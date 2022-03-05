Aspects of Russians' faith in the Kremlin's unhinged propaganda

The ongoing war is the most serious and most dangerous conflict in Europe since 1945, the daily war crimes can only be compared to those committed by the likes of Hitler and Stalin. The international public wants a happy end – which apparently requires the death of the deranged dwarf – but there are many reasons to think that even this optimistic scenario wouldn't fix Russia. Maybe it wouldn't even end the war. It's because Putin isn't the "creator" of these crimes. The ugly short botoxed psychopath is just a symbol, a product of his times and the evolution that the attitudes of the bulk of Russians made very likely given the external circumstances. Neither Hitler nor Putin were any ingenious manipulators or strategists; they sucked at logistics and other things. But they had so much power exactly because they perfectly personified the grievances, hatred, and elementary misunderstandings of a huge number of losers in their nations.



Almost all famous enough Western companies have stopped their business in Russia (which is not just a matter of "forced sanctions" let alone "virtue signaling"; Russia has really become dangerous for anyone with at least some human decency); the woke Coke is a truly disgusting counterexample. The Russian bonds' rating fell deep into the junk territory. The Russian central bank lost its access to most of its reserves (which should be used as reparations to Ukraine!) so it cannot prevent the currency from collapsing. So far, the rouble fell from 75 per US dollar a month ago to 124 per dollar now. I think that even this substantial drop understates the unusability of Russia and its economy. The factor of 1.65 isn't a sufficient quantification of how much Russia is doomed. Russia isn't on par with China now because the Chinese may actually use all the Western services and buy the Western products, Russians can't. They can't buy most parts into their own production and other things.







In recent 12 hours or so, Russia completely banned the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Western media companies stopped operating there. While the primary reason is obviously the decision to start the war, the elimination of any meaningful media and social networks in Russia microscopically results from decisions on both sides. The Kremlin doesn't want the truth to be heard by anyone in Russia; and those who are supposed to inform the people don't want to be harassed by the new military dictatorship and they don't want to be seen as allies of the Kremlin which they would unavoidably (at least partly) become after some blackmail.







The deterioration has been abrupt when it comes to the full-blown bans on any truth in Russia. The amount of freedom of speech may be shrinking by something like 50% every day these days. People who state elementary facts – such as the fact that Russia has initiated a full-blown war againt 40+ million Ukrainians, with sometimes unprecedented war crimes on a daily basis – face 15 years in prison. This law to murder the truth was approved by the lawmakers unanimously. Some of them may be afraid of existential destruction, others may believe it. At any rate, we are seeing a mass psychosis and while they should be absolutely frustrated by the destroyed future prospects of theirs, most Russians seem to be in some kind of genocidal ecstasy. It is exactly the same ecstasy that some German Nazis had to feel when they were murdering the Jews by thousands. In 1941, did the Nazis believe that they would get away with this for the rest of their lives? Did they care? And what about the Russian war criminals. Do they believe they will get away with it? Will they? Do they care about the outcome at all?







These answers by Russians to the question "What they think about the events in Ukraine" look hopeless, indeed. Basically all of them say the war is great because they are beating the Nazis there.



OK, all the non-negligible social networks, media etc. are banned now (even Telegram which is Russian is heavily restricted and you can't search for the dead Russian soldiers in Ukraine, among other things), the words "war" and "invasion" are banned, and all other things needed to share the information about the war are banned, too. On the other hand, nonsensical statements such as "Russia is liberating Ukraine from Nazis" are mandatory. What's remarkable is the difference: just 10 days ago, Russians had basically the same access to the information websites, social networks etc. as most Westerners have. How is it possible that they ended up being OK with this absolutely insane military dictatorship that produces nothing else than lies, death, and misery?



