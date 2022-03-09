Czech hedgehogs and the power of symmetry

Some experts claim that Russia – ignoring and overcoming the humiliation caused by the stuck convoy and other painful signs of incompetence, amateurism, and general inferiority of the Russian people and their organization – is preparing for an attack against Kiev in coming days.
Its population was 2.9 million before the war. Some people have fled. But yes, some people came to Kiev instead. The capital has turned into a kind of fortress and there may be half a million well-motivated defenders who want to send Russian invaders back to hell. Of course, some massive bombs may kill a big fraction of the people in the city – which could mean the murder of millions of people.
Odessa ready for any Russians who make the mistake of entering their city. pic.twitter.com/A88gzdVnVt— 🇺🇦 Ukrainian Glory Forever 🇺🇦 (@r_netsec) March 6, 2022
Like in Odessa and other cities, Kiev is decorated by thousands of Czech hedgehogs. I may have known the trivia in the past but I forgot. Only days ago, I learned once again that (only outside Czechia!) this anti-tank hedgehog-like obstacle is called "Czech" because the inventor was Czech. František Kašík (photo) was a Czech Legionnaire who participated in the Russian Civil War (against the Bolshevik scum) and in the 1918 Russian Anabasis (transportation of tons of our troops to Siberia which we largely conquered but the primary goal was for all Czechoslovaks to get home ASAP, maybe these priorities were a bit myopic).
Kašík's nice invention only came in the 1930s, however. His hedgehog was first used during the mobilization – after Germany announced it was planning to annex the Sudetenland which it later temporarily did. His design was actually chosen after a nontrivial Czechoslovak government-run contest of alternatives which included real experiments. Note that in Fall 1938 when we were betrayed by our ally France and its ally the U.K. (and pißed upon by Italy and of course Germany), the Czechoslovak Army was mobilized and lots of people were thrilled to fight against the Third Reich. But the orders to shoot never came because at most levels, the desire not to go to a likely loss, and the desire to preserve Czech lives and cities (for a while, at least), prevailed. Our Sudetenland gadgets (and, in March 1939, all military gadgets) were stolen by Germany. That included the hedgehogs and Germany found them helpful soon.
But the hedgehogs were also used as a visible part of our planned defense against Germany. Like our Beer Barrel Polka (the composer Jaromír Vejvoda earned a few dollars for this global megahit!), the catchy meme quickly became popular on both sides of the Second World War and used as a part of the defense in the urban combat. Russians used it to defend Russian (and Ukrainian!) cities; Germans have also used them against the Yankees in Normandy (much of the material was stolen by the U.S. and cleverly reshaped into U.S. tanks!). The history has returned, the Russian leaders brought us mentally back to 1943 or so, and it's time for Czech hedgehogs once again.
Before Kašík's invention, defenders were already trying to use some obstacles, of course. Most of them may be called Cheval de Frise (French for "Frisian horse") although a somewhat newer variation of it is the "Spanish rider", click for more details.
This is the Frisian horse used by the Confederate defenders during the Siege of Petersburg.
You can see that these Frisian or Spanish horses or riders are just chaotic unions of connected sticks that may stop the aggressor's vehicles under some circumstances, for some period of time. A clear disadvantage is that they only work "maximally" if they are rotated in a certain way. If you turn them around the vertical axis by 90 degrees, they become narrower and easier to bypass. They become even easier to bypass if these long obstacles are "standing tall". The power of muscles or a nearby explosion almost certainly rotates the obstacles to non-optimal orientations.
This Czech hedgehog may also look chaotic but look carefully. It is really just three sticks welded together. All of them are pairwise orthogonal to each other. The direction of the six half-limbs coincide with the directions from the center of a cube to the centers of the six sides. A funny consequence is that when the Czech hedgehog rotates, it looks the same. It always stands on the three legs which approximately define the vertices of an equilateral triangle on the street. They look the same. So there is pretty much no point in trying to perturb the hedgehog a little bit. Of course, you can send some Russian soldiers to remove it from the road altogether if you don't care that these Russian soldiers may be more easily shot dead (Putin doesn't care much, however, and their families get about $50,000 per corpse so maybe they don't care, either; the human life is not considered very valuable in Russia).
Note that the symmetry of the cube is the octahedral symmetry. It is a somwhat ambiguous term. It may refer to the group of the 24 orientation-preserving transformations of the cube; or the 48 transformations including the "mirroring" ones. A fascinating fact about the orientation-preserving group is that it is isomorphic to \(S_4\), a simple group of all permutations of 4 elements. Why is it so? It is because every orientation-preserving rotation of the cube may be described as a particular permutation of the 4 diagonals (through the body) of the cube. The cube has 4 diagonals because they start from either of the 4 vertices at the bottom. If you want to get all 48 transformations, you allow this group to be directly multiplied with a simple parity, \((x,y,z)\to(-x,-y,-z)\). Because three is an odd dimensionality, this simple parity (which commutes with all other \(O(3)\) transformations) maps orientation-preserving to orientation-flipping transformations and vice versa.
