talked at least about something that has a substance, at least their "elites" would know that the Nuremberg Laws were rules that were all about the obsession with racial differences.



Whoopi Goldberg obviously knows absolutely nothing about races or racism. By "races" and "racism", she means one simple thing only: the (totally idiotic and unacceptable) opinion that because she is black, she can get all kinds of entitlements, special advantages, and the right to lie and be nasty towards people who are not black. This is everything that she "knows" about the "races" and "racism". She doesn't know a damn thing, she is just a spoiled racist parasitic moron who's been trained to think that she has a clue and to pretend to be intelligent, which she is not, and so is everyone who at least vaguely stands on this totally fake and disgusting "fight against racism" that the cowardly Americans allow to survive in the U.S. although this "fight against racism" is actually the most prominent example of aggressive racism in the world and the Yankees should end this stuff by new Nuremberg Trials (not to be confused with the Nuremberg Laws).