Even when they had access to almost everything on the Internet, most Russians – especially the older generations – were (and remain) just mindless moronic sheep who consumed everything that the State TV was serving to them. Russians are a TV nation. Russia was always great and the West sucked at everything, was unnecessary, supported Nazis, and so on. The working capitalism is unnecessary as well, of course. While Putin allowed capitalism to work much better than it did in Russia of the 1990s, he has absolutely no relationship to it and is eager to return Russians to the communist misery. But we can keep on asking: Why did the bulk of the older Russian cohorts become mindless sheep like that? We should have a discussion about "nature vs nurture". They have surely been "educated" by the Soviet and some Russian governments to behave in this way, so it has a "nurture" part.



But I think that a sad truth is that most of this tiny value of most Russians as humans – true humans should have some compassion and empathy; and they should also be more capable of manipulating with information than parrots – is due to "nature" instead. And it is because the "nature" has been shaped by a rather drastic selection, especially since the 1917 Bolshevik Coup. Only some 500,000 Soviet citizens have emigrated during the Cold War. The number is so small because it was really hard to escape. Note that 300,000 Czechoslovaks emigrated in 1948-1989 and just in the 9 days, 1.2 million Ukrainians already left their homeland. However, tens of millions of citizens of the Soviet Union have been killed.



And those weren't random people. Most of the murders were done by Stalin (although Lenin could have been more brutal, he just didn't have Stalin's powerful toolkits yet) and it was the people who could use their brains who were the subject of this liquidation campaign. By this selection, a nation greatly dominated by brainless sheep has been created. National characters may be called "stereotypes" but it doesn't change much about the fact that most such stereotypes are damn true, very important, and they usually have some explanation, too. The distributions of various traits are not identical in all nations, not even white nations. The differences are huge and largely follow from the different selection mechanisms in the history.



The Czech nation has also been heavily selected. Since 1620 and then because of events around 1938-1945, 1968, and some others, Czechs were trained by the "overlords" to be a productive, highly flexible (or "always cooperating") nation that doesn't fight. In some respects, it is similar to the selection in Russia. In others, it's different. In the recent century, the selection was more due to emigration than mass murders (only hundreds of people were murdered by the Czechoslovak communists for political reasons) and the Czech nation is a rare example of a nation that was mainly losing the elites (typical emigrants from most other nations are dissatisfied, unsuccessful losers; but in Czechia, it's the successful that often became inconvenient to the "ultimate" rulers because the Czech elites haven't really been in charge for most of the time since 1620). The degree of obedience was much less bloody and this selection and suppression still allowed the Czechs to remain critical thinkers and "rebels" although most of the rebellion has been composed of whining in the pub. But the Czechs are dissatisfied and even the ordinary ones see obviously bad things in front of them; Russians don't complain in the pub and they arguably don't see even the most visible bad things done by the government.



But back to Russia. As you can read, and we could even hear it from some Russian commenters (who were rather quickly turning into former commenters: I banned any repeated promotion of war crimes), it's normal (and, indeed, mandatory) to deny the existence of the war, the fact that tens of millions of civilians are brutally affected by it, that a million is fleeing Ukraine each week, that schools and kindergartens and other civilian objects are shelled, that the Ukrainian brave defense is motivated by a totally legitimate patriotism as well as survival instinct, that the Ukrainians are very successful in the defense and thousands of Russian troops' blood was already absorbed by the Ukrainian soil (the only part of Ukraine that welcomes the Russians, as someone quipped), that most Russian troops feel that they have been duped and deceived etc. And it takes to watch a minute of apocalyptic videos from destroyed Ukrainian towns, or a hundred of photographs, to be sure that what's happening is a monstrosity or a sequence of monstrosities. Even if the targets want to be military targets, there is a lot of collateral damage and even the destroyed "military" objects are objects that the Ukrainians built and paid for, have mostly legitimate purposes (and the ability to defend a country against bloody wars such as the ongoing one is undoubtedly a legitimate purpose), and are integrated into the Ukrainian society.



