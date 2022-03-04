Europe needs to preserve not only its existence but also its humane character

More than one million Ukrainians have already fled Ukraine since February 24th, the beginning of the hot war. Most of them are crossing the Polish border but others choose other EU borders, the short Slovak one, Romanian one, and more. It is possible that due to the staggering totalitarian terror that is being imposed in Russia – Russians may be sent to jail for 15 years as soon as they mention that Russia is waging a war (a forbidden word!) and similar elementary facts – and because of the looming or expected economic collapse in Russia, many Russians will try to leave, too.







Lots of charities in Europe started to work really intensely and the work is obviously meaningful and not just some kind of virtue signalling. Some brave Ukrainian men left Czechia for fights in Ukraine. In the opposite direction, we've gotten about 40,000 new refugees, the rate is roughly 10,000 per day.







Both Ukrainians and Russians live here and so far they have lived in peace. In the early 1990s, we had slightly Wild West conditions and talked about the Russian-speaking mafia which often included Ukrainians, too. I think that they didn't care about their difference in those times. Police was only partly enforcing justice in this community because it was too dangerous and the problem was sort of isolated from the truly Czech society that the police is primarily protecting. Nevertheless, the crime dropped to tiny values and things have looked peaceful for a decade or two.







Ukrainians work hard. For some reasons, the Russians in Czechia seem rich and are mostly registered as entrepreneurs or at least self-employed people. The hatred between Ukrainians and Russians – and, naturally, especially the new totally understandable hatred of Ukrainians towards Russians – will probably be rather extreme. I think that both groups should understand as quickly as possible that Czechia or other EU member states is not a part of the battlefront (yet) and they are expected to embrace at least the basic rules of decent co-existence.







A scene from the Oscar-winning Czech movie "Kolya". Mr Svěrák is explaining to the Russian boy that we used to hang out both flags because of our gratitude but now the Russian flag is there only due to pressures. Russians are stealing suitcases and territories. But you won't be like that, Kolya, once she gets better, you will go to your aunt. ;-)



So someone's being Russian or Ukrainian is not a reason for an immediate punishment, especially not a punishment by individual people who live on the Czech territory, Czechs, Ukrainians, Russians, or otherwise. Our ombudsman warned against the hostile approach to people according to their nationality; I think it is at least superficially a consensus here. Possible tensions may only be settled according to some laws and these laws apply approximately equally, regardless of the nationality. The advantages that the Ukrainians enjoy right now are humanitarian in its justification.



No EU country has joined the war in any official way although it is not settled yet whether this reticence will turn out to be a wise approach. But this peace and preservation of the basic values, including the right to live and the basic freedom to speech that is also used to discuss these sensitive matters, is a great value and they are among the main reasons why the European civilization needs to be protected. If the European civilization started to resemble Russia where the Parliament unanimously (!) voted to existentially terrorize all people who are against the war (or who point out, using some names that they find, that lots of the Russian blood is being welcomed by the Ukrainian soil), there would be no real point of defending Europe. Europe is only worth defending exactly because it is not another tyranny. If a tyrannical Europe were good enough, we could simply invite the Russian troops to invade all of us.



There have always been various laws that are on the edge of restricting the freedom of speech. I think that treason can't really be legitimately used against people for their statements, especially not when we're out of the war (so far?), but various types of an actual help to an enemy (which might include "talking", but it is not about academic talking, in the sense of the sharing of opinions, it is about "launching some action") might be treason. We have also had the crime of "promoting movements that want to suppress basic human rights" which was a formulation meant to cover proponents of the totalitarian Nazism and communism. In practice, (virtually?) no communist has ever been punished by these laws and the number of Nazis (usually simple skinheads) who were punished for being Nazis was limited and it wasn't existential for them, as far as I know. But aside from these truly political crimes, we have a crime of "approving some other crimes". Maybe I left one or two laws that could be used.



A communist lawmaker who has been notorious for being a young cop with batons beating the students in November 1989 has expressed his surprise that (approximately) his Russian comrades haven't liquidated the fascist scum (Ukranians) much earlier. Police is going after him or investigating him or something like that. It is a borderline suppression suppression of the freedom of speech but it is also clear that he is on the boundary of violating the laws that have some justification. I don't know whether there are other examples.



The media landscape is otherwise vibrant and people offer rather convincing as well as diverse theories about the reasons why this happened, the culprits, what happened in the planning, what is happening on the ground, what is the end game, and what the world will actually look like, along with various interpretations of the national characters of both nations in the war. You must understand that these things aren't really forbidden or restricted because, like the rest of the EU, we are a third party (now). We don't have any formal alliance with either Ukraine or Russia and almost all the asymmetry in the individual Czechs' approach boils down to moral attitudes to the Russian invasion and the Ukrainian defense against it (and of course to some prehistory but the recent 9 days have dramatically made almost all the prehistory irrelevant). While most Czechs thought to be closer to Ukraine before the war, the majority wasn't overwhelming – it almost certainly is overwhelming now – and the war is still an "academic topic". Nevertheless, the war is already affecting us totally profoundly in many ways.



In 2015, we were being led to welcome "refugees" who weren't real refugees, at least a huge majority wasn't. They were economic migrants. And Czechs, like others, really disliked the idea of dramatically changing the racial or religious structure of Czechia. This situation is totally different now. All Ukrainian citizens may be said to be refugees who are genuinely saving their lives or the ability to live under the roof etc. And I think that even the anti-war Russians may be said to be full-blown refugees who are existentially threatened. The new laws in Russia guarantee that.



On our side, both groups are not only genuine refugees but they are pretty much welcome refugees, especially if they want to work. Our companies have pretty much run out of labor force and the unemployment stands at a technical zero and is the lowest in the EU. When they dress and behave a little bit like us, almost all Ukrainians and Russians are considered "people just like us" (I was actually impressed by the nice clothes and other things of the people even in Ukraine... and Russia). The Slavic language family makes the cultural integration much easier.



People who are moving to Europe should understand that they are moving from a part of Eurasia that has seriously broken down; and they are moving to a place where things are still reasonably good or pretty good. This should stop them from trying to impose their ideas about politics and lifestyle on the European societies like ours. Chances are high that your very different opinions about "what is right" are a part of the traits that have caused the deep problems in the lands of the Eastern Slavs.



Even in the most optimistic situation – a de facto Russian surrender during the weekend or an anti-war "regime change" in Moscow, followed by a rather safe return of most Ukrainians to their homes (some of them are gone) – we are entering a rather frustrating and dangerous period of the history. I am afraid that in recent 9 days, Russians as a group have damaged the world by more than their integrated positive contributions to mankind throughout their existence. The task of all good people should be to prove me wrong. Lots of people, not only employees of professional charities, are already doing a lot. Who can pray should pray. God bless Europe, sláva Ukrajině.