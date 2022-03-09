Post-war Ukraine should be divided to duchies co-governed by European countries

Ukraine has been offered some kind of a candidate status in the EU but it seems clear to me that most of this gestures are just about the virtue signalling and the opposition would be huge. There are many good reasons why Europeans might not want to have the heroic nation in the same union. First, if there were unresolved territorial disputes with Russia, they could threaten the EU existentially. Second, Ukraine is a poor country and it could easily become a black hole sucking lots of money. Third, Ukrainians may have lots of bad habits that they could also impose on the EU which could lead to bad decisions in other countries, too. In quite some fraction of these decisions, I think that Ukraine would actually be right but that is another story.







The governments in European countries are bad and the EU is much worse. But the Ukrainians saw clearly that there exists another alternative way to manage their country that is worse than the EU by orders of magnitude: the Russian management. We are using the official term "fraternal help" for the 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia as a joke of a sort because everyone knows that it has greatly harmed my homeland. However, compared to what the Russians did to their really close brothers in Ukraine, the 1968 invasion was a fraternal help, indeed.







Great. I think that most Ukrainians would like some association with the EU but the straight membership will probably be vetoed. Also, the EU is incapable of managing a country of this size (or a single water closet, for that matter). Ukraine should be divided to regions (unions of current Oblast) and those should adopt all domestic laws of their supervising EU country.







Here you have the regions (Oblasts) of Ukraine:







Czechia will obviously take the Transcarpathian Ukraine, the Czechoslovak management in 1918-1938 was the golden time of the region (Subcarpathian Ruthenia) so far. Now, Poland will take the Lvov and Volyn regions. Ivano-Frankivsk will be Bulgarian because they could like "Ivan", Ternopil goes to Romania because it sounds Romanian to me, Chernivstsi is Greek, Vinnytsya Spanish, Odessa Italian, Rivne+Zhytomyr+Kiev+Kiev_City will be administered by Germany. The remaining regions in the East will go to Scandinavian and a few other countries and France will have a band near the Russian border in the East because Macron is a Putin's pal (we don't know whether Ukraine will keep a part of the Donetsk and Luhansk Region, no part, or all of them; Crimea is likely to be confirmed as a Russian territory).



These regions will be called duchies (Герцогство, gertsogstvo), governed by a governor called Herzog who will be elected. The abbreviations will be UA-CZ, UA-PL, UA-DE etc. All defense, international affairs, and technical questions about the police will be administered in Kiev, by a standard national government of Ukraine. All economy-related and peacetime matters will be administered by the partner country. Ukrainian citizens with the residence chosen in UA-CZ will be given the status of the "associated citizen of Czechia" which will be almost the same as a citizen, with some exceptions.



The herzog/duke – elected as a party leader in the separate duchy elections – and a few colleagues in his or her council will be allowed to participate in the meetings of the governments of the partner EU country. The duchies will adopt the currency of the partner country. The partner country will administer all things like the land register, the directory of all companies, and all related administrative issues. The data from existing Ukrainian databases will be converted.



This rearrangement should allow companies to be built in Ukraine in a way that will be basically as straightforward as their creation in the EU. The so far cheap labor of Ukraine would be exploited almost immediately. Starting from January 2026, the least happy duchies would be transferred to some more successful ones. From January 2030, Ukraine should get reunified under some laws that approximate the most successful duchies, it should be reunified, and divided to more ordinary regions that will no longer be governed from abroad at all.