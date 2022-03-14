Genealogy: instead of Ukrainian, my German percentage jumped

The amount of data and (usually heartbreaking) news to follow in recent weeks was high and the war in Ukraine has also allowed me to learn something new about the maternal side of my ancestors. That was relevant because for decades, I have known that my maternal grandmother was born in... Kiev... although she moved to Czechia as a kid.



So am I really 1/4-Ukrainian, I have been asking again? For years, the answer – mostly from my mother – was a resounding No. And after some extra details, this answer seems valid to me, assuming some biological identity. But the percentage of my German DNA went up.



OK, my parents are M.M. and J.M., née Ko. My father's father (paternal grandfather) was František M., a worker in Škoda Works. His wife, my grandma whom I remember well, had the name Jiřina M. but what is more impressive was her maiden name. She was born as Miss Führer (Führerová with the Czech feminine suffix). How many of you can brag about this name? Everyone has always considered her Czech but she had to get the impressive surname in some way, right? Was her father, my great grandfather, already fully German or 1/2-German? Or something else?







My maternal side is more accessible to me today. My grandfather (my 1/4) was František Ko., of course I remember him well, an academic painter and a high school teacher. His father (my great grandfather whom I never met) worked in the railways, I believe.







It's my mother's mother's (my 1/4) line that got much more detailed hours ago. Helena Ko. was born in Kiev as Helena Glos[ová]. That name Glos doesn't sound too Czech but the map indicates that Czechia is actually a top spot where it can be found. Is it "other Slavic" or "Germanic"? It can be both. In German, Glos may be a variation of Klaus. In Polish, however, Glos may arise independently as the Polish word for "voice" ("hlas" in Czech). For some reason, Germany, Poland, and Czechia are accompanied by Jordan where Glos is widespread, probably for other reasons.



My mother's mother's father (my 1/8) was called Josef Glos (*1874 Lipník Upon Bečva) and he traded flour. His brothers Anton and Jan were a judge and a bureaucrat, respectively. Josef (and Anton's, Jan's) Glos' father was also called Josef Glos (my 1/16). Josef Glos Jr (my 1/8) got married with Theresia Schorcht (*1881, my 1/8). Now, Theresia Schorcht doesn't quite contribute 1/8 to my German fraction. Her father (my 1/16) was Richard Schorcht, a decorative smith (old Czech: "cizelér") who moved from Germany to Austria's Czechia (German genes); but he married Miss Lapáčková from Komárov near Hořovice (my 1/16) which sounds as Czech as you can get.



My great grandfather worked in a bank (not sure whether that job overlapped with the flour trading) and was sent to its Kiev subsidiary around 1909-1917 when the 3 kids were born, Yasha, Helena, and Věra. Yasha is the only male one. It sounds totally East Slavic but it may really be just a Ukrainian-Russian variation of Joachim (CZ: Jáchym). Helena is my grandma. Ironically, between 1917-1920, right after the Bolshevik Coup, my great grandfather worked in... Moscow as a... sales representative. The very fact that Lenin allowed sales representatives sounds surprising to me. ;-) Theresia died in 1954, her husband Josef Glos in 1964 in Prague.



My great grandfather Josef Glos also had an illegitimate son Rudolf in Prague's Lesser Town (Rudolf's mother's identity is a mystery) whose lifestyle looks cool, and my great grandfather Josef Glos apparently maintained a lover in Moscow whom he regularly visited.



OK, that maternal side looks like an upper society, more than what I thought. While my paternal grandparents were a worker and a maid, respectively (the first occupations), I can actually find some nontrivial landlords there, too. You can see that Theresia Schorcht (my 1/8) was 1/2-German, after her father, so this contributes 1/16 to my German fraction. I suspect that roughly 1/16 is also added by both Glos and Führer (which would make me roughly 3/16 German) but I will probably remain ignorant about all these details.