Quantum mechanics makes very weak forces "probably strictly undetectable"

Paul Wells has asked me what I thought about the October 2021 paper
Quantum Hair from Gravityby Calmet, Casadio, Hsu, and Kuipers (Brighton, Bologna, Michigan). Well, you may be a little bit impatient so let me start by saying that it is completely wrong and I find this wrongness rather disappointing because the mistaken thinking is rooted in the misunderstanding of insights that I consider at most advanced undergraduate quantum mechanics.
They claim that all objects in quantum theories involving gravity have "hair" i.e. lots of information that is carried in some small corrections to the gravitational field, especially in the corrections that may be quantized. While they talk about general configurations of matter (nontrivially shaped sources of gravity), it is pretty clear that they are doing it in order to argue that "black holes have some hair for obvious reasons" (so one can easily explain why black holes carry a high entropy etc.). But black holes don't have hair for obvious reasons.
An omnipresent theme in the article is the claim that quantum mechanics makes various gravitational field configurations more distinguishable from each other than they would be in classical physics, and one can therefore distinguish a greater number of states from each other than one could distinguish in classical physics; sometimes this general claim is made with the buzzwords "memory effect" that was promoted by previous papers by Calmet et al. But the truth is exactly upside down: quantum mechanics makes states more indistinguishable, not more distinguishable!
This vaguely stated fact must be clear – in numerous more precise variations – to everyone who has understood the basics of quantum mechanics. The "reduced ability to distinguish" in quantum mechanics boils down to the fuzziness. For example, we may notice that the phase space – the space of possible initial conditions – is a classical space composed of points, labeled by some coordinates like \((x,p)\). It has infinitely many distinguishable points, even in small regions. What is it replaced with in quantum mechanics?
Well, the phase space may still exist but \(x\) and \(p\) are no longer commuting with one another. Instead, \[ xp-px=i\hbar \] and this fact guarantees that the phase space is a "non-commutative geometry". Only a discrete number of states ("points") in a region of the phase space may be strictly distinguished. If you study this question quantitatively, you will see that even though there is no "preferred or single derivable basis", there is one distinguishable state per volume \(2\pi\hbar\) of the phase space (or its positive integral power, for higher-dimensional phase spaces). You can get this rule, "one state per \(2\pi\hbar\) of volume", in many ways, for particular ways to organize the state or generally. For example, if the space is periodic (a circle) with period \(\Delta x = 2\pi R\), the momentum is discrete (because the wave function has to be single-valued) and the spacing between the allowed the eigenvalues is \(\Delta p = \hbar/R\). Note that the meaning of the deltas is different for \(x\) and \(p\) here. But you may multiply them and see\[ \Delta x \cdot \Delta p = 2\pi\hbar \] and this is the area of the phase space where a single distinguishable state finds enough (phase) space. So exactly because the pairs of quantities are "fuzzy" due to the uncertainty principle, you get the quantization of the momentum (in my example), and that is why the "fuzziness" is inseparable from the "quantization" (or discreteness).
So far, these points were pretty much "high school quantum mechanics" but there are some more technically difficult general insights that convey the same moral message in different contexts. In particular, it makes sense to talk about "long-range forces" and "short-range forces" in quantum mechanics. Long-range forces are e.g. the gravitational and electrostatic one (between massive or charged objects) whose potential goes like \(1/R\) at long distances (in 3+1 dimensions); the short-range forces (residual nuclear forces, the weak force mediated by the massive W-bosons and Z-bosons, and others, like van der Waals forces) decrease more quickly with the distance.
You must have heard about the separation to long-range and short-range forces. And if you haven't really understood why this terminology is used, you could have thought that it's just some random convention and there is no qualitative difference. Someone invented an exponent \(\alpha\) in \(1/R^\alpha\) and said that when the exponent is smaller than a threshold, we will call it a long-range force, otherwise it is a short-range force, but qualitatively, they are still the same.
Except that they are not the same. In quantum mechanics, short-range forces are really different from long-range forces. In particular,
with short-range forces, the probability approaches 100% that they don't affect the state of the initial probe particles at all, not even in principle.If you had some quantum states associated with points in the phase space (some Gaussian wave packets), the aforementioned "cells of the phase space" whose volume was \(2\pi\hbar\) meant that for two nearby points "inside one cell", the probability was high, and approaching 100% if they are really nearby, that the two wave packets would be indistinguishable. In quantum mechanics, only orthogonal states (wave functions) are distinguishable in the physical sense! Two normalized states \(\ket\alpha\) and \(\ket\beta\) have the Born-rule probability \[ Prob = |\bra \alpha \beta\rangle|^2 \] that they will produce the same result to an arbitrary test (measurement of a maximum set of commuting observables). When the two states are sufficiently similar as elements of the Hilbert space, it means that the probability is high that you will have no chance to distinguish them even with the most precise apparatuses.
And this indistinguishability also applies to the effect of forces. The funny difference between very weak forces in classical physics and in quantum mechanics is that:
In classical physics, very weak forces cause very small changes to the observables but those are in principle detectable; in quantum mechanics, however, very weak forces cause very small changes to the probabilities of one outcome or another outcome of an experiment, very small probabilities of a finite (not infinitesimal) change of the outcome!This difference is conceptual. The continuously evolving quantities in quantum mechanics (think about the overrated Schrödinger equation) are things on par with the "probability amplitudes" instead of the "objective values of observables" (the latter don't exist in quantum mechanics, everything that is observable is in principle observer-dependent or subjective). So when things are weakly modified by an extra very weak force, you can't really modify "how things objectively are". Instead, you change "the odds that things are in one way or another".
The quantum phase space is effectively divided to the "cells" of volume \(2\pi\hbar\) and when a very weak force allows the state to move from one state to another, it has some probability that you jump from a single cell to an adjacent one. But when the force is very weak, the probability approaches 100% that you remain in the same cell and the final state affected by the weak force will be indistinguishable from the initial one. They mathematically differ as wave functions (by a small function) but because the wave functions are not observable by themselves (like probabilities of separate events aren't, you can't precisely measure the probability that a soccer club wins a particular match) but physically, they encode a high likelihood that the situations are indistinguishable.
Even if you use a different or rather general basis of the initial and final states in quantum mechanics, you will find out that the very weak forces imply a probability approaching 100% that the original transition from a particular initial state to a particular final state works the same even with the force! In classical physics, a quickly decreasing force still changes the direction of a projectile by a small angle \(\gamma\); the probability that \(\gamma=0\) is basically zero. In quantum mechanics, a weak short-range force has a nearly 100% probability that \(\gamma=0\).
So because of the clumpiness of the phase space – which is really the "quantization" that gave "quantum" mechanics its name, and which may be derived from the uncertainty principle as well – quantum mechanics allows lots of forces and effects to have a "nearly 100% probability of having a strictly undetectable effect" or, equivalently, it allows the states affected or unaffected by the weak forces to be indinstinguishable. Quantum mechanics makes states less distiguishable, not more distinguishable. It guarantees that there are fewer states, not more states! Needless to say, this very general point (which must be obvious to everyone who has understood why the theory is called "quantum" mechanics at all) is totally unimaginable to all anti-quantum zealots. Inversely, everyone who fails to understand this point (that things are less distinguishable in QM, and therefore we get finite-dimensional Hilbert spaces, finite entropies etc. although we would get infinite entropy and infinite numbers of points in regions of phase spaces classically) may be identified as an anti-quantum zealot, at least a partial one.
So these people may play with some corrections to gravitational fields that are seen in some multipole expansions in \(1/R\) but they are just wrong that the values of the corrections imply that lots of states may be distinguished by the gravitational field at infinity. Weak corrections like that really keep states strictly indistinguishable, with the probability approaching 100%.