Now, the group is called "octahedral" because it is also the symmetry of the octahedron. Note that the two Platonic polyhedra, the cube and the octahedron, are "dual" to one another. If you pick a "new vertex" in the middle of a polyhedron and take the convex envelope of all these "new vertices", you get a "dual polyhedron". In this procedure, the roles of the vertices and sides are interchanged (and therefore their numbers are simply flipped by the duality; a cube has 6 sides and 8 vertices, an octahedron has 8 sides and 6 vertices). The 1-dimensional edges get interchanged with the same number of dual edges (both have 12 edges).
The tetrahedron is dual to itself (self-dual) under this duality (4 faces and 4 vertices, 6 edges); the dodecahedron and icosahedron are dual to one another (12/20 faces/vertices or vice versa, 30 edges). The Czech hedgehog could have siblings, like the Slovak hedgehog (based on the tetrahedron) but that is probably impractical because the tetrahedron doesn't have the paired vertices on the opposite side so it would be less resilient after welding (maybe this experiment was actually made in Czechoslovakia in 1938 but I am not sure); or the Polish hedgehog (I made the adjectives) which would be based on the dodecahedron or icosahedron but that would already have too many sticks in it, I think. But maybe the Polish hedgehogs could be more effective at breaking the tanks. It should be experimentally tried in a battle. Another country of Russia's size should commit suicide to measure the effectiveness of Polish hedgehogs.
The non-Abelian discrete (octahedral) symmetry of the hedgehog is good because the hedgehog remains effective after a perturbation of the direction, or after a nearby explosion that changes the orientation. In this case, the robustness under transformations is desirable practically. I think that a similar virtue exists for viruses that look like Platonic solids, typically an icosahedron. Nature managed to produce them and due to the symmetry, only a small portion of the surface has to be remembered, the rest is made out of copies. Also, I think that such Platonic solids are also useful for the virus' defense against the immune systems exactly because the amount of "distinct fingerprints" (antigens) on the surface is smaller. Only a small part of the icosahedral surface looks "original" so the surface is almost stealth, covered only by a small part of the "space of possible shape patterns on the surface".
The most famous Czech hedgehog to former Czech kids, now 45-60, is this friend of the Little Mole. Of course, the series is mainly about the Little Mole who has been bought by the Chinese a few years ago and forced to become a friend of a Chinese panda. But the granddaughter of the creator of the Little Mole got paid handsomely so why wouldn't she sell the mole to the panda?
I still think that there is some deep rule in quantum gravity that allows the amount of discrete symmetries of a vacuum to change but something else must change in the opposite direction. The most extreme non-Abelian, self-intertwined finite group is the monster group, and that is the symmetry group of a minimal-radius \(AdS_3\) vacuum. The holographic duality due to Witten makes the "monstrous moonshine" self-evident. I think that this staggeringly high degree of discrete symmetries is unavoidably linked to the absence of massless states although I still don't know how to formulate the precise quantitative relationship. But a justification of such a rule is that non-Abelian symmetries may be broken but then you get Coulomb forces and new photon-like massless particles. There should exist an extension of this mechanism for purely discrete symmetries as well and the monster group is apparently capable of banning all massless particles (the Leech lattice doesn't have any length-squared-equal-to-two lattice sites even though it has tons of those whose squared length is 4 or 6 or 8 or any higher even integer).
The transition from the Frisian horse to the Czech hedgehog is a classic example of a "simply clever" heureka moment in which some useless parts of an object are thrown away and the object is identified as "something in the vicinity of a much more symmetric one" (in the space of shapes or ideas), and the more symmetric simplification may be seen to be superior. Of course, you may only make things as simple as possible but not simpler. But in complex enough designs, there often is a room for such a simplification.
P.S.: The official Czech name of the structure isn't a hedgehog (CZ: ježek), it is "rozsocháč". It seems that the word has been used for a related structure used to hunt the bears (the usage hasn't changed much because Russia is a bear, too). The prefix roz- indicates some outward motion, tearing, or decay to many pieces (rozpad is the decay, including the radioactive one, for example, as in decay_prefix-fall). Socháč is something while -áč is a standard masculine ending (e.g. rváč is is a rowdy or brawler, sráč is a [cowardly] šitter) but I simply cannot tell you what the root -soch- actually means here. Yes, socha is a statue or sculpture but why would it be a cognate? Maybe the Czech hedgehog is a "rozsocháč" because it deconstructs a "statue" (of a bear or a tank) to parts?
P.S. 2: Hedgehogs are funny low-tech things. But I think that if the war-like tension with Russia survives, the West must develop a massive hi-tech advantage. For example, I believe it is nearly straightforward to make sure that in the case of a hypothetical occupation by Russians, most of these Russians get killed by some automatic weapons that will wait at many places of our cities and offices for the takeover. They should have already been in Kiev but it will become possible in a few years. In an office, there will be a gun with some AI that will point at an object that speaks Russian after the "need to terminate the Russian invaders" is activated. We need AI-controlled drones and robots and self-driving cars that will wait for the invaders to eliminate them even when the people escape. There are lots of similar things that look straightforward and cheap with the current technology...
