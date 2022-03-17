Don't they actually have a deal with Russia?

A minute ago I unsubscribed from Summit.News. In recent years, I have agreed with over 95% of Paul Joseph Watson's content – about things like wokism, the climate hysteria, and misguided Covid restrictions. Since the February 24th explosion of the war, I didn't follow these topics much and I didn't consider Summit News and similar sources to be primary when it comes to the information from the battlefront and related things that matter. After all, it seemed to me that Watson was also wrong about claims like 'Russia was pretty reasonable'.
Two days ago, the Slovak secret services published an incredible recording of a discussion between a Russian agent working under the embassy (right) with a writer on a Slovak conspiracy theory server (left). The Slovak dude collected 2x €500 for making the initial steps of hiring some tough Slovak gangsters to "hunting" the people who are (1) either against Russia, or (2) for Russia but expecting to be paid for that (and for some other things that Russia could find helpful)! I honestly didn't believe that this is what the Russian Embassy folks were doing in the 21st century; it is the behavior of organized crime. The Russian guy was expelled, the Slovak one was charged with serious charges. Details of the Russian man's preferences are interesting. He didn't like the Slovak dude's idea to pretend that he was pro-American (because it's too dangerous); and he didn't want him to befriend a minister, an assistant or a janitor with an access to shelves was preferred.
But I have looked and my pessimistic expectations were met. This website (and to some extent, several other anti-woke folks whom I liked) really look like a copy of the unhinged Russian fascist propaganda of the present. Europe is clearly experiencing the most bloody, inhuman, and criminal war since 1945 and 3 million people have been displaced. But even though Summit News talks about related topics, you just couldn't possibly find out that there is any war, a thousand of people are killed each day, a thousand of buildings are destroyed, and 150,000 people have to flee their country every day (it's a lot of people on the dozen of relevant border crossings).
Instead, I can see lies and bizarre memes whose only possible purpose may be to increase the ability of the Russian terrorists to use their terror to influence not only their population of sheep but also Ukraine and perhaps many other countries beyond.
So for example, the most frequently read article at Summit News complains that Facebook has (temporarily) allowed comments calling for an organized death of Vladimir Putin. This is so bad to allow this freedom of speech, the long-time defender of the freedom of speech whines! Come on. Every decent person who is following at least the basic events knows that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has already earned N times the right to be executed where N is a rather high number. There are good reasons to think that the physical elimination of Vladimir Putin and perhaps a few dozens of crucial villains around him could be the first step towards a fix of this terrible mess that mostly he (but not only he) has created although it probably wouldn't be enough for a paradise and it would bring some new risks.
The second article talks about Tucker Carlson's claims on TV that Ukraine and the U.S. should do whatever Vladimir Putin orders them to do with biological research labs. I think that Carlson has the right to say these things but it's common sense that such a statement shocks many other people and they have the right to respond. The demand that a self-evident war criminal decides about the fate of biological research across the world is utterly insane and whoever proposes that Putin should have this power can reasonably be speculated to be teamed up with Russia in a rather intimate way – and deserving to be arrested as an accomplice of the war crimes. There exists no tangible evidence that the labs were working on biological weapons there.
The third article is about Rand Paul, Fauci, and Covid but the fourth one is about 'the war but not really the war' again. The title says:
30 Per Cent of ‘Ukrainian Refugees’ Are Actually From Other CountriesEven before you study the facts, this very headline is quite a piece of disgusting demagogy because it is obviously self-contradictory. Ukrainian refugees are from Ukraine so they cannot be from other countries (the Muslim World including Africa, Watson means). The magic key to the self-contradiction of the headline hides in the apostrophes, of course. It is 'Ukrainian refugees', meaning 'someone claimed to be Ukrainian refugees', and 30% was calculated from some set that wasn't specified in the title at all.
The real resolution of the self-contradiction is simple. 'Someone' made or makes the tautologically untrue statement that 'a non-Ukrainian refugee is a Ukrainian one' and this is the person who is doing something wrong. But it matters a lot who is that 'someone'. Watson constructs the headline – and pretty much the article – in order to make gullible readers think that 'something is wrong with the Ukrainian refugees because they are not Ukrainian and they are lying' (and obviously, harming Ukrainians even when they are already displaced is one of the goals of the subhuman crappy propaganda emitted by the Kremlin). But there is nothing wrong with Ukrainian refugees. They are Ukrainian, tautologically, and measurements indicate that they are saying the truth about basic issues. It is the Muslims and their woke apologists in France, a completely different set of people, who is lying and cheating and Watson intentionally obfuscates the difference between the Muslim refugees and the real Ukrainian ones, in order to harm the latter.
