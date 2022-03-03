Go home, Volodya, a tribunal awaits you

Five reasons for the Russian debacle in Ukraine

By Kryštof Pavelka, -swp-, Reflex Magazine, March 1st 2022



It's getting clearer every day: Putin is facing not just trouble in Ukraine, but utter blundering. While the West is as united as ever in its advance against the dictator, his equipment in Ukraine is burning, his soldiers are dying by the hundreds. Russia's military prestige, a key aspect of the country's international standing, is melting away with every image of surrendering Russian bases. Why has the dreaded bear become a global clown? Here are five reasons:









1. Technology is useless if there are no people

2. I'm on my brother, my brother is on me

3. Russian warship, go fudge yourself

Farmers strike again and capture a UR-77 Meteorit in the Sumy region. pic.twitter.com/7pE2JEdIdn — Arslon Xudosi 🇺🇦 (@Arslon_Xudosi) March 3, 2022

4. The global enemy unites

5. It's simply wrong

No one in their right mind doubts the quality of Russian tanks or aircraft. The Russians have always had killing machines; even in Soviet times, this was practically the only area in which the country was able to compete with the West. The problem is that the best technology is useless without quality personnel. Putin would theoretically have enough people, as Russians are known to be "many", but building a professional army is extremely expensive. Russia certainly has experienced warriors at its disposal: special forces, Kadyrov's cutthroats and others. But such killers form only the tip of the spear. The body of the armed forces is made up of drivers, support forces, rank-and-file motor gunners, ordinary bigots, but no large army or military operation can do without them.In Western armed forces, in the Czech Republic or the UK, soldiers serve in these positions voluntarily and with a pride in them that their countries and the armies themselves encourage. In Russia, the same job is done by soldiers on compulsory basic service. And under Putin, this "most honourable duty of a citizen" is even more of a scourge than in the communist Czechoslovakia under Husák. Young Russians are doing a dog's bargain to avoid it, and it is an open secret that the war only concerns those who cannot get a blue book through connections or bribes. During actual service, young Russians face brutal "grandfathering" (the Russian term for bullying) and the possible prospect of deployment in one of Putin's aggressions. When they fall, the most their families can expect is a stern announcement of "death in the line of duty." The bodies of the fallen usually do not reach the survivors; the Russian army cremates them in mobile crematoria in the rear. No wonder, then, that there is no particular willingness among ordinary soldiers to perform heroic acts for Mother Russia and Daddy (Batyushka) Putin. Inadequately trained troops with poor morale are then hunted like rabbits by highly motivated Ukrainians.The invasion of Ukraine is not a standard conflict, more something approaching near civil war. It's like Czechs invading their Slovak brothers (probably over ice hockey). As one of the frustrated occupiers on the front line near Kharkiv said yesterday: "We don't know who to shoot at, they look just like us." Russia and Ukraine have a long shared history, including one of war. Ukrainians are well acquainted with Soviet military doctrine, which has been adopted by the Russian Federation. Its basis is "deep" operations, aggressive forays by armored columns, neutralizing the enemy in encircled pockets.This is exactly what the Ukrainians have been preparing for for eight years, exactly what Western military advisers have been training them for, and exactly why Ukraine has received generous supplies of Javelin and NLAW kits. Difficult-to-detect, highly mobile anti-tank teams massacred the unprotected flanks of advancing Russian columns from the first hours of the invasion, and units at the tip of the advance often found themselves without provisions and fuel. Moreover, the Russian command has shown an extraordinary unwillingness to learn from its mistakes, again and again throwing elite forces into stupidly planned and poorly executed operations. At Hostomel, Vasylkiv and other places, the VDV (Russian airborne troops) suffered humiliating and bloody defeats, against which the movie-famous 1993 American Mogadishu incident is a minor episode.Every war needs myths, and it makes virtually no difference whether a given legend is based on truth or not. What matters is the narrative that the myths create. And the Ukrainians have managed to build such myths in a fantastically short period of time. Putin, through his criminal aggression, has created modern heroic sagas. Of the thirteen brave men of Snake Island, of the soldier who blew himself and his bridge rather than let a single Russian tank run over him, of the mysterious Ghost of Kiev, the avenger flying the Mig-29. The tenacious Ukrainian defense, which the whole world has been watching with bated breath for four [update: seven] days now, has given these myths concrete content.The story of a small but brave warrior who triumphs over a cocky, wailing giant is literally as old as the Bible. Global pop culture has since retold it to us at least a hundred times, but we're always happy to watch it again. Even if Putin eventually overwhelms the Ukrainians, they will still be the winners. Sorry, Volodya, you may have tanks and rocket launchers, but against Hollywood logic, you're out of luck.The West was not in good shape before the Ukraine war. It was unnerved by the rise of China, anxiety about the ongoing climate crisis [not endorsed by LM], disputes over its own past, and the fragmentation of society. But now, looking at a country that has been invaded by the big shots in the Kremlin and wants to impose totalitarian rule, hundreds of millions of people in Europe and North America have once again realised what a great luxury it is to live in that much-mocked liberal democracy and that much-maligned capitalism. And that they may have a thousand reservations about the political and social situation in their own countries, but that doesn't mean that a bombastic psychopath threatening them with missiles from a bunker somewhere is going to open his mouth on them. (Here, the fact that Putin actually looks like a villain from a cheaper Bond movie helps considerably.)Putin made the same mistake as many dictators before him. He thought the West was too degenerate, cosmopolitan and preoccupied with internal strife. All of Putin's predecessors so far have ended ingloriously: with a bullet in their heads, doused with petrol in the garden of the Reich Chancellery, hung by their feet from the roof of a petrol station in Milan, dragged ignominiously from a dugout somewhere in the sands of Iraq. The West has now united against Putin, and he is dismayed to discover that the West is an economic, military and cultural force that his admittedly large but poor and backward country can never match. Indeed, the key mistake of all dictators is to misunderstand the nature of the West: that its gluttony, pampering and unwillingness to act is not a weakness but a strength. Because once the West as a whole decides to act, there is no more formidable opponent on the planet.Above the military, political or economic aspect is the moral dimension. Anyone who values values such as freedom of expression or choice must instinctively feel that Putin's aggression is evil. Pre-war Ukraine was certainly neither a perfect democracy nor a country with an absolutely ideal human rights record. But what Putin has planned for it is a hundred times worse. And all the plans of the totalitarians and political thugs in Europe of the last hundred years have ultimately failed. Even if it sometimes took a frighteningly long time and with horrific sacrifices. The worst of Communism and Nazism rolled over Ukraine in the twentieth century. From Putin's neo-imperial fascism, Ukraine should have a guaranteed lifetime exemption. Preferably in the form of EU and NATO membership.Translated by DeepL.com (free version)