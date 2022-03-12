Russia is destroying capitalism just like it's 1917

The murderous behavior of the Russian government on the Ukrainian territory is the most heartbreaking aspect of the new rogue state's behavior since February 24th. But the internal changes in Russia are rapid and brutal, too. People have lost their basic freedoms, like the freedom to prefer peace over war (and many men's freedom not to fight in a useless war may be even worse), and the military dictatorship threatens everyone – and for something like one-half of the Russians, the threats are damn real.







On top of that, capitalism is ceasing to exist and Russia is switching back to a variation of communism.



First, on Saturday, February 26th, the third day of the war, the Moscow stock exchange decided not to open on the following Monday (during the first two days of the war, the dollar-based RTS index dropped from 1200 to 900; the ruble-based MOEX index dropped from 125 to 95). Two weeks later, the Russian stocks still cannot be traded. The probability is increasing that this situation will be permanent. Just the very fact that the even in the ruble basis, the index drops over 50% (?) on the first open day, would probably be so damaging to the public opinion that the authoritarian rulers will prefer to keep the stock exchange closed permanently (various global indices have written the Russian stocks off, as having zero or near-zero value).



Try to imagine that you are a normal pro-capitalist Russian dude who assumed that Russia was basically a capitalist country like others and who naturally owns a lot of Russian stocks (and if I were Russian, I would probably belong to this set).







Hundreds of foreign companies completely stopped their business in Russia (which affects imports to Russia, including components; exports from Russia; and production and services in Russia) and this boycott had to be expected. I think that the planners of the war worked inside a simple mental picture. Sure, there would be a new iron curtain but Russia can do without the West and its companies – Medvedev said it explicitly days before the full-fledged war started. After all, Russia may rely on China, the reasoning goes, which produces almost everything these days.







But is it really this simple? Needless to say, I think that this is a reasoning of a financially illiterate communist moron and one of my disappointments was to see how many of these communist morons operate in Russia, including the Russian government.



First of all, even the "Chinese loophole" is seriously flawed. Even if China could replace the West in "everything", which it cannot, it was still guaranteed that the ruble would weaken even relatively to the Chinese jüan. And indeed, the ruble dropped from 0.084 to 0.047 renmimbi in the recent month. So for Russians, it is massively more difficult to buy the Chinese phones and cars, too! A great majority of the Russian people who had just prepared barely enough money simply cannot buy what they have planned. I think that lots of the "capitalism and the West aren't needed" morons weren't capable of figuring even this simple point – the point that Russia won't be in the same situation as China because China isn't being boycotted (the Chinese subjects doing trade with Russia should be, that could make a really big difference).



Because the Western and similar companies stopped their operations, Russia immediately lost some products and services, components, and some millions of jobs have disappeared, too. Because the economy is interconnected and lots of companies require every single company in a list of suppliers to remain operational, this breakdown of the economic activity is going to spread further to the economy like a domino. The Kremlin is nearly silent about this ongoing economic catastrophe and when it is not, what is the solution? Let us just nationalize (i.e. steal) the foreign-owned companies which don't "work" now.







Great. The Russian Federation has already turned into the most brutal criminal organization in the world. For example, its armed thugs came to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, one in Energodar, and shot at it (obviously, this violates the Geneva Convention, it is a war crime). Roughly yesterday, when the Russian control seemed complete, the employees were told that the power plant now belonged to Rosatom (instead of the Ukrainian Energoatom). Cool! Why didn't they say that the 6 GW power plant suddenly belongs to Putin's daughter? (This nuclear power plant could cost about $50 billion to be built now, a nice theft, indeed.) With this kind of a thief's spirit, it is common sense that under its current or similar "leaders", Russia faces absolutely no moral obstacles before it steals any foreign assets it can steal, using an arbitrarily violent, criminal, or inhumane method. (I am pretty sure that if this insanity survives for months or years, it will have to be allowed outside Russia to shoot Russians without any repercussions, just like if they were any other overpopulated vermin in the forests. It is not clear to me how these criminals who are ready to do literally anything could still enjoy the civil rights as if they were human beings like us. They are clearly not.)



So it is reasonably likely that the criminal Russian "government" will steal all these foreign assets on the Russian territory and they will try to restore the "work" (when a bunch of thieves calls itself a "nation", they often use the word "nationalization" for their theft). People who want to "work" have the right to steal stuff from those who don't want to "work", the Russian "government" says (at least Putin could call himself a Caliph, like al-Baghdadi did). Needless to say, this way of talking is already taken straight from the Bolshevik 1917 playbooks. In the economy that works, it is not "just some work for its own sake" that matters. It is the damn profit and it is almost always a good thing. The companies sensibly interrupted their activities because they figured out that it was the less costly solution for them, it was the lesser evil. At this moment, their "work" would be loss-making, due to their crippled image in the larger markets that matter more, and due to the extra expenses needed to move the personnel or stuff between Russia and the world, and the increased expenses for the protection of their employees, plus the risk that what they will earn will be stolen by the petty criminals in the Kremlin, anyway. Also, the taxes they would pay in Russia would be largely used for destructive activities, possibly against themselves (or they could be held responsible for this funding of the Russian "government").



