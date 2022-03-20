The West should help President Bortnikov's Russia

It's always sad when a former president of Russia is turned to kebab on Sunday at 7 pm. But it's only 3 pm now!?
⚡️Ukraine’s military intelligence claim that Russia’s elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 20, 2022
Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin’s successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.
I scheduled this blog post to be sure that when it appears, Alexander Bortnikov is already the new president of the Russian Federation. Congratulations!
Alexander Bortnikov was the boss of the FSB so far, the renamed KGB, and he was a "silovik" inside Putin's inner circle. His son Denis is the deputy director of the VTB Bank, the second largest bank of Russia (after Sběrbank) and the largest bank that suffers due to sanctions. I am pretty sure that the Bortnikovs must be really angry now. That is why the information makes some sense. At the same moment, Bortnikov is both a KGB veteran as well as the man responsible for the information that "Ukrainians will welcome the Red Army with flowers in 2022".
The information about the replacement of Putin may be either real or totally fabricated. And when it's fabricated, it could have been fabricated by Putin, by the Ukrainian press/politicians, or even by Bortnikov's people themselves. An obvious reaction to this news is that Putin will become even more paranoid. He probably cannot check whether the planned coup is real, just like we cannot check it. So he could try to neutralize Bortnikov and he will probably do so, regardless of the trustworthiness of the information about the coup.
On the other hand, Bortnikov must also know that he is in trouble so he could actually make the coup to preventively protect his life against Putin! In this sense, the information about the planned coup could be a self-fulfilling prophesy. If fabricated by the Ukrainians or the U.S., it can be a plan to ignite massive internal fights in Moscow.
At any rate, it is possible that the plan has some substance and it could even be realized. If Mr Bortnikov will want to restore the economic relationships with the West, he will have to end the war. The proposals could be similar to my peace plan; plus some reparations. So Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions would hold referendum (under some international supervisors) where they want to belong. The rest of Ukraine would be allowed to join NATO but prohibited from hosting missiles with the range over 200 km or some similar threshold.
Aside from the lives that cannot be restored, Russia has created the damage worth trillions of dollars. Most of it was done to "third parties" and should be forgiven. The damage done to Ukraine is at least equal to the total Russian reserves, over those $600 billion. Russia should keep a part of them, like $200 billion, the rest should be divided between Ukraine and the countries that were supplying Ukraine with weapons for free, and countries that took care of the Ukrainian refugees. On top of that, however, Russia should be commited to deliver Ukraine's 2019 consumption of oil as well as natural gas for 30 years for free.
Bortnikov would still be a very different man than the kind of politicians that the West imagines to be perfect for the job. But you must understand that Russia has really had a better experience with more authoritarian men, with "siloviki" who came from the power organizations (like army, police, intelligence...). Under the Soviet dictators, Moscow led a superpower (a fishy one but a superpower, anyway); under the democratic tolerant Yeltzin, Russia was dramatically weakening. Putin made it stronger again before he (nearly?) destroyed Russia in 2022.
The West should also achieve either a reduction or a partial control over Russia's nuclear stockpile. With these pledges done by Bortnikov's Russia, the sanctions should be removed and the Western companies (at least of a certain sufficient magnitude) could be obliged to restore the business in Russia if they had it before the war. The West could also promise to treat Russophobia on par with anti-Semitism and similar phobias. My main point is that the West shouldn't dream about making Russia "the same" as the Western countries because it is an unrealistic unicorn plans that denies the substantial difference between Russia and others; between the Russian experience and the experience of others; and that tries to promote the Western nations' opinions (about the right way to organize a nation or geopolitics) into totally absolute truths.
P.S.: I recommend President Bortnikov to split Russia into several countries, Predkraine, Zakraine, Dokraine, Nadkraine, and Podkraine.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment