Putin's attack will totally change Europe

Says Alexandr Vondra, a former spokesman of Charter 77 (dissident) and a current MEP for ODS, one of the last credible rightwingers there



Vladimir Putin miscalculated when he thought he would peel Ukraine like a raspberry, says former defence minister and current ODS MEP Alexandr Vondra. In his view, we are waking up in a world that will be more power multipolar. The line of contact will be sharp, without buffer zones. "There will be no countries in between. Belarus is already in the grip of Russia. Finland and Sweden, on the other hand, have one foot in NATO," he says in an interview with the Weekly Echo. And he also predicts that there will be a fundamental rethinking of the Green Deal.







We speak to him on Monday night. After five days of war, what is your assessment of the developments so far?



It's a David versus Goliath battle. But David can do a lot when he defends his freedom and does it with his heart. It wouldn't be the first time. It's obvious that Putin miscalculated when he thought he could peel Ukraine like a raspberry. Military strategists pretty much agree that he underestimated the resistance and that pride has clouded his brain. On the first day after the invasion, even the maps that appeared automatically assumed that the capture or encirclement of Kiev and Kharkiv was a matter of hours. Five days have passed between then and today. Of course, this does not mean that Russia cannot deploy far more powerful military assets. However, it would mean huge civilian casualties, war in the cities and, from Putin's point of view, the definitive loss of Ukraine for centuries to come. He may gain territory, but he will totally lose everything else.







And now is there any favour in Ukraine he can consider?



In eastern Ukraine, at least in the territory of the separatist republics, probably yes. As for the entire western half of the country, Russia has less favour there than it did seven, let alone ten, years ago. But there are still ethnic Russians living there, a factor that Putin could work with. But not if he seizes that territory in an absolutely inhumanly brutal way.







Major sanctions were imposed on Russia this week. Do you think there's a game being played to topple Putin in Russia?



The aim is to weaken Russia in its attack on Ukraine, to contain it. If NATO allies have openly declared that they will not go into direct conflict with the Russian military with nuclear weapons, then sanctions are the only effective option that can be used against Russia. But they must not serve – as they have done so far – merely as a moral alibi for the West, which the Kremlin mocks. On the contrary, they must lead to the country's total isolation and subsequent economic difficulties. They may even lead to the collapse of the regime, but that is not the point now. It is about helping Ukraine to defend its freedom and its own country, not about organising some kind of regime change (a term used by the Americans in recent years to describe the transition of power in countries that are hostile or otherwise inconvenient to them – ed.).



How much will the Russian attack change Europe?



This unprovoked military attack will totally change the world as we have experienced it in Europe for thirty years. Some may argue that the expansion of NATO was a kind of geopolitical tug-of-war, but it occurred because the countries of the former Eastern bloc had legitimate aspirations and security interests based on past experience. In Europe, we lived in an order that was a negation of the Yalta principle that the great powers would come together somewhere and divide Europe – not to mention us – into spheres of influence. When we were negotiating to join NATO, there were no rules of realpolitik on our side about who had what weight, wealth, size of army. It was ultimately the moral principle of self-determination. When we were running out of arguments why, for example, the Czech Republic and Poland were geopolitically important countries, we finally said: You don't want a new Yalta. This was not argued against at the time. We slipped through that window of opportunity and today we have security guaranteed internationally. Ukraine does not have that privilege because it did not make it. Unless developments lead to a total collapse of the regime in Russia, and I do not foresee that being on the agenda, we will wake up to a world that is more power-realpolitik, more multipolar. With the line of contact being sharp. We live in a world where buffer zones are disappearing. There will be no countries in between. Belarus is already under the thumb of Russia. Finland and Sweden, on the other hand, have one foot in NATO.



Translated with DeepL.com, a free version