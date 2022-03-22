Russians cannot rule themselves

In most of our Western countries, freedom and self-governance are often painted as completely universal values that are appropriate for everyone. But even the comparison between the opinions in several countries or in their partisan camps shows that the views aren't quite universal. Nations' and parties' opinions sometimes differ by the extent, quantitatively. Sometimes, they differ qualitatively.







Catherine the Great was both power-thirsty and a sex addict. As the adjective indicates, she was actually great at both.



In the U.S., it is a pretty much bipartisan consensus that slavery was one of the most terrible systems since the Big Bang. But you know, here in Czechia, it is completely normal for mainstream folks not to share this idea at all. My history teacher and class teacher at the elementary school, Mrs Marie Šilpochová, taught us lots of things and she had strong opinions. She loved the ancient Greece and Rome and told us lots of stories about them. One of the related opinions we often heard was that the transition from slavery to feudalism was a giant step backwards. It is not hard to agree if you just look at the quasi-modern Greek and Roman civilization around 0 AD; and compare it with the uncivilized mess a thousand years later.







Under slavery, mankind has built lots of things. Neither Rome nor the U.S. could have become superpowers without slavery simply because lots of work was needed. Slavery may be classified as a form of capitalism in which slaves represent an important part of the capital or the means of production. Someone who finds capitalism and "maximal privatization" more important than human rights could naturally agree that slavery was a better economic system. During feudalism, lots of work was still needed and the serfs were parttime slaves. In capitalism, people got free but it remains true that in many cases, the employer (plus government) has to largely take care of many adults.







A big part of the modern fanatical backlash against slavery in the U.S. and other Western countries is due to the nations' bad conscience. But you know, nations like mine are unaffected by it. Czechs have never been full-fledged slaves but we didn't ever have slaves in the "evil" sense. But we have had asymmetric relationships with less civilized nations – and this applies to Slovaks, Rusyns, and perhaps some third world would-be socialist countries in which Czechoslovakia was an important supplier of factories and technology. But virtually all of these things were success stories to be proud about. We didn't really scr*w anybody; we were pretty nicely behaving to everyone; the positive results were spectacularly clear; and it was a lot of work so that Czechs weren't terrified by the idea that this responsibility was going to end. It's like a good jockey: after the race, it is the jockey, and not the horse, who is terribly tired!



It is simply important to realize that "scr*wing other nations" and "having a superior relationship to other nations" are two completely different things. The latter doesn't imply the former (because "rulers may be enlightened") and in fact, the former doesn't imply the latter, either (because people and nations are often damaged by quite some inferior counterparts!). And asymmetric relationships are often good. These statements may only be disputed assuming some ideological dogmas. One may argue that "imposing the power of one nation over another is the ultimate evil, imperialism" etc. But you know, "imposing the idea that all nations must govern themselves" is also a form of oppression and imperialism even though you could dismiss it as a minor "cultural imperialism". But is it really milder? It depends on what the oppressed nation considers more important for its self-esteem and well-being. Is it the idea that it must govern itself? Or is it the idea that it has the fredom to decide whether it wants to govern itself (especially because "being governed by someone else" is often a better way towards prosperity and satisfaction)? I find it obvious that lots of people don't really dream about freedom, neither individual freedom nor the nation's freedom. And we shouldn't overgeneralize our own values.



Now, let us turn to the Russian history. The Eastern Slavic statehood famously starts with the Kievan Rus in the 9th century. Kiev was a glorious city when Moscow was still just a wild forest. Between 11th and 12th centuries, the Kievan Rus started to disintegrate. There were no clear rulers with a natural authority, parts of the country started to harm each other. The country dissolved to several independent duchies. Russia as we know it really arose from one of them – which had the advantage of being able to expand its territory easily in the East.



Throughout the feudal history, Russia was governed basically just by two dynasties: the Rurik Dynasty and the House of Romanov. The Rurik dynasty had roots back in the Kievan Rus. In 1613, the Romanovs took over Russia (they had some modest beginnings in the 14th century). Originally, the House of Romanov was a genetically Russian family. But that family got extinct along the male line; and then also the female line (these problems with natality have always been more likely in Russia than elsewhere and the decision to send Putinjugend to the battlefront is an example of the monstrosities that make the situation worse). A surviving female member of the dynasty married a German dude. The German dude happily adopted all the Russian brands in order to rule the wonderfully huge Russian Empire.



Technically, the House of Romanov became Holstein-Gottorp-Romanov. While the Romanovs were Slavic to start with, the main people in the brand suddenly became 50% Germanic and the percentage of the Germanic blood converged towards 100% in the subsequent centuries. The Romanov-brand rulers governed Russia between 1613 and 1917. In more than 3 centuries of the famous, pre-communist Russia, the empire was governed by half-German folks. Yes, Peter the Great who did really great things was still "mostly Russian". But he was succeeded by his comparably wonderful wife, Yekaterina I, who was half-Polish-and-Lithuanian, half-German. She was succeeded by Peter II, a grandson of Peter I who had a German mother. That was the last proper Romanov ruler with the original Y-chromosome ("last male agnatic member") and he was followed by folks without the Y-chromosome, and then without a substantial fraction of the Russian DNA in general.



Russians have found it OK to live under these de facto Germans for centuries. Well, no one has asked them too often but even if someone did, they just answered it was fine (well, for a few centuries, Czechs were equally loyal to their Austrian emperors but in that case, the difference between the regular Austrian and regular Czech folks was much smaller than the difference between regular German and regular Russian folks). Most Russians really want to be governed by a strong hand and it has been true at least for centuries. This attitude may have some genetic reason; but it is also justified by the "success of the strongmen" in Russia throughout its history and the relative "failure of the democratic men" in the same countries. I think it's important for us in the West to understand these basic differences.



If and when the West gets the power to decide or contribute to the decision, it shouldn't be afraid to reduce the Russians' control over themselves. At the end, a good leader who has fine enough relationships to the Russians – someone like Donald Trump – could be a very appropriate next tsar. If you assume that the Russians could never possibly accept such a setup, I think that you are wrong because it's not really the "supremacy of their DNA" which they are obsessed with (this was the German approach); it is the desire to have a strongman with a natural authority, and any strongman, at the top. And a tsar who came from another part of the world could very well be the superior pick for Russians themselves. People and nations aren't the same and asymmetric relationships are often superior. The denial of this simple fact is always an aspect of an SJW-like, left-wing, ideology even though many reasonable self-described conservatives agree with this kind of mindless "equality" at the national level, too.