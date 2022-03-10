Has Putin rid us of covid?

By Czech ex-president Václav Klaus







It is impossible to joke about Putin's insane war in Ukraine. However, the ironic line running around the internet that Putin deserves the Nobel Prize in Medicine because he has rid us of covid is not entirely off the mark. Of course, he has not rid us of covid, but he has rid us of the constant reports of covid, the constant shots of vaccinations and testing. He has caused us to do what we have long demanded – to treat covid as a normal disease to be treated normally.







It is embarrassing that it was Putin's aggression that caused this, not the arguments of many rational people. It should have been obvious to any thinking person long ago. Only our "great" epidemiologists and virologists – and the politicians who exploit their conclusions – did not make it clear. Yet they still make us wear face masks and keep the required "distance". That many of our epidemiologists claimed that blanket measures do not work and that they recommended that vulnerable groups of people should be targeted was ostentatiously ignored. They wanted to look like heroes of blanket measures, measures that are ineffective and extremely costly.







Putin's aggression has covered up the problem of covid in our country to some extent, but America has gotten ahead of us. On the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, America's key institution on these matters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced that it was changing the way it evaluates and monitors Covid-19. Its director, Rochelle Paula Walenski, unexpectedly announced that "given the high immunity of the public ... we need to focus our efforts on high-risk groups," which is very reminiscent of the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, which we discussed in our book "Reason Against the Covid Scare" (published in February 2021).



The CDC has decided to take into account "three types of information – new hospitalizations with covid, the number of hospital beds with covid patients, and new cases of covid" when assessing the covid situation as of February 25, 2022. This is, of course, not revolutionary. But they have not yet used hospitalizations with covid and covid bed occupancy in their calculations and assessments of the situation in the US. As a result, the epidemic map of America has completely changed – from the dominance of the red color of each part of the US (high danger) to the green color (low danger).



There was no change in the number of cases of covid, but only and exclusively in the calculation methodology followed by this US government agency (it is a US federal agency under the Department of Health and Human Services) in the previous two years. We, too, have experienced various changes in the calculation methodology (anyone else remember PES, our DOG?), and no one in our country has apologized for that either. Covid is behaving according to itself and not according to the formulas we use to talk about its epidemic. Reason – as opposed to covid panic – should finally start winning out.



Václav Klaus, Právo, 9 March 2022

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version) Fresh numbers (which were updated for the first time in 5 weeks) show that in both weeks 3-4 (January 17-30) of 2022 (bright blue curve), the total number of deaths in Czechia was below the 2015-2019 average once again! From the beginning of 2022 or so, the total number of deaths is about what it should be (and the excess was already tolerable in the second part of December; the peak of deaths was week 48 of 2021, Nov 29-Dec 5) but we're still tortured with the anti-some Covid policies in mid March. From Monday, March 14th, we will get rid of the face masks in shops but the face masks in mass transportation (and, perhaps more reasonably, in hospitals) will continue for additional weeks. Thankfully, there hasn't been any testing or vaccination duty in restaurants etc. for a month or so - and basically no one has dared to defend vaccination mandates in that recent month.