NATO must not be provoked

Opinion by Francis "Walrus" Novotný, The Invisible Dog, today



Russia's invasion of Ukraine is growing in intensity and therefore brutality. One can surmise, and nothing else makes sense, that the Kremlin did indeed plan the invasion of Ukraine as a special military operation and that Putin believed such an action. By way of explanation, the Russian generals, including the head of the Kremlin, imagine by the term war an overwhelming offensive by hundreds of tanks after artillery preparation from thousands of barrels and with the participation of hundreds of combat aircraft, today also using tactical nuclear weapons, i.e. a firestorm that sweeps everything before it, regardless of civilian lives.







So if on the night of the 24th. February 2022, the Russian army undertook a fire raid with missiles on military point targets (and if a civilian object was hit, it was indeed by mistake or missile failure), and then relatively few columns of light vehicles penetrated Ukrainian territory, supplemented by air drops, which were also not extensive, there is no other name for this operation in Russian military terminology than "special military operation" and Putin is angry that the world did not understand his "humanitarianism".







However, this special military operation has failed because its two main assumptions have fallen: that President Zelensky, the 'comedian', will flee and that ethnic Russians will happily side with the occupying forces. The opposite has become true, Zelensky has grown into a world icon of heroic resistance, and ethnic Russians are fighting the invaders as resolutely as ethnic Ukrainians. Otherwise, it would not be possible for the Russian incursion, for example, to still be resisted by the predominantly Russian city of Kharkiv.



The Russian generals have also underestimated the external intelligence support that the Ukrainians are receiving and the shock that the Russian incursion via social media has caused in hitherto pacifist Western Europe. We are literally experiencing a reversal of history, with only the last few Euro-EU strongmen failing to recognise that it was their 'green' policies and the EU's policy of economic interdependence with Russia that prompted Putin to invade. It could be said that the construction of the Nord Stream pipelines was a direct incentive, as it was intended to allow Russia to sell gas to Europe even if Putin turned Ukraine into a desert. It is not without interest that Putin launched the invasion not only after the Winter Olympics were over, but also after he had made sure that Nord Stream 2 would not be put into operation immediately, so it was pointless to wait any longer.



But that is now over and we are now seeing a change in Russian strategy - a special military operation is being replaced by a real war in the Kremlin's terms. Putin seems to have realised, after world public opinion has united against Russia (Putin's allies like North Korea, Cuba and Syria are irrelevant) and even after virtually the whole world has agreed on economic sanctions, that he has burned all bridges behind him and that his life, his bare life, is now on the line.



I don't believe that Putin can be stopped by Russian oligarchs, but the Russian generals are something else. Notice the look on the faces of Russian generals when their faces sometimes flash in the news. Not cheerful, more like desperate. I have no illusions that they are peacemakers or some kind of humanitarians, but they are professionals who can paint a realistic picture, and the moment they assess that Putin's actions are counterproductive, that he is burying the Russian empire instead of founding it, they will remove him. This practice stretches throughout Russian history; for example, of the 12 tsars of the Romanov dynasty (in which Putin looks back), half of them were assassinated.



But this "self-cleansing" may be a long and bloody and cruel road for Ukraine. Russian forces are clearly moving from tactics of strikes on military targets to tactics of large-scale destruction. Raids will intensify, with ever more fighter-bombers, massed artillery and salvo rocket launchers being deployed. Surface attacks will be used to terrorise besieged cities, and such targets as nuclear power stations have already become the object of Russian attacks - with the justified belief that they will not be defended because of the risk of radioactive leakage. By seizing such a source, the Russians will not only deprive the Ukrainians of electricity, but they can start releasing disinformation to the world that the Ukrainians were planning an improvised dirty bomb production there.



I hope that the Ukrainians can withstand even this transformation from a special military operation into an all-out Stalin-style anti-Ukrainian war, but there may be further escalations to come. This is not pleasant to write, but Russia has a large number of tactical missiles with small-caliber nuclear warheads. And nuclear artillery munitions. Watching the news spots, I have several times spotted a self-propelled heavy cannon on a tracked chassis in Russian columns, its long barrel piercing the vehicle both front and rear. These guns are then capable of firing not only conventional ammunition but also nuclear ammunition.



Given the way Putin has behaved so far, it remains an open question whether he will resort to tactical nuclear means after all if he fails to overwhelm the Ukrainian defences, knowing that in the ruins of the cities Ukrainian tankers will turn his tanks one by one into burnt-out wrecks. Although there are strong military arguments against it, because the affected areas would be closed to the Russian army as well, and Putin would become an arch-villain, the world's greatest criminal, even more hated than Hitler. Apparently the Chinese would also have a problem with the use of tactical nuclear weapons and would take their hands off Putin. And he would then have a hard time hiding such a fact even from his own people, since he would have witnesses in the thousands of Russian soldiers.



As I write this, hundreds of analysts in the Pentagon and in NATO command structures are continuously analysing these possibilities, with the benefit of not only satellite imagery, intelligence reports and social media videos, but also reports from observers on the battlefield, as I have no doubt that such observers are present in the Ukrainian army units. They are aware that Putin, who is at an impasse, has only one way out - and that is to drag NATO into the conflict.



What would he gain by doing so? Let us remember that for more than 20 years his propaganda has portrayed NATO as a fascist, aggressive organisation that is only too eager to destroy peaceful Russia. It is about a year since I saw a documentary about life in the Russian town of Yelnya. It featured a schoolgirl who was just preparing to join the Junarmia (Young Army) organisation. It is easy to say, and yet apt, that it is the exact equivalent of the Hitler Youth, again with trumpets, drums, flags and military training. When asked what she thought of Western Europe, this schoolgirl replied that they were all fascists. So those readers who accuse me of brandishing weapons from the comfort of my couch should realize that in the eyes of Russian youth they are fascists like me.



So, if Putin were able to drag NATO into the war, his world view would gain credibility. He could say, look, I was right, they have now attacked us. And he might even split the now unified world public opinion and that informal anti-Putin coalition would fall apart. Putin would also save himself from his generals because he would also prove them right.



NATO must therefore not be dragged into the war, because it would take Black Peter out of Putin's hands and escalate the conflict to a world war, probably a nuclear one. NATO must therefore not heed the call for a no-fly zone, because such a thing cannot be bureaucratically imposed, but only enforced by force, that is to say, by a direct clash between the air forces of Russia and NATO.



I am convinced that Putin is so cornered that he wants this confrontation and the associated escalation of the conflict, and the fundamental strategic lesson is that you must not do anything that your adversary wants. This makes me all the more puzzled by the stupidity of journalists, both domestic and foreign, who constantly ask about the no-fly zone at press conferences when, as professionals, they should have known what it would mean. And if the Ukrainian President asks for it, he does so for propaganda reasons, to maintain morale, because it must be clear to him where it would lead. It is obviously a premeditated pressure to get the post-communist states of the Alliance to send him as many Russian-origin aircraft as possible, as soon as possible, from their arsenals.



The only NATO strategy that can succeed and prevent a global nuclear war is to wage a proxy war as the Alliance states are doing - to create a safe haven for Ukrainian women and children and to send their husbands, sons and fathers all the military aid they can. Just not, for God's sake, rusty Strela missiles with leaking batteries, as the Germans have done.