With their unmasked Bolshevik thinking, the Russian "leaders" don't seem to understand any of these basic things. They think that the "work for its own sake" is a good thing. But that is a difference between capitalism and communism. Capitalism encourages the cooperative work that normally brings benefits to both sides of a transaction, and therefore to the whole. Communism encourages "work" that a clueless, authoritarian, naive, corrupt, self-serving ruler (just one third party that shouldn't participate in the decisions at all) decides to be "the right thing" for naive ideological reasons. Capitalism has adjusted lots of the mechanisms in the economy which often produce just a small but positive profit margin and it works; lots of the competing companies and mechanisms that failed to make the profit had to stop the business, and this "creative destruction" was a good thing, too.



When a tiny elephant enters the room that is full of china, like Putin, all these fine balances are ruined. Even if they could emulate the fine economic flows that the profitable companies maintained a month ago, this ability won't last because there won't be a real market that constantly self-adjusts. The "government" doesn't actually know how to manage all these companies with their thousands of degrees of freedom in a changing world to "keep the whole thing useful". A communist government doesn't allow the "creative destruction". A communist government has to subsidize a huge fraction of the economic subjects and once the subjects find out that they can get something without the work, as a subsidy that the Kremlin decides is needed to "save the national economy", they are bound to abuse it. Communism is completely corrupt, rotten to the core. It just doesn't work and whoever hasn't gotten this elementary point is a financially illiterate moron stuck at the level of a retarded kid in the kindergarten.



In 1917 and even 1948, when various communist systems were taking over, the economy was simpler, it had much less structured chains of suppliers, a big portion of it were commodities (including the agricultural ones) and several standardized simple products, and these things were described by a relatively small number of degrees of freedom that could have been reasonably centrally planned. Communist countries didn't really give any "major innovation" to the world but they could partly emulate "what the capitalists were doing" so that the capitalism was only 5-20 years ahead. However, the agriculture has dropped to a small fraction of the GDP and the rest got extremely complex and sensitive (and demanding very good managers – selected after some nontrivial contests and achievements, not through ideological work – who are sometimes rightfully paid huge salaries). You just cannot easily transfer all these activities to central planners who couldn't even predict that even the Chinese products would become much more expensive for the Russians.



On top of that, the modern economy has much more effective methods to create imbalances. People know how to short sell things and although these capitalist activities are gradually banned in Russia as Russia is brutally quickly destroying its capitalist system, they can still be emulated in some informal ways. Also, the availability of mass communication makes it easier to spark panic buying and similar phenomena. In Kamchatka (in the Far East where lots of products are only brought by airplanes), people are stockpiling food and limits have already been established for the purchase of flour and some other things.



In a system that manipulates profits as well as prices, like the nightmare that the Russian "government" wants to build now, the automatic adjustments of prices and behaviors that prevent shortages are basically canceled, so shortages are bound to happen, just like they did during communism. That is also why the panic buying may be very rational in very many situations. But it is not just rational. Because these rumors act as self-fulfilling prophesies, the panic buying also has the effect of producing the shortages earlier, and producing more brutal shortages.



But in a modern economy including the pre-war Russian economy, the food is just a small portion of the GDP. The rest of the economy is almost impossible to govern centrally (especially not by the people who couldn't even see that 150,000 Russian soldiers couldn't have been enough for a Blitzkrieg in Ukraine), is also vulnerable towards stockpiling, and the stockpiling has an even more destructive effect because a typical complex product or service depends on many components or their suppliers. (Some of the shortages are guaranteed to cause problems globally, e.g. 2 Ukrainian companies produce 50% of the world's neon, and that is needed for chips, but the market economies still have ways to circumvent and adapt to these problems.) In effect, I find it extremely likely that after the hypothetical theft of all the foreign "means of production", Russia will only be capable of producing a very limited spectrum of products.



The expected 20% drop in the GDP in 2022 may be bad but it is not the worst thing. It is the medium- and long-term expectation for the GDP growth rate, it is the trend, that is more damning for Russia's future. Unless Russia restores the capitalist relationships in the bulk of its economy, including the protection of the ownership rights (and the rights of owners to do what they find appropriate with the assets, including the suspension of the activity when it doesn't add up), most of the pre-war Russian economy will be erased because most of the pre-war Russian economy sensitively depends on the fine capitalist self-adjusting mechanisms that are being bombarded these days, along with Ukraine. We may expect negative growth rates for many years.



Communism and dictatorship are terrible things because they allow the completely wrong people – clueless people, evil people, or both – to control things that they shouldn't be influencing at all if the system were optimized to increase the satisfaction of the people. Russia is in the process of destroying its "brotherly" Ukraine and these pictures make us sick to our stomachs very directly. But somewhat less directly and less spectacularly, Russia is also destroying itself. Because of its aggressive invasion, we often compare Russia to the Third Reich but it won't be too accurate internally because Nazi Germany still worked as a "mostly capitalist economy with a somewhat inflated role played by the capitalists' personal relationships to the top Nazis". Internally, Russia is transforming into a hybrid of the Islamic State and North Korea and the more self-evident it will be that this is an extremely bad idea to elaborate upon, the more aggressive the evil and clueless people will be in harassing or expelling the Russians who have the ability to make Russia's future bright but they won't be given the opportunity to do so.



If the rest of the world accepts this self-destruction of Russia, it should also invent some ideas to absorb, exploit, and reward the Russians who are both skillful and ethically clean. The West has used lots of "soft sticks" but it simply needs to use some highly targeted "carrots", too.