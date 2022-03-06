Has the war killed green, woke, other pathological leftist movements?

Some of us already woke to Day Eleven of the War in Ukraine which has already changed the world more than the previous decade did – it partly threw us back to the 1940s or 1950s while the Russians are the new Nazis. Some of you remember that as recently as 12 days ago, things like the Omicron Common Cold, Green Deal, and Social Justice Fights were big topics. What percentage of readers followed these non-stories yesterday?







As musician Remy explained in his remake of Californication, Affluenflammation arises from excessive wealth and boredom. The West was largely inventing these non-problems because it didn't have any real problems and lots of people were simply bored or they (rightfully) felt useless for the society. So they invented and hyped all these fake non-problems and appointed themselves as the chief warriors against these non-problems.







"Climate change" was the dominant fabricated non-problem promoted by these useless people for a few decades, especially roughly from 2005 when this hysteria flooded the "mainstream" outlets. Initially, its main impact was to poison the public discourse, corrupt scientific institutions, and fill them with incompetent or lying crackpots, immoral profit seekers, and unhinged far left activitists who are covered by the umbrella term "climate alarmists". In recent years, this insanity started to impact the real economy. Some energy saving pressures were the beginning; insane promotion of economically ludicrous electric cars were a more expensive recent manifestation of the power that the "climate alarmist" saboteurs had acquired.







The production of electricity was still the most important result of this movement. The most natural way to "decarbonize" the economy would be to switch to nuclear energy but countries like Germany did just the opposite because they don't have any justifiable basis for their messing with the energy industry. They just decide that they hate ABC for ideological reasons and terrorize the companies that do ABC.



Fine. So the solar and wind power were the two most important intermittent sources of energy that were defended instead of the reliable fossil fuel power plants (and instead of the nuclei in countries like Germany). But these intermittent sources of energy aren't good replacements for everything because they are... intermittent. So the actual main trend was to replace high-carbon sources of energy, especially coal, by the lower-carbon sources, especially natural gas. It became a basic slogan that was frequently repeated by managers in utilities companies: we can survive for another decade if we replace these XY coal power plants by natural gas.



You can check various sources to see that in the lab, 1 kWh produced from natural gas produces 0.9 pounds (in the U.S.), just 50% of the emissions than 1 kWh from coal (2.2 pounds, in the U.S.). In this lab sense, natural gas is less "carbon-intensive". However, there are other procedures outside the lab that the real world usage of natural gas and coal require. And those are much more energy-demanding for natural gas. Consequently, the total CO2 emissions per 1 kWh of produced energy are very similar for natural gas and coal. It just doesn't make a detectable difference to switch from coal to gas. The "gas war on coal" has always been meaningless.



Now, we have the war and it's not clear how long time it will take before Russia completely surrenders (and whether nuclear bombing may be avoided). Even if Russia starts to behave seemingly well soon, it will remain untrustworthy and Europeans will feel that 20% of every dollar that they pay to Russia may soon be used against them. Russia will clearly have to be pressured and the boycotts became intense enough so that they are felt by now (if China were persuaded to join some sanctions, that would start to be another level!). Nord Stream 2 was made bankrupt (I have absolutely no reason to celebrate) but I find it likely that very soon, Europe will try hard to get rid of the dependence on the Russian gas that goes through older pipelines.



The funny fact is that Europe does depend on Russia in natural gas; but it doesn't depend on the Russian coal. Coal is almost everywhere, we don't really import much of it, and we don't need to import any coal from Russia. There is also oil; we import it from Russia and the Arabs and Russians are potentially redundant, too – although I believe that we may very well buy lots of "Arab" oil in the future which will be Russian oil re-exported through China and Arabs. If those tricky loops emerge and allow Russia to sell (or buy) almost the same as before, these boycotts become ineffective and should be cancelled.



It is completely obvious by now that Europe actually needs to urgently allow tons of the coal and other "dirty" (which are no longer dirty at all!) sources of energy and it's happening. We would run into blackouts very soon otherwise. See e.g. an article published one hour ago:

Europe obviously can no longer afford this luxury powered by boredom, leftist activist, and "climate change" anti-coal pseudoscience. Maybe the impact may be negligible in North America but Europe simply has to re-elect King Coal to be our king again. With the filters that have been there since the 1990s, there is absolutely nothing wrong about coal. If you don't like nice weather and believe that we need to trace CO2 emissions, well, the world's CO2 emissions may add some 0.01 °C a year, Europe does 8% of it which is 0.0008 °C, and let's say that only an eighth of it, 0.0001 °C per year may be added by the revival of King Coal in Europe.Now, you may ask. What is worse? Some 0.0001 °C added to the global mean temperature in 2022, or Europe's industrial collapse (or surrender to Russia) in 2022? This is obviously a rhetorical question only. I have always emphasized (well, for 20 years...) that the climate alarmists were filthy lying terrorists because no detectable global man-made problem involving the climate has ever existed. But due to the boredom and corruption, these terrorists have been taking over the media and they brainwashed the public's perception.But I think that the war has changed that. We are facing rather serious real threats and we need King Coal for us to be resilient. If the threats for EU countries increase further and we really emerge in a quasi-war against Russia officicially (our support for Ukraine is still unofficial or "moral" although Russia threatens many of us every day and increasingly brutally), I will work hard to go after the neck of the climate alarmists who will turn into plain traitors, helping Russia to destroy Europe, I will support death penalty for the climate alarmists, and I think that in the tense conditions, I will have quite some support from others. The same holds for anti-fracking activists. Fracking is obviously a way for Western countries to be less dependent on Russia (and Arabs) and whoever fights against fracking is partly fighting in Putin's Army now.It's similar with the woke insanity like the identity politics. A far left whackodoodle with the e-mail from a U.S. university claimed that it was "racist" to talk about the Russian national character and its being imprinted genetically. Again, many of these whackodoodles are gradually finding themselves to be warriors on the enemy's side and we need to take this fact into account. For decades, I have been nice to Russians (and I've met many fine or normal Russians) and encouraged everyone to behave to Russians as another nation that may be considered comparable to some typical Western nations (which could have prevented this war but I don't actually believe it now because their barbaric disrespect for Ukrainians' very existence doesn't seem to have much to do with some subtleties in the Westerners' behavior). That is clearly no longer defensible today. I was really wrong about my views how much Russia – and the Russians' prevailing thinking – advanced since the Stalin or Brezhnev years. While lots of Western brands have spread in Russia which became partly capitalist, the progress in their heads seems very small and in many respects, average Russians seem much more evil than they were during Stalin's or Brezhnev's years because they proudly embraced the role of the aggressors.At any rate, I strongly encourage the far left activists who have been spreading ideologically rooted lies – and sometimes earning money out of them – during the years of excessive wealth, shortage of problems, and boredom to shut their mouth of face dramatic consequences. The war in Ukraine is a catastrophe but it has awaken the West and is in the process of curing some of its diseases as well. Your disgusting leftist movements are dead in Europe (and probably beyond). Get used to it, shut up, or face draconian consequences soon.And that's the memo.