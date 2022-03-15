Tuesday, March 15, 2022 ... Deutsch/Español/Related posts from blogosphere

CMS: a new excess indicating a novel \(2.9\TeV\) boson

This is a super short text about a fresh CMS paper at the LHC,

Search for new heavy resonances decaying to \(WW\), \(WZ\), \(ZZ\), \(WH\), or \(ZH\) boson pairs in the all-jets final state in proton-proton collisions at \(\sqrt{s} = 13\TeV\)
which found some excesses for the masses of the new boson around \(2.1\TeV\) and \(2.9\TeV\), respectively. Each of them is quantified to be a respectable 3.6 sigma locally and 2.3 sigma globally. See e.g. Figure 3 on page 9 (11 of 19 in the PDF) for some charts.



What is cool is that in January, I reported another excess at \(2.9\TeV\) and pointed out that I had known about 2-3 previous ones, too.



This concentration of evidence near this mass is rather interesting although it is not enough to be classified as a discovery yet (which would still be rather likely to be a spuriour discovery for a while, before the evidence gets really strong).

Aside from an excess two blog posts ago, I saw another paper with some interesting deviations in the package of about 20 LHC preprints that I quick-reviewed in the recent week. I am mentioning this fact because "the high number of papers I have looked at" means that you do expect some of them to have a "relatively high global significance" just by chance because the word "global" in the previous quotes isn't quite global – it is not "globalized" with respect to all possible channels or papers yet.