The fraction 30% is calculated from some people who claim asylum in France. But a detail is that France is next-to-irrelevant in the refugee crisis. France is getting fewer Ukrainian refugees than the 10 times smaller Slovakia, for example. Meanwhile, the millions of real Ukrainians are being displaced, a topic that Paul Joseph Watson seems unable to see or he is completely uninterested in it. So the real 'story' (which is not important at this moment) is that some Muslims are predictably using a real refugee crisis to help themselves in France where they are likely to get away with this fraud. But I assure you that virtually all the Ukrainian refugees here in Pilsen, or all countries which actually experience the massive influx, are from Ukraine and you can see it quickly. So this article about '30%' is just a disgusting manipulative rant leading the readers to be (absolutely unjustifiably) skeptical towards the Ukrainian refugees while denying that a real refugee crisis is ongoing. A similar topic is comparably manipulatively covered in his 'what could possibly go wrong'. He really discusses some minor trick by hundreds of Muslims who are already in France – when the real relevant story revolves around millions of real Ukrainian refugees in other countries that are closer to Ukraine.
The following article is about a Ukrainian TV host who calls for 'genocide of Russian children'. That statement is cruel and despicable but Ukraine is facing an actual war and mass killing of the civilians including hundreds of children by the centrally managed Russian terrorists. It is absolutely understandable that tensions run high. It is a matter of common sense that millions of Ukrainians viscerally hate Russia and Russians now and statistics guarantees that some of them feel a sufficiently powerful hatred that can push them arbitrarily far. It is common sense that you find a TV host or two who makes a similar statement – as a matter of revenge. But Watson – who has agreed with me for years that actual violence, and not words, are crimes – suddenly stands on the exact opposite side. For him, it is the words, especially the totally understandable statements of the form 'most Russians suck', that are the real crimes! The actual ongoing destruction of a country of 40+ million is suddenly completely uninteresting for him. It is only the thought crimes against Vladimir Putin's ego (and against the Russian nation that Putin claims to defend although he is ruining it for generations) that Mr Watson fights against now.
Yet another article attacks Tony Blair because he dared to say that it was a strange tactic for the West to declare that it wouldn't participate in a nuclear war. I made virtually identical points as Tony Blair on March 4th. The nuclear warheads were produced for a reason and the reason is that they may be needed as an extreme tool in extreme circumstances, or at least credible threats of their usage may be helpful to achieve something. If you have nuclear weapons but you pledge not to ever use them (and maybe you even promise to never issue any threats), then they are completely useless. Years of work of the best physicists (and lots and lots of money) would be wasted. The problem with Russia is that Russia is more willing to use the weapons (and to threaten others with them, too) and this 'advantage' arguably has objective reasons – Russia would lose less because it's already a troubled country (and a large one which is hard to be covered by nuclear blasts, so some small towns would survive even the full deployment of the world's nuclear stockpile). But the West would be stupid to help to amplify this advantage for Russia. Of course the West needs to be ready to participate in a nuclear exchange and consider even the possibility that it might be better (a lesser evil) if the West started the nuclear exchanges.
Watson may disagree with me and Blair about these issues. But the way how he writes the article suggests something worse than a disagreement. It seems to me that Watson wants to 'cancel' Blair for the heresy of sharing his opinion that the West shouldn't brag about its weakness and cowardliness. Is it the same Watson who has mocked the West for its weakness and cowardliness for years? He was against the surrender to the BLM when the terrorist organization was crippling U.S. cities but when the Russian Federation is doing almost the same (but worse things in total) to Ukrainian cities, then Russia deserves to gain power and no one should try to reverse this trend? Why is he doing the exact opposite now? Why would Watson want to 'cancel' someone with this totally understandable opinion? Doesn't his article make it clear that he actually wants Russia to be capable of blackmailing the rest of the world in this way (by throwing a few thousand dumb bombs at random places, and threatening the usage of some more powerful museum bombs on top of that) while he wants the rest of the world to lose, to shut up, and/or to be eliminated? Would you be really surprised if I (or anyone else) were starting to consider the possibility that Watson's ties to the Kremlin are more intimate than I/we could have ever imagined?