"The memory effect" also brings an extra thesis that quantum mechanics makes many more states distinguishable because one can prepare complex superpositions, entangled states relatively to a simple unentangled basis. But this understanding of entanglement is completely incorrect, too. Awkward-looking superpositions or entangled states used as a basis of the Hilbert space are just another basis and nothing changes about the rules of quantum mechanics, and about the dimensionality of the Hilbert space, if you switch to a more awkward basis of the Hilbert space (one basis may be more convenient for a particular calculation but which basis is convenient generally depends on the problem or experiment that you want to predict!). At the very systemic level, all bases of the Hilbert space are equally good and there is a complete democracy between them. Also, all complex superpositions of your "normal" states in the Hilbert space must be treated as exactly equally "normal" or equally "allowed" or equally "real" or "unreal". This democracy of basis vectors with their superposition is called the superselection postulate and it is often quoted as the very first universal axioms of quantum mechanics! Everyone who keeps on looking for some universal preferred bases of a Hilbert space is an anti-quantum zealot who has completely missed the basic points (in fact, the first basic point) of quantum mechanics.
On top of that, developments such as ER=EPR show that "superpositions of states describing a geometry" may be totally physically identical with "non-superposition or basic states describing a wormhole geometry". At any rate, to claim that an entangled state or an awkward superposition is distinguishable from all the "basis vectors" that could have been used to build the superposition is self-evidently wrong. If you are a superposition of many state vectors, you can't be perfectly distinguishable from all of them. Instead, there is a nonzero risk that you are indistinguishable from each of them! By playing with superpositions and randomly rebuilt bases, you simply do not change the amount of "hair" – you don't change the dimensionality of the Hilbert space (or its subspace constrained by some bounds on energy or localization to a region).
Since 2012, we use the slogan ER=EPR (I formally call it the ER-EPR correspondence) but these insights about the entanglement-is-glue principles had quite some prehistory. I think that even the Lunin-Lin-Maldacena paper of 2004 may be considered an early manifestation of similar effects. LLM had found a map between states of free fermions and smooth yet nontrivial complex geometries in the anti de Sitter space and their topology was variable. Because of the ER=EPR-like equivalence between various entangled and unentangled states built from different classical geometries, quantum gravity makes physical configurations even less distinguishable than they would be without ER=EPR, just because of the general axioms of quantum mechanics.
So these authors effectively claim that some large entropy may be controllably stored in the coefficients of some multipole expansions of gravitational fields – which effectively remember most of the information about the mass distribution, and therefore the identity of the source of gravity. But it is simply wrong because the values of the multipoles (or some quantum functions involving them) are effectively quantized and there is simply not enough states for these coefficients to distinguish a large number of states (so that you could explain the macroscopic entropy of things like black holes). At the end, we know that some degrees of freedom do allow this high entropy to be justified, derived, or calculated, but these authors' claim that they can derive the "hair" in a controllable way by these naive methods is simply wrong.
There are of course lots of wrong papers like that, often by people who like to maintain the image of interdisciplinary folks who can "write about anything". From a pragmatic viewpoint, I feel that this blog post was almost certainly a waste of time as well because it is unlikely to play the apparent role – to help someone to overcome a subtle technical mistake that made him write or read this wrong paper. The reason is that this is not about a small technical mistake at all. The mistake is huge, basic, embarrassing, and it follows from a completely wrong attitude to "do physics" – their (and many other people's) attitude is to write would-be important papers about ambitious topics that the authors don't understand even at the undergraduate level. Why don't you sit down, Stephen and others, and learn the required undergraduate material before you write another would-be ambitious paper?
Bonus: Superdeterminism
Of course, there are even worse examples of bad science out there – which recently got some press in what used to be science journals (but they are trash today). Gerardus 't Hooft promotes the ludicrous notion of "superdeterminism", for example. By doing so, he proves that he has completely lost it. Superdeterminism isn't a theory at all; it is at most a conspiracy theory, a very unproductive loophole to promise an explanation (without actually explaining anything) why Bell's inequalities and similar results violate "local realism". The correct answer is that Nature simply isn't "realist" (which is just a euphemism for "classical"). Instead, it is quantum mechanical i.e. "non-realist".
