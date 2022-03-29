A West-compatible Russian nation needs to be established, supported

During the weekend, thousands of Russians and Belorusians were demonstrating in Prague (a gallery, another one), despite the fact that these people could get up to ~15 years in jail in Russia.







We also saw a video recorded by brave RU+Belarus students of the Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia. Some of the banners shown at the rally were standard, we could see a Putler morphing picture (a compromise of Hitler and Putin), funny cartoons of Putin and Lukashenko, and unflattering comments about the president.







A new omnipresent Russian anti-war symbol is the white-blue-white flag which differs from the Russian flag by replacing the red strip at the bottom with another white one. Some banners in Prague explained the meaning of this replacement very nicely: the red strip is the blood (and also violence and strength) and the anti-war demonstrators don't really want to see it any longer because it has led to bad implications.



Don't confuse white-blue-white with white-red-white, the historical flag of Belarus. The current flag of Belarus is composed of red-red-green strips (2:1) with a decorative pattern along the pole.







Russians are generally sanctioned and harassed by the West but we simply need to start to discriminate. There are millions of Russians who are just like us, who haven't killed anybody, who haven't even started fires around Chernobyl and who didn't shell the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, one in Energodar. Millions haven't even voted for Putin in the past – which shouldn't be considered a crime anyway because before the end of February 2022, we didn't quite know what it would have meant.



Russia not only behaves brutally against its Ukrainian sibling; it started to violate the international law even when it comes to other "unfriendly countries" (it would be much easier for the Kremlin to list the friendly ones!). But equally importantly, millions of Russians – those who are sensibly against the war and related acts and changes of the Russian policies – are being terrorized in Russia itself. Democracy has been replaced with overt military dictatorship, freedoms are disappearing, and so is the market economy.



There are millions of Russians outside Russia and they face a very bad treatment although many of them don't really deserve it at all. The (extended) West needs to acknowledge that this is a mistake. I think that we should help them to start some official new nationality, let me call it "Western Russian" nationality (where "Western" is meant to be political), whose members would pledge their loyalty to some basic tenets of the international law and the Western civilization, including the commitment not to start aggressive wars; guarantee the freedom of speech (especially when it comes to anti-war sentiments and some other views that are common in the West) for Russian citizens; and the desire to allow some Western or international supervision over the weapons of mass destruction in Russia. The conditions must be minimalistic (and therefore inclusive) but sufficient to build a nation that may leave the isolation.



This new nation of Western Russians (WRU, *.wr) or perhaps Zakrainians (ZAK, *.zk, that's a prefix and a root meaning behind-boundary which reflects the European perspective), with the white-blue-white flag, would be removed from West's sanctions and protected on par with most other nations. It would also globally pick its government, the government-in-exile, which would be getting ready to take over Russia or at least a part of it. It could even establish its own army prepared to fight to retake Russia (with a lot of weapons donated by the West).