And it goes on and on and on. In another article, 'Biden' is criticized for sending thousands of troops to Australia because of a possible conflict involving China (I guess that Biden himself doesn't make any crucial decisions and Watson used to agree with this point but this agreement seems gone as well – Watson has suddenly promoted Biden to a consequential leader and strategist). Is that really hard to understand that this is a common sense move in these conditions? China is sadly displaying tendencies to tilt its neutrality towards an unambiguous support of Russia (and it is these Beijing's decisions that may be most important for the future geopolitical architecture). Of course that would mean some looming anti-Chinese sanctions and it would mean that the U.S.-Chinese relationships would dramatically deteriorate and a military confrontation could become (and has already become) much more likely. Australia is among the first de facto islands that China could take over. Are you really so dumb that you really need to be explained why more soldiers are sent to various places that could be relevant in the case of similar confrontations of the U.S. against Russia and China (which includes Eastern Europe and Australia)? Or do you realize that this article is another insane stupidity but you find it normal to parrot the unhinged Kremlin propaganda basically claiming that Ukraine and the West must be demilitarized and silent while Russia has the 'right' to perform its 9/11s all over the Earth so that Putin is ultimately the world dictator?
Another article complains that some Russian schoolkids in Denmark were bullied. Oh, this is a top story of the recent weeks? Between 1 and 2 million Ukrainian children were forced to escape their homeland, most of those haven't seen their father for weeks, hundreds of kids have died, tens of thousands have lived in a building that has been destroyed, thousands know an adult who's been killed, and the economic prospects of those millions of Ukrainian children have been apparently crippled for their lifetime. But Mr Watson is most worried that several little Russian bastards are called little Russian bastards, isn't he? Oh, such a terrible microaggression, the long-time warrior against the concept of microaggressions claims. Sorry but the ongoing terror isn't purely done by one person in the Kremlin. He has been elected by a certain dominant culture in the nation – and it is a culture that is more authoritarian and more collectivist than in almost all nations on Earth, and that fact makes it more justifiable to approach the Russians in terms of the collective guilt. Every Russian adult who doesn't do enough to stop this insane war and remove the war criminals who act as a 'government of Russia' is clearly an accomplice to an extent that is no longer negligible. Most kids don't have any meaningful fraction of the guilt but they are getting older and they are being reshaped by the fascist Russian propaganda to become a part of the godless Russian killing machine. It is absolutely right for them to be subjected to the opposite pressures pointing out that what Russia is doing now is unacceptable and even the fraction of the guilt done by every Russian who doesn't do enough against the Putin regime and its crimes is still a huge amount of guilt. (Even the statement about the Russian kids' innocence could be debated. It is possible that if they were decent sensitive kids, the Russian kids would be so sad and crying about the ongoing terror in Ukraine that their sadness would force the Russian adults to stop it! The Russian kids apparently fail to cry!)
Some 'bad treatment' of Russians across the world is already taking place (including the sanctions against the rich Russians: I think that many of them should be given carrots instead but that would be another big topic), it is justified to quite some extent, and it is absolutely unavoidable. It's completely wrong for the police forces in Western countries – let alone journalists – to become protectors of Russians against the discomfort or against the true statements by others that in recent three weeks, the Russian nation has been turning into a criminal organization that has to be dealt with. Russians should only be protected against unambiguous crimes; if someone is supposed to protect their comfort, it is the Russian government. I personally think that at least up to the end of this war that is considered an acceptable resolution by most peoples represented in the U.N., businesses should have the right not to serve Russian clients. In some cases, a visible enough usage of a business by Russian clients may harm the long-term image of the business and cause some other risks.
I could continue and to a lesser extent, I feel rather bitter about the Ukraine-related statements by the likes of Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard, too. Three weeks ago, I didn't believe that a full-fledged invasion was getting started. In the short term, the reasons were 'strategic' because Russia's forces were just not strong enough for a Blitzkrieg inside a massively hostile country and if Putin couldn't see this obvious point, it only showed that he lived in a fantasyland, surrounded by tons of worthless Da-Men (Da means Yes). In the long run, I was always afraid of the (rationally understandable) Russia's greater desire to start a war (because Russia seemed more competitive in the military enterprises than peaceful business but I am no longer sure even about this statement) and I was trying to discourage this scenario e.g. by promoting a decent behavior towards Russians. But already after the Monday Feb 21st recognition of the Donbas republics, I found the probability highly elevated that the real invasion would begin. It did begin and I adjusted my views about the Kremlin, the political atmosphere in Russia, and lots of other things. But it seems to me that these people haven't updated much – they largely seem to continue in some pro-Russian propaganda that completely ignores all the important facts and events (like the damn war!) and invents fake facts, conflations, conspiracy theories, and accusations and memes to insult everyone who stands on the other side than Mr Putin (along with threats against those who dare to say that we have a problem with Russia).
Some of my Russia-related assumptions have proven wrong and, sadly, I am ready to consider the possibility that some of the accusations saying that 'some of these talking heads have a rather formal arrangement with Russia' could have been true, after all.
