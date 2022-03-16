A bold trip to Kiev

The First World War started by the 1914 assassination of the prospective Austrian emperor in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The Second World War pre-started by the March 15th, 1939 occupation of rest-of-Czechia. What about the third one? Was there a risk of hybridization of the previous two scenarios (assassination from the first one combined with the date of the second one)?
Dnešní cesta do Kyjeva s premiéry @MorawieckiM a @JJansaSDS a vicepremiérem Jaroslawem Kaczyńským za ukrajinským prezidentem @ZelenskyyUa a premiérem @Denys_Shmyhal. pic.twitter.com/AzT03Gi19G— Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) March 15, 2022
Czech PM, a professor of political science, was planning the route in between the Russian artillery. According to Morawiecki's photo, it was Morawiecki who did the thinking, however LOL.
While 3 million out of the 45 million inhabitants of Ukraine (1/15=6.7%) escaped their homeland, 3+1 politicians decided to go against the storm. They took a train to Kiev to meet the Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal and the dude that Russia has turned into the ultimate superstar, President Volodymyr Zelensky.
To minimize the risk of death, they wisely decided not to fly. Lots of Ukrainians as well as people from their countries have demanded a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The (erroneous) removal of the aircraft by Ukrainian forces would be too likely and "logical". So they took a train. From the Polish town of Przemyśl near the border to Kiev. They probably went through Lvov and the normal route would go through Zhytomyr but these days, it is safer to take a more Southern route, through Ternopil.
Aside from some assistants, the participants were: the Polish spiritual leader (the boss of the main party) Jaroslaw Kaczynski (whose twin brother Lech has died in the Smolensk air disaster while the active role of the Russians has never been either proven or disproven); and the Polish, Czech, Slovenian prime ministers Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala, Janez Janša. Among these four men, Czech PM Fiala is the only one who hasn't been branded a "populist" by the globalist, SJW-controlled, politically correct press before the war. And this makes me particularly impressed.
Fiala leads the centrist (formerly right-wing) party ODS founded by expresident Václav Klaus which I supported between 1991 and 2019 or so. There were roughly two main reasons why I didn't consider voting for Fiala's ODS in recent elections. About one-half of the reason is truly ideological; I just can't stand their unholy alliance with the far left and their causes including the insane green deal, some wokism, and stuff like that.
Another part of the reason why I hadn't voted for guys like Fiala is personal (and yes, the personal and ideological aspects overlap, sometimes in confusing ways). I just didn't have any respect towards them as politicians or human beings. They seemed like a bunch of self-serving, cowardly opportunists. Especially in the case of Fiala, the word "cowardly" was an important one for me. Well, I just erased it. This trip to meet Zelensky was extremely far from Fiala's normal, older cowardly image. It is probably not enough for me to actively support Fiala's ODS but a nontrivial part of this previously unimaginable move has been made.
Maybe, I wouldn't find enough courage to go there myself. Also, one may compare this brave trip to the attitude of former ("semi-populist") PM Babiš who joined the "Czechs are more important than Ukrainians" camp. Given the ongoing events in Ukraine, the care for Ukrainians is actually more important than the care for Czechs – because the Ukrainians suffer vastly more; and because their truly bad outcome could be a demonstration showing the future of other nations including ours.
Tisková konference Volodymyra Zelenského po setkání s @P_Fiala a premiéry Polska a Slovinska.— Nikola Repin (@nikorepi) March 15, 2022
CZ titulky pic.twitter.com/vkV4tJ5ND5
A piece of the press conference of Zelensky and his guests.
Roughly 100 civilians (out of 40 million) are killed in Ukraine every day and these 3+1 politicians could face a similar risk which is rather low (a much lower risk of death than Covid, for example). However, when all aspects are included, I think that such prime ministers (plus spiritual leader) had a much higher probability of being killed than average Ukrainian civilians. They had to move and they were attractive targets for many Russians who really hate the West (and some fraction of those must be present among the troops). Also, the risk of a friendly fire could be substantial.
