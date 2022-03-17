Don't they actually have a deal with Russia?

A minute ago I unsubscribed from Summit.News. In recent years, I have agreed with over 95% of Paul Joseph Watson's content – about things like wokism, the climate hysteria, and misguided Covid restrictions. Since the February 24th explosion of the war, I didn't follow these topics much and I didn't consider Summit News and similar sources to be primary when it comes to the information from the battlefront and related things that matter. After all, it seemed to me that Watson was also wrong about claims like 'Russia was pretty reasonable'.







Two days ago, the Slovak secret services published an incredible recording of a discussion between a Russian agent working under the embassy (right) with a writer on a Slovak conspiracy theory server (left). The Slovak dude collected 2x €500 for making the initial steps of hiring some tough Slovak gangsters to "hunting" the people who are (1) either against Russia, or (2) for Russia but expecting to be paid for that (and for some other things that Russia could find helpful)! I honestly didn't believe that this is what the Russian Embassy folks were doing in the 21st century; it is the behavior of organized crime. The Russian guy was expelled, the Slovak one was charged with serious charges. Details of the Russian man's preferences are interesting. He didn't like the Slovak dude's idea to pretend that he was pro-American (because it's too dangerous); and he didn't want him to befriend a minister, an assistant or a janitor with an access to shelves was preferred.



But I have looked and my pessimistic expectations were met. This website (and to some extent, several other anti-woke folks whom I liked) really look like a copy of the unhinged Russian fascist propaganda of the present. Europe is clearly experiencing the most bloody, inhuman, and criminal war since 1945 and 3 million people have been displaced. But even though Summit News talks about related topics, you just couldn't possibly find out that there is any war, a thousand of people are killed each day, a thousand of buildings are destroyed, and 150,000 people have to flee their country every day (it's a lot of people on the dozen of relevant border crossings).







Instead, I can see lies and bizarre memes whose only possible purpose may be to increase the ability of the Russian terrorists to use their terror to influence not only their population of sheep but also Ukraine and perhaps many other countries beyond.







So for example, the most frequently read article at Summit News complains that Facebook has (temporarily) allowed comments calling for an organized death of Vladimir Putin. This is so bad to allow this freedom of speech, the long-time defender of the freedom of speech whines! Come on. Every decent person who is following at least the basic events knows that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has already earned N times the right to be executed where N is a rather high number. There are good reasons to think that the physical elimination of Vladimir Putin and perhaps a few dozens of crucial villains around him could be the first step towards a fix of this terrible mess that mostly he (but not only he) has created although it probably wouldn't be enough for a paradise and it would bring some new risks.



The second article talks about Tucker Carlson's claims on TV that Ukraine and the U.S. should do whatever Vladimir Putin orders them to do with biological research labs. I think that Carlson has the right to say these things but it's common sense that such a statement shocks many other people and they have the right to respond. The demand that a self-evident war criminal decides about the fate of biological research across the world is utterly insane and whoever proposes that Putin should have this power can reasonably be speculated to be teamed up with Russia in a rather intimate way – and deserving to be arrested as an accomplice of the war crimes. There exists no tangible evidence that the labs were working on biological weapons there.



The third article is about Rand Paul, Fauci, and Covid but the fourth one is about 'the war but not really the war' again. The title says:

30 Per Cent of ‘Ukrainian Refugees’ Are Actually From Other Countries