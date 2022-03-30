AdSense became unusable

For several months, I have been getting direct censorship requests from Google AdSense. In recent days, the frequency increased to "several articles to be censored" per day. Sometimes they are articles about the climate, sometimes the blog entries seem completely random, innocent articles.



On top of that, even if the content of the article is completely deleted and replaced with "the text was deleted", and I submit the pages for verification, I am still getting "it is still scandalous, heretical blah blah" and "must fix".



There are clearly some braindead, fanatical terrorists operating within Google who are responsible for this absolute abuse of the tools and for their full-blown assault against the Western civilization.



It seems unlikely that the problem may be fixed before these terrorists are neutralized. So please be aware that I am unlikely to ever get any income from the ads again. I urge everyone to deal with Google just like you deal with any other terrorist organization.



I vaguely plan to delete the website completely – the conditions have become unbearable. Meanwhile, I will largely stop attempts to react to the harassment.



Employees of Google which is a set apparently including Leonard Susskind must be considered to be co-responsible for this unforgivable terror.