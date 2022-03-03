The exceptional danger of war in Ukraine

IVK commentary, March 2nd, 2022



The nearly week-long war in Ukraine is the most serious political crisis in the world since the end of the Second World War. As a result of Russia's aggression, immeasurable human tragedies are taking place, human lives are being wasted, hundreds of thousands of refugees are suffering, and an entire country is being destroyed. The world has seen many such tragic conflicts, but the exceptional danger of the war in Ukraine is that it brings closer the possibility of a direct clash between the nuclear powers – Russia and the members of NATO.







We have never made any secret of our concern that the danger of a global confrontation over Ukraine existed and exists, and we have warned against it. We warned that Ukraine would be its greatest victim. However, no warning voices were listened to. Yet we did not expect a Russian attack on Ukraine. We were not alone in this. We consider the Russian attack to be a catastrophic mistake, the consequences of which will be felt throughout the world, but, apart from Ukraine, most of all by Russia itself. It will be damaged by its aggression for many decades. However, it has chosen this fate for itself.







Despite the extraordinary heroism of the Ukrainians, who have united behind their President, Mr Zelensky, in resisting Russian aggression, and notwithstanding the rare unity of the EU, NATO and most of the countries of the world and their determination to help Ukraine, there are no clear ways out of this tragic situation.



Nothing less than the risk of the use of weapons of mass destruction and global catastrophe is at stake. A diplomatic solution presupposes mutual compromise and the possibility of an acceptable way out for both Ukraine and Russia, and this is highly unlikely at the moment. One cannot even well imagine what will happen inside both countries after the fighting stops. How they will continue to live side by side, how Ukraine will be rebuilt after the war, how the Western world will continue to coexist with an isolated Russia, how Europe and the outside world will be transformed.



The erratic and arbitrary actions of the Russian President and the atmosphere in his country remind us urgently of the fatal consequences of unchecked power, of the importance of political democracy and the consistent protection of civil rights such as freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly, and of how essential pluralism of opinion and open public debate are to the existence of a healthy society.



The tragic Russian-Ukrainian war, unimaginable only a month ago, has exposed the absurdity of the priorities that we and the whole of Western society have lived by in recent years. If only the war in the neighbourhood and the sense of our own threat would wake us up and start to give things their true meaning and content again.



Václav Klaus and IVK Collective, 2 March 2022