If they were killed, that wouldn't automatically activate the NATO treaty's No. 5 article, NATO enters the war, but there would surely be huge pressures to enter the war, anyway. The risk was mainly personal for these men. At the end, I don't really believe that "behaving respectfully towards the Kremlin" reduces the probability of a world war now. Putin is attracted by a perceived weakness and this is one reason why he (erroneously) tried to invade Ukraine. Arguments that "we don't want to give Putin an excuse to escalate the war into a global conflict" seem completely wrong to me now because Putin already "has enough excuses". If he wanted to promote the conflict to a global one, he would have done so (or he will do so). Other countries have surely interfered with the war in some way and that's enough as a justification for his brainwashed voters (he has already exploited much lamer excuses for similar acts). So this "be respectful to Putin if you want to be safe" is just a dumb defeatist attitude that simply doesn't work now. NATO needs to decide whether it wants to directly attack Russia according to strategic considerations, not through a "respect to Putin" that won't be reciprocated.
The delegation came from three Slavic EU countries: PL, CZ, SI. There are three more Slavic countries in the EU: Slovakia, Croatia, and Bulgaria. I think it is not quite a coincidence that the last three countries (Slavic EU states that didn't go to Kiev) are exactly those whose "locally elected leaders" showed pro-Hitler attitudes around 1941-1944: don't forget the names Ustaše, Tiso, and Tsar Boris III plus PM Filov. ;-)
Also, the correlation with the "populists" is far from perfect; the pre-war "camps" have undoubtedly been seriously reshuffled. The Slovene and Polish PM may be "populists" but the Czech one is not (although any moderate enough Czech is surely insufficiently PC for the far leftists in Brussels now!). On top of that, the most famous "populist" in Europe, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, was extremely far from going to express his sympathies to Ukraine. Instead, he could be rather likely to do exactly the same to Russia. He still believes to have some special relationships with Putin but I think that the recent events make it clear that these ties wouldn't be enough to prevent a terrible treatment of the Hungarians by Russia in the hypothetical case that Russia is allowed to elaborate upon these war insanities while Hungary emerges as a neutral country outside alliances. As Trump – another quasi-friend of Putin's – said, Putin has changed and it is sad. All the optimistic expectations about Putin's gentlemanly behavior have to be revised. What's been happening since February 24th changes the moral evaluation of everyone, plus expectations, by an amount comparable to all the events in the previous 10-30 years combined. You should better update your priors. Orbán should better do the same.
Meanwhile, fighting continues in Ukraine and the Russian army hasn't substantially advanced anywhere for more than a week. It has conquered the Kherson Region, just North of Crimea (about the same size). But Kherson only has 300,000 people and the whole region has 1 million. This temporary occupation is the kind of a success that Russia has bought for 2-10% of its army that has been destroyed, plus some 20% of its GDP and the reserves? The economy of this war is insanely bad from the profit-seeking Russian point of view (but the destruction of Ukraine may be a great benefit for them by itself). Even if Russia were able to sacrifice its whole army – which it can't because most of it has a lot of work to maintain the safety in many other regions of Russia (and beyond), and it may soon be needed against uprisings across Russia, that army would only be enough for the temporary occupation of regions with ten or at most a few dozens of million of people. I wrote "temporary" because I find it very likely that even the Kherson Region will be hardly sustainable.
Ukraine is surely facing a stronger enemy when it comes to the number of tanks or aircraft so it is fighting an asymmetric war. But it is doing so wonderfully, with the help of the Javelins, Stingers, and Turkish drones. They seem to work impressively to basically label the Russian pride outdated and useless. On top of that, the individual Ukrainian warriors seem to do better.
