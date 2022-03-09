Czech hedgehogs and the power of symmetry

Some experts claim that Russia – ignoring and overcoming the humiliation caused by the stuck convoy and other painful signs of incompetence, amateurism, and general inferiority of the Russian people and their organization – is preparing for an attack against Kiev in coming days.



Its population was 2.9 million before the war. Some people have fled. But yes, some people came to Kiev instead. The capital has turned into a kind of fortress and there may be half a million well-motivated defenders who want to send Russian invaders back to hell. Of course, some massive bombs may kill a big fraction of the people in the city – which could mean the murder of millions of people.





Odessa ready for any Russians who make the mistake of entering their city. pic.twitter.com/A88gzdVnVt — 🇺🇦 Ukrainian Glory Forever 🇺🇦 (@r_netsec) March 6, 2022