Instead, the official propaganda constantly repeats – and the brainless consumers parrot it – that it is a continuation of the heroic 1941-1945 war on Nazism and some last Nazis who were terrorizing the millions of good civilians in Ukraine are finally being defeated in 2022, and it will surely end with a clear Russian victory (which it simply cannot). The degree of detachment from reality is staggering, also because it's just incredibly childish to think that some people in 2022 are "the same people" as the Nazis who operated up to 1945. These people look like believing that their army is still fighting Rommel near Kiev while Putin just defeated Asterix and Obelix in judo. Needless to say, this fast labeling of any political opponent as a "Nazi" is something that the woke extreme left also did all the time but the woke brigade "cancelled" some 10 professional affiliations of heretics a day, instead of murdering hundreds, pushing 100,000+ to emigration, and flattening several towns per day.



The BBC published a story about Olexandra last night. She lives in Kharkov and her houses were being shelled for a week. She is hiding in the bathroom. You would expect that her mother could be worried about Olexandra. But you would be wrong. The mother believes the military dictatorship's TV instead of her own daughter so she is not afraid of her daughter at all. In fact, she speaks very casually. (Surely a part of the reasons is that Russians just don't think that an individual life is very valuable in general, not even the life of a close relative, as Pavlik Morozov could explain to you; the Soviet Hydra is more important, as I discussed at the beginning of the war.) I think that Olexandra understates how her mother speaks. I think that her mother, like many apologists for the war that I have interacted with, are thrilled and they experience an ecstasy. A genocidal ecstasy. They actually know what is happening and they have actually been dreaming about dozens of Ukrainian towns that are flattened every day. Whether they really believe that this razing only targets "Nazis" is a more difficult question. If a "Nazi" is everyone who is in Ukraine and angered by the ongoing war, then an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians – including ethnic Russians in Ukraine – are Nazis! How could someone fail to figure this simple point out? Are these Russians like Olexandra's mother (and other examples are in the BBC text) really so incredibly dumb, or do they just pretend to be incredibly dumb because this idiotic "nothing to see" support for the war crimes is the ultimate virtue signalling now? I think that even though it is not given much time in the media, they subconsciously know that Russia is causing lots of damage in Ukraine and hurting millions of Ukrainian civilians. But they have been trained to celebrate this destruction as a great and necessary process. If some civilians die, it's an accident and it's a part of the reasons to think that "it is working", and I think that Olexandra's mother would apply this logic even to the death of her own daughters. In this sense, Russians – like other relatively primitive societies – aren't fully human in the Western sense, either.



So the Russian majority has been shaped to be a very low-quality (and currently bloodthirsty) herd by nurture as well as by nature (while the nature was heavily statistically modified especially by Stalin's murders of tens of millions of usually more brainful inhabitants). So the majority had the tendency to say what is mandatory now; and it was "only" made mandatory for everyone once Russia became a military dictatorship. Over 100 million Russians are arguably happy about the ongoing war crimes because they feel important (and they have been programmed to feel important) for 15 minutes (it may be 15 days or 15 weeks this time but Russia could really run out of resources and ability to sustain this insanity for much longer). They are incapable of empathy; and they are incapable of seeing what it means for their future and the future of the hypothetical future generations of Russians.



The decline of Russians towards this lousy herd didn't start on February 24th, 2022. It didn't even start in 2014 let alone 1991. And after all, I didn't quite start in 1917 although that year was very important. This bad evolution of Russia as a herd shows that it is very bad for an individual (or a clique) to get the power to murder tens of millions of people because it is extremely likely that it is the higher-quality and more helpful part that is eliminated while the rubbish and near-rubbish is left (because the people with this incredible power to murder millions always prefer human survivors who resemble domesticated animals). And it is extremely wrong to allow brute force to restrict peaceful information sources because the path towards the military dictatorship that makes absolutely insane lies mandatory is very straightforward, and the lies shaped by the brute force ultimately persuade most of the inhabitants, especially if the inhabitants have the statistical distribution resembling the domesticated animals.