The Azov Batallion seems to be the professional gem inside Ukraine's defense, whether you like them or not. The main folks who created this group in 2014 had been ultras (hardcore fans) of FC Metalist Kharkov – who used to be good friends with their counterparts in FC Spartak Moscow, to emphasize the irony. OK, these ultras have their typical opinions that you may know from your local clubs. Of course some Nazi-like hobbies are widespread. The Azov Batallion has absorbed lots of experienced warriors and tough guys who often like the ancient Ukrainian as well as Nazi symbols (but also things like the old Slavic Pagan religion, not exactly the hottest spiritual direction in the world of 2022: but e.g. Radegast would easily defeat Allahs and Zeuses, learn about Him). Whether their links to Nazism are genuine, official, legal, or acceptable have been questions "on the edge" in those 8 years.
Great. So the Azov Batallion members (a few thousand dudes who are much better at fighting than the rest) sometimes use Nazi or Bandera symbols. Big deal. In Russia, they sell this fact as a justification for the destruction of Ukraine, a country of 45 million. This propaganda is basically the same as that of the SJWs who also think that if they call someone a "Nazi", that person is totally damned and canceled. Well, he's not. A person, e.g. an Azov Batallion fighter, may like symbols of the German Nazis but he still isn't personally responsible for the Holocaust or any other serious crime, for that matter. In that way, they differ from the Russian troops who are surely co-responsible for the ongoing war crimes.
On top of that, the automatic assumption that "everyone on the side of the Nazi symbols" is the bad guy while the Russians are always the good guys – the best anti-Nazi warriors – is extremely fishy by themselves (at least all sane people outside Russia must realize that it is). When integrated over time, Hitler and Stalin (and their regimes) have killed about the same number of people, they were totally comparable packages of evil. During the Second World War, Hitler just seemed like a more urgent, more fatal, faster danger, and this is why the peaceful and democratic nations teamed up with the Soviet Union. But they had to choose a "lesser evil" and there is no law saying that "among two people, the person closer to Stalin is always a better person than the person closer to Hitler, relatively speaking". In many individual situations, the moral evaluation could have been the opposite one even in 1941-1945. And it's particularly the case in 2022, some 8 decades later, when "Russia" and "Nazi symbols" stand for very different events and attitudes than they used to during the Second World War. At any rate, whoever swallows this Russian (or SJWs') propaganda that "being labeled a Nazi is enough for him to be canceled" is an evil braindead pile of šit.
The Azov regiment destroyed a major-general of occupation troops in Mariupol. "Whoever comes to us with a sword will die by the sword!" - they wrote in the Azov account. pic.twitter.com/kOSpLNOo5B— Artur Petruk (@artur_petruk) March 16, 2022
Of course the Azov Batallion are the good guys now, relatively speaking. And while a founder of the Azov Batallion has been killed, they achieved many things in their main town, Mariupol (which is being treated this terribly especially because the "denazification" fights with the Azov Batallion heroes are taking place there). For example, this Russian major general, Mr Oleg Mityayev, wanted to meet the Azov Batallion members although he wasn't actually invited to Ukraine at all! That is a big mistake, Mr Oleg.
Like Hitler during the Second World War, Putin is simply a more urgent threat for all people outside his inner circle (and maybe even for that circle!) than all the other threats we discussed just a month ago. It's common sense that people and nations outside Russia have teamed up and try to neutralize this threat, ideally in a safe way – but at the end, it is not possible to do it in a completely safe way. I am proud that my country's PM is the only leader previously considered a babbling opportunist "pro-EU empty suit" who came to the dangerous trip with the – already demonstrably courageous and spineful – politicians. He and his counterparts showed the world that the friendly relationships between countries don't end just because a bunch of barbaric terrorists are terrorizing one of them. And it's good to see that the giant new shadow over Europe was enough to make e.g. some recent Czech-Polish skirmishes (the Turów coal mine) completely invisible and forgotten.
Šéf. Blížíme se domu! pic.twitter.com/cL3M5Z6QYh— Václav Smolka (@SmolkaVa) March 16, 2022
A normal prime minister's night. If they kill him now, at least it will already be March 16th, not 15th.
