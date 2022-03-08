History as story

By Ondřej Neff (Aston), a sci-fi writer and a newspaper boss



The markers and lines of three quarters of a century old have peeled away. New ones will emerge



Since the beginning of the week before last, we have been experiencing what has been called the upheaval of history. My friend, the writer Francis "Walrus" Novotný, reminded me yesterday that he is experiencing it for the fifth time. He is a year older than I am, and I missed his first coup d'état in May 1945 in a pram. But even four coups is quite enough for one human life, I don't feel deprived. History then, but how about the story?







An observation from a radio gloss by the writer Iva Pekárková stuck in my head. The overwhelming and pervasive interest in World War II stems from the fact that it offers a story. Its anti-hero is the villain, and against him are the colourful figures of the Allies. The villain wins at first; it would be a flat story if the villain took a beating in the first act. All must be nearly lost and then the twist comes, the villain perishes miserably by his own hand and the villains are hanged from the gallows.







The story of World War II has dominated the stage for decades. It painted lines on them, too, and could also be likened to Spartakiad [mass communist exercises with attractive choreography] markers: you stand here and you stand there again, and you move as instructed. It's amazing how long that worked.



The Russians, politely called the Soviets, first invaded Hungary with their tanks in 1956. The Hungarians asked for help then too, nobody lifted a finger. Twelve years later, nobody in Czechoslovakia thought of asking for help. Legend has it that the American president [LBJ] postponed reading the evening report on the westward movement of the half-million strong army until the morning after he had slept. Why should he go to the chopping block until later? It was all done on signs painted around the concept agreed at Yalta.



The concept of a clear-cut villain



Strangely enough, the concept of the unequivocal villain and the unequivocal victory of good over evil was never repeated. In the 1950s, Kim I, with Stalin's blessing, invaded South Korea. He could not be defeated in such a way that he had to be shot and his minions had to be hanged. Nothing happened to him, and today Kim III sits on the throne, without peer the most evil creature of modern times. The wars in Indochina, then Vietnam, ended in a totally obscure slap in the face. The mantle of 'the bad guy' was even thrown over America's shoulders, and to this day it still repents for it. Hussein and Gaddafi, they were bad guys too, and they were defeated. They also met an ignominious end, but what really happened in their countries afterwards does not resemble anything that could be described as a victory of good over evil. The Great Victory Over Evil, with its all-encompassing psychological impact, was never repeated.



Perhaps I feel this way as a member of a generation affected by five or at least four historical upheavals. That is why I am pleasantly surprised by the free world's unequivocal reaction to Putin's aggression in Ukraine. This time, the US President did not delay the news until after breakfast; on the contrary, he gave timely warnings. Ukraine is not crying out for help into dead silence; on the contrary, help is pouring in. Yet one basis has remained unchanged: the order for aggression in 1956 and 1968 came in 2022 from the same Kremlin, which has more or less the same nuclear weapons. The difference is in the mentality. There is a different generation at the helm of power in the West. It is no longer as fundamentally affected by the story of the Second World War as its predecessors. The markers and lines of three quarters of a century ago have peeled away. New ones will be painted.



In retrospect, I perceive that in the old world that no longer exists, we mostly saw the old ones as a necessity. That's just the way it was, some people resisted, some people sought their own living space, but it was clear that it couldn't realistically be changed. A similar political – and especially psychological – situation is unlikely to arise again.



The temporary unity of the West



One can already guess where they will lead and what they will look like. They will not be suggested by someone's particular will, but by objective necessity. One is already taking shape, or so it seems. It began with a pandemic, and though it continues to this day, Putin's aggression has pushed it out of the public eye. It is now clear how dangerous it is to rely on permanent ties with the outside world. The relocation of production from Europe and the US to Asia has had devastating consequences. Energy dependence on Russia is having the same unfortunate effect. Whatever the outcome in Ukraine, this lesson will not be forgotten. We can imagine all sorts of scenarios, but I would most like to see a coup and the indictment of Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov for war crimes at the Hague. But even if this unthinkable reversal were to occur, we will not return to the blissful belief that diligent Chinese hands will produce everything we need and we will warm ourselves with cheap Russian gas.



It won't happen immediately. Also, the current unbreakable unity of the West will crack and it may be sooner than anyone would have thought. But the trend is set. As Professor Bárta teaches us, evolutionary leaps are the result of crises. No one invents them, let alone plans for them. They just happen, and crises are usually caused by villains. The current one is Vladimir Putin, and his actions are prompting brands and lines to be drawn differently and more rationally than they were before.



LN, 5th March 2022



Translated with DeepL.com (free)What an attack on a nuclear power plant meansEven when you think nothing will surprise you, unexpected news comes. In the Ukrainian war, it is the Russian attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant [in Energodar, Southern Ukraine, 6x 1 GW]. That's never happened before. Until now, the only country with a nuclear power plant that has experienced war on its territory was Slovenia in 1991. But that was an operetta war compared to today, and the attack on the Krško NPP was beyond imagination. As was the attack on the Zaporozhye NPP until Thursday.What is Moscow up to? The Zaporozhye NPP is so robust (it was designed to crash a fighter jet) that a nuclear accident – let alone a nuclear explosion – is not imminent. But "the rest" is enough. Moscow has demonstrated that it is capable of cutting off a good part of Ukraine from electricity. That it is capable of panicking Western societies cultivating a cult of fear. After all, after the Fukushima disaster ten thousand kilometres away (triggered by a tsunami, which is out of the question in central Europe), Germany was so frightened that it conclusively "got out of the atom". What will an attack on a power station only 1500 kilometres away do to it? We'll see in the test tube. Last but not least, Moscow has shown that it is no stranger to unconventional methods. What else will they come up with? That is for the Ukrainians and the West to ponder. [LM: Aside from several NPPs, Moscow has also bombarded two physics institutes with research nuclear reactors in Kharkov. It may suck to be a nuclear physicist in Ukraine now.]The attack on the Zaporozhye NPP is unprecedented. Regardless of the motivations of the perpetrators and the real threat, it may cause hysteria in many quarters. And this is an environment in which the Kremlin moves like a fish in water. Note that almost everything Moscow has accused the West of doing as a manifestation of anti-Russian hysteria has actually happened sooner or later. When the West warned about the concentration of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, it heard that it was hysterical and nothing was at risk. When it warned of a Russian invasion, Moscow was heard to be hysterical and lying. Yet then it really came. What's next?Moscow and President Putin have been complaining for a good fifteen years that the West doesn't take them seriously. Now that Moscow has brutally attacked Ukraine, the West is taking Russia seriously, perhaps hysterically seriously after the attack on the nuclear power plant. Yes, hysteria is at play, but Moscow has brought it in with its policies, its aggression, its arrogance and its perpetual lying.LN, 5th March, 2022Author: Zbyněk PetráčekTranslated with DeepL.com (free version)