But superdeterminism says that maybe it's impossible to prove that theorem because... experimenters don't have the free will and what they decide to measure (e.g. the choice of the axis) is determined by some massive cosmic conspiracy, too. The cosmic conspiracy is supposed to guarantee some massive correlation between the apparently random outcomes of measurements; and between people's psychological decisions what they want to measure. That is why the laws of Nature are completely different than what they look, we are told. Of course, this proposal hasn't led to any theory, any equations, any predictions, it is just a way to say "maybe science can't work at all". And indeed, it doesn't say less. All of science is based on the assumption that you may learn something about Nature by freely choosing what you do your experiments with and which quantities you decide to measure; if you adopt the role of an experimenter, you must assume that your thinking isn't controlled by a cosmic mastermind to fool yourself. Superdeterminism violates this.
But it's not just some violation of "unproven dogmas" that have been important for science. One may really see that the alternative answer served by superdeterminists is just wrong. Experimenters demonstrably have "free will" if defined in the relevant way (random numbers are sometimes produced inside the brain in such a way that the particular random number cannot be calculated from the past or from the degrees of freedom associated with regions outside the brain): the identity of buttons that are pressed (e.g. to decide which axis is chosen for a spin measurement) can be chosen randomly, by a very complex and chaotic random generator that just cannot possibly have a significant correlation with a totally different random number, the outcome of some random measurements. By maintaining that this correlation between the "Dirac choice" and "Heisenberg choice" survives in any apparatus, with an arbitrary chaotic random generator, superdeterminisms are making the ludicrous claim that one can't build better, more random and more chaotic, random generators.
On top of that, even if this totally implausible assumption of theirs (about the massive correlations between people's random decisions and random natural phenomena) were true, theirs is still a completely wrong way of "doing science" because they still don't want to do any science! They want to be celebrated for making anti-science comments that have no beef, that lead to no equations and no quantitative predictions. If they wanted to do science, they would try to find some theory or at least Ansatz for the magnitude of the correlations between the experimenter's behavior and the experiment's random outcomes. They would try to explain "how things look" according to a more predictive theory agreeing with their principles because science should still explain "why things look the way they do", even if "things look different than what you would naively think". But they are not interested in that at all. They postulate some omnipresent massive correlations in the people's behavior across the Universe which is always massively correlated with the random natural phenomena, and these people-Nature correlations are clearly not far from astrology, but they have no interest in understanding how to calculate these correlations or how to derive these values of correlations from some theory that makes at least some sense. It is a classical pseudoscience.
Also, Gerardus 't Hooft doesn't even use the word "superdeterminism" consistently because he is also using it for some naive hydrodynamics-like theories that must be classified as dysfunctional cousins of Bohmian mechanics. But Bohmian mechanics and superdeterminism are mutually exclusive "programs" to "revolutionize" and disprove quantum mechanics (both of them are similarly hopeless but at least Bohmian mechanics cares about some quantitative issues and has some equations).
I could be much more quantitative and discuss a particular Bell's setup, for example, and show that the superdeterminist talking points don't give us any way to say anything meaningful about the measured frequencies; and it is virtually certain that they will never be able to say anything about the actual physics in the future, either (and the assumption about the impossible-to-kill correlations contradict your common sense explanations of anything about the Universe). But at some level, all such detailed explanations are useless because if someone needs to be "guided" while understanding trivial questions such as "why superdeterminism is a complete non-starter" as a theory replacing quantum mechanics, he will have to be guided forever. And is that a good idea to spend lots of "teacher's time" with a schoolkid who still shows a complete inability to "start thinking as a physicist"? After decades of terrible results in efforts to teach physics to hopeless students, I think it is wiser to say "I don't find it constructive to talk about physics with someone who is interested in ultra-idiotic memes like superdeterminism".
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment