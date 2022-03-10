Comparing real UA refugees to the fake Muslim ones

Especially in 2015, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel shocked all sensible people in the West with her "we can do that" – meaning "we can just screw Europe by inviting and importing millions of Muslims into Europe, in order to give everyone a hard time". Virtually all these people were economic migrants, they have affected the societies largely negatively because most of them never had the intent to integrate (and the sometimes spectacular extra terrorist attacks were just a tip of an iceberg!), and there has been a huge campaign to force all EU member countries to swallow their fraction of the migrants.







These are supercute and apparently curious and eager to do useful things and it's not always like that but it may be more often than we think. Ukrainian TV stations started to broadcast in Czechia, some regions created special Ukrainian classrooms, others integrated the kids, and there are afternoon clubs for the kids and other things.



The 2015 migration wave was huge and 1.3 million people requested the asylum in our continent. We were afraid of additional years like that, or even more brutal ones, but those worries didn't materialize. Fast forward to 2022. The new migration wave was started by Vladimir Putin, not Angela Merkel, whose quirky acts are even further beyond our control than Merkel's used to be. Just in the two weeks, some 2.5 million Ukrainians fled the country (twice the number of the refugees in the whole famous 2015 wave) and they are damn real refugees. Ukrainian cities are being bombarded by murderous savages from an upsized copy of the Islamic State (in particular, from the Zombie Soviet Union), most of the businesses and trade don't work, there is a serious risk that inhabitants in sieged cities run out of water, electricity, food (those things are already happening in Mariupol and elsewhere), or they lose the ability to escape. I won't discuss the terrible things that are taking place in Ukraine. Whoever hasn't noticed these almost unprecedetend heartbreaking stories will think that those are just some analogies of his dumb conspiracy theories and pre-2022 talking points – and I have already seen that quite a lot of TRF readers whom I have considered decent humans have nothing to do with decent humans.







In 2015 and in the years after that, the EU national governments were pressured by the EU apparatchiks and many Western European leaders to take their tens of thousands of Muslims (or more) and it was clear that the actual goal of this was not to help but for everyone to signal their obedience to the SJWs of the world, including George Soros personally. You can see that things work very differently when the refugees are real and they actually need some help.







The first difference is that these people are actually saving their skin so they are not planning where they want to go. The fake Muslim "refugees" were "saving their lives" by sharing the belief that the only good destination is "true Germany" somewhere in North Rhine-Westphalia and by carefully moving up to this destination. ;-) On the other hand, the Ukrainian refugees are real ones, they are saving their skin, and they naturally go to the first country outside the invaded one, usually by trains or cars. What are these countries?



It's primarily Poland, with some 1.4 million new refugees. Even as a percentage, that approaches 4% of the population. Hungary, a neighbor of Ukraine, got over 200,000, and so did my Czech homeland (about 2%). Slovakia got some 150,000 (3%), Romania 85,000 (0.5%) and Moldoova 85,000 (3%). Russia got just 100,000 (0.07% of Russia's population), Belarus 765 (0.02%), and the median of Western European countries is something like 10,000 (0.1% or so).



As you can see, the percentages are vastly non-uniform. But there is another difference here. Unlike Germany after 2015, the countries that are absorbing these real refugees aren't whining and demanding pan-European quotas, either. It is almost unavoidable that in similar real emergencies that produce real refugees, the percentages are bound to be totally non-uniform. Anything that leads to uniform results isn't an emergency; it is a carefully designed social engineering plan to harm European countries whose masterminds like Mr Soros deserve roughly the same punishment as Mr Putin.



The third major difference is that unlike almost all the Muslims, many of the Ukrainian women actively say that they do want to fit in and sort of assimilate because that's what good refugees simply should try. As a package, the whole "lifestyle" and values in Ukraine+Russia sort of failed, and it's a good opportunity to try something else.



The Ukrainian refugees may choose the country to some extent. It may be attractive for some to go to a much richer countries (all EU countries are obviously richer than Ukraine, on the per capita basis, but some are vastly richer) but it may be a wrong idea because the very rich countries may treat the Ukrainians worse than garbage (which is what the Britons were said by many Ukrainian refugees to be doing).



One day ago, I saw the regional center that accepts the refugees in Pilsen (near the old socialist monstrous Prior mall). Over 700 new refugees go through this facility and there are roughly 15 such centers in Czechia. They have to wait for as much as 12 hours in Pilsen although the time was said to be just 3 hours a few days ago. One-quarter of the Ukrainians in Czechia go through the Prague facility, in the Congress Palace.



A day or two days ago, the government was self-confident that "we can manage that", especially when it comes to the housing capacities. Things already look a less certain now. The Ukrainians keep on arriving, the hotels already look too expensive for the regional governments (because it seems clear that our guests will be here for much more than a week), and some private volunteers are canceling their offers (and an even smaller number tries to get rid of the refugees who have already lived in their real estate: be sure that the co-existence is more likely to produce some tension than the co-existence of two random Czechs). On the other hand, the Czech economy – with the unemployment rate around 3.5%, lowest in Europe – is absolutely thirsty for new workers and (unlike the Muslim migrants) many of the Ukrainians want to work. In Ukraine, many were working for $200 and in Prague, some of them may get $2,000 per month. The Czech numbers belong to another league and surely many people feel some excitement.



The "older" group of 100,000 Ukrainians in Czechia were basically guest workers or economic migrants. Now they're enriched by the extra 200,000 refugees and the community should better feel as a single one because the last thing we need is some internal tension in between migrants of the same ethnic group.



While this task is an extensive one and the number of refugees may triple according to some estimates, many people who organize it still feel that "this is the kind of task that we can still solve" and we don't really need to "get rid" of our Ukrainian guests and send them somewhere to Western Europe where they could be badly treated. In Czechia, it helps that they speak a Slavic language. In particular, it may be easier for the Ukrainian kids to learn Czech although I find it obvious that at least for months if not a year, we need to make things work – so Ukrainian speakers and texts must be everywhere. No one should be expected to speak Czech in a week, not even a few months, although I am pretty sure that many of these Ukrainian folks actually get capable of communicating in Czech after some months. The schools should not only allow Ukrainian but the Czech principals should learn the Ukrainian system, adapt to it, and take it as their starting point (although I believe that they may improve many things "locally"). The guest kids must be exposed to a minimum amount of chaos. And I think that the Czechs officials agree. They respect the 11-year mandatory schooling in Ukraine (instead of our 8-year-long elementary schools), the Ukrainian composition of subjects, and other things. It is the Czechs responsible for such things who must mainly learn and work hard, not 100,000 kids!



Note that in Czechia, over 50% of the refugees (100,000) are children, and 75% of the adults are female (75,000); yes, the rest, 25% (25,000), are male. The adult female-male gap is 50,000 people. So these 50,000 corresponding men may be somewhere in Ukraine, potentially preparing to join the conflict. The total number of refugees from Ukraine is about 10 times those in Czechia, so it is plausible that 500,000 Ukrainian men are in Ukraine, while the women and kids have left, and quite some fraction of these 500,000 men may have chosen a more risky residence than the women because they do plan to fight.



The other EU countries don't need to get any big fraction of the refugees. Sometimes, money is just enough and even these needs may be limited because most of the adult Ukrainians may very well be employed within a week and they won't really need any subsidies. Everyone who is doing some useful things – especially people who can build or invent some temporary housing (I mean something cheaper than fancy villas but better than the floor of the Kiev subway!) – should try to make an offer to the countries with the large number of refugees, and make their government pay for it. Aside from the housing, we may face shortages of some other things, things are evolving wildly.



Aside from the Covid hysteria, global warming hysteria, and some other overhyped or utterly non-existent problems, the war may have ended the stupid games to deliberately Islamize Europe. We really can't afford such artificial self-inflicted injuries now. The countries which take the largest numbers of the Ukrainian refugees – and not accidentally, the Visegrád Group (PL+HU+CZ+SK) is pretty much exactly the leading group – should get some financial support from the EU plus the assurances that we're working hard on our real refugee homework exercise – and we won't be bothered with homework exercises involving fake refugees in the future.