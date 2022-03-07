A fair peace treaty simply cannot be the same as 11 days ago

How much the reparations should be?



On Saturday, February 26th which was the 3rd day of the Third World Special Operation, I wrote down an idealist treaty. By that time, Russia had already shocked many of us by the recognition of the breakaway republics (Monday), and especially by the Blitzkrieg (Thursday). For some reasons, I still found it appropriate to try to be "nice" to Russia. Some commenters meaningfully mentioned that my idealist proposals did not differ from the Minsk Accords much. Indeed, those were so reasonable, relatively to everything we saw in the recent 11 days.



I still believe that there was a seed of truth in some Russia's demands. The real problem is that all the old grievances have been dwarfed by what happened in since February 24th, especially in recent days (because the intensity of evil was escalating almost every day). Today, after claiming that Ukraine will have to lose its "statehood" if it dares to defend itself against the invasion, and similar insane threats, we also heard some rather modest demands by Moscow again. The recognition of Crimea and Donbas and neutrality. Those were controversial but marginally sensible before February 24th. Are they sensible now?







First, the neutrality. I don't think that Ukraine may afford to be neutral. Neutrality is a status of a country that is only reasonable if the country is sufficiently capable of defending itself against the nearby possible aggressors; or if the nearby blocs are naturally friendly even without the membership; and/or if a balance of the non-neutral blocs is created in which each bloc discourages others from taking the neutral country. The war has shown that neutrality – and Ukraine has been neutral so far – just didn't work. It was aggressively attacked. Ukraine and not e.g. the Baltic States was attacked first exactly because it was neutral. So it's common sense that Ukraine should better be a member of an alliance and which alliance do you think that its voters would pick given the recent experience?







Before the war, Crimea and Donbas looked like "naturally pro-Russian" regions. But you know, even this assumption must be re-assessed because we simply do not live in the same world and people do not have the same views about Russia and the West as they had before February 24th. So I think that a referendum controlled by some international groups – and one in which recent refugees from the area may vote abroad – should be organized, especially in the Donbas republics, but maybe also Crimea, to check whether they still want to be regions controlled by Russia's peacemakers and Russian special operators.



So the case for neutrality as well as the annexation of Crimea and Donbas has obviously changed but most of the damage has actually been done in the rest of Ukraine and Russia should compensate it. How much is it? I am convinced that in real terms, the world GDP decreased by some 10% (i.e. by $10 trillion) as a result of the special operation. The corresponding capitalization of the companies that was subtracted is of order $10-$100 trillion. Obviously, Russia doesn't have the resources to compensate the economic damage across the world. So let's generously say that we will have to overlook this $100 trillion worth of damages done across the world. It's just some collateral damage that the Russian planners weren't able to foresee (because most planners are incapable of foreseeing things, that is why they are planners and not e.g. capitalist managers).



But the damages to Ukraine were direct and they just couldn't have overlooked them in their planning. Perhaps some 10,000 Ukrainian, mostly soldiers (and fewer than 1,000 civilians, it's said so far), were killed so far (the number may grow significantly if the war continues or escalates). Multiply it by a million dollars or a few million dollars per life, you will still get just tens of billion dollars, a relatively small amount.



But lots of buildings, infrastructure etc. were destroyed. This will be hundreds of billions of dollars. But let's look at the refugees. Some 2 million Ukrainians had to escape Ukraine so far. What is the total damage done to them? Most of them can't really live back in Ukraine any longer. They had to pay for transportation and other countries will have to take care of them for an extended period of time, even assuming that they will be capable of returning to Ukraine. I find it rather obvious that $100,000 per refugee is a rock-solid lower bound on the damages. It's some fraction of the houses that were destroyed and have to rebuilt somewhere, plus some forced inability to earn money from their proper jobs for a year or two, and so on. I think that the actual damage per refugee could be much higher.



Multiply it by 2 million and you already get $200 billion. Now, the remaining average Ukrainian citizen was caused damages comparable to $10,000 per capita. There are 40+ million of those, so we need to add some additional $400 billion. As you can see, I deliberately fine-tuned some arguments so that my lower bound on the compensations or reparations directly for Ukraine or the people who take care of the refugees is $600 billion, close to the frozen Russian reserves. So the whole Russian reserves need to be used to compensate the Ukrainians and/or various governments and charities that are taking care of the Ukrainians – Ukrainians that had to suffer through some "inconvenience" (this is meant to be black humor, an understatement of the recent 75 years). And I really think that these estimates are just an insanely undervalued lower bound, any fairer calculation has to end up with much higher numbers. Just the legitimate defense-related resources that were destroyed were huge, too. Ukraine spent $6 billion on defense in 2020 and that was destroyed. You also get $100 billion or so in some relevant 15-year-long period.



I find it more meaningful for Russia to actually pay a part of the compensation in its commitment of cheap fossil fuels for the future; plus territory. So after the recent events, it just makes much more sense to reunify whole Donetsk and Lugansk Regions with Ukraine (because yes, I believe that this is what the bulk of the population of the regions would want now, too). Also, Ukraine should be getting free oil and gas from Russia in the next 20-50 years, at annual rates that match the average Ukrainian consumption in previous 5 years.



A subtle thing of post-war arrangements is that the winner may dictate the conditions and Russia can't really be the full-fledged winner. Even though NATO and pals do not fight Russia directly, they are dissatisfied with Russia and want to continue some kind of isolation that is hardly compatible with the survival of the Russian economy. Although NATO and pals aren't direct winners of the hot war – because even de facto, its men haven't really fought in Ukraine – they must still be looked at because Russia has failed to defeat them and they just don't like what has happened since February 24th. Even if Russia were capable of controlling big cities of Ukraine in some military way, which looks extremely uncertain by itself, it just wouldn't be the "winner of the war" in any meaningful sense, for many reasons (another reason is that the control over the cities would simply not be sustainable due to the continuing guerilla war).



Taking the catastrophic damage done to Ukraine into account, it's hard to imagine how anyone could justify a fair settlement that would be better for Russia than the conditions before February 24th. What happened were insane and inhumane acts and any fair evaluation of the grievances and damages must conclude that Russia will be smaller and/or much poorer than it was before the invasion. Because e.g. the ruble is falling some 10+ percent a day, the average lifetime of the Russian economy might be something like a week. Much of the world suffers greatly (although an Australian reader has totally shocked me with something like "you are surely doing well and prosperous now!", no, I really really am not), Ukraine suffers more than anyone else, but under the decoration of Nazi-style celebrations, Russia obviously suffers just a little bit less than Ukraine. Russia needs to stop it.



A part of the new deal is the West's offer to transform the CNN to a company that will produce English-language news saying "Putin has basically won the war, anyway" so that he may serve this conclusion as the international consensus to the excited Russian voters. They have been producing news of similar quality and trustworthiness for a decade or so which is why the change won't be substantial for the CNN.



Incidentally, the dollar stood above 151 rubles today, over 20% up in a day and 50% up in a month. Some ruble policies make the default of the Russian Federation 80% likely now, according to the CDS swaps market. I think that China should save Russia from the default and enslave the Russians a little bit as a compensation.