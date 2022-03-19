Ukraine must endure, Russia is falling into the abyss

Interview with Prince Karl von Schwarzenberg, a former Czech minister of foreign affairs

Questions by Oldřich Danda



Former Foreign Minister and Honorary Chairman of TOP 09 Karel Schwarzenberg expects that the ceasefire in Ukraine will not take place before two months. He believes that the Ukrainians will endure in the courageous struggle, but thinks that they will eventually lose part of their territory.







Did you expect to live to see a war in Europe?



I didn't. And I was quite mistaken. I thought Putin was cooler and more reasonable. But that speech he gave just before the invasion of Ukraine, that was the speech of a very emotional man. It was very clear there that he had been planning this for a long time. I thought he was going to make a big show, that he was going to blackmail, but that he was going to start a big war, I never dreamt of that.







You said in 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea, that if we did not help Ukraine with arms supplies, Putin would eat it piece by piece, and that if we did not do it quickly, it would cost us much more in the end. You seem to have guessed it accurately. Why do you think other western politicians haven't seen it?



They didn't want to see it because it's more convenient. It's the same as in the 1930s. People read Mein Kampf, where Hitler said what he wanted to do. But they didn't believe him, they didn't want to believe him because it's much more convenient. We should have helped Ukraine much more a long time ago. And also deal with Russia and explain to them where the limits are. But both were missed. The Americans only woke up in the last few months and started saying everywhere that there was going to be a war. But by then it was too late.







What to do now?



We have to wait for a while and poor Ukraine has to endure.



Wouldn't it be better to intervene militarily?



We mustn't start World War III. If NATO had intervened openly against Russian troops, it would have been a big war. We can send weapons and so on, but it is hard to intervene directly. Now, given the economic situation, it will depend on how long Russia holds out.



Perhaps Ukraine?



The Ukrainians are fighting much better than the Russian military, this is proving to be very clumsy. No one knows for how long the Russians have the means to fight. War is an expensive business.



Do you think China will help them?



I don't think China will get involved because it wouldn't help them at all. Right now they're profiting from the fact that the Russians are in a shitty situation, and they don't have the slightest reason to help the Russians.



What if the Russians start bombing Ukrainian cities and don't look at civilian casualties? Will the Europeans and Americans stand by and watch?



If it would be horrific, they certainly wouldn't. Remember how the American intervention in Serbia began. Because the Americans couldn't stand to watch on television what was happening in Yugoslavia. So there was a lot of pressure to step in and stop the Serbs.



Yeah, but the Serbs didn't have nukes. That's why NATO had an easier decision.



That's why the Americans won't get involved now. They're also much more hardened now. But despite what the Western world is doing today - all those sanctions - the Russians won't last long. This is substantially different than the sanctions were seven years ago. That was just bullshit, but now the sanctions are working and the Russians are taking them seriously. In my view, the Ukrainians have to stick it out for another two months.



Won't it be sooner? I mean, the negotiators are already saying they are starting to find common ground.



Let's hope so, but it won't be easy. Perhaps the Russians have begun to realize that this is not going the way they dreamed it would. My old colleague Lavrov has already admitted that they have been had and that they have allowed themselves to be dragged into the conflict with Ukraine. Lavrov probably sees that Russia is falling into the abyss. He is an intelligent man and an excellent foreign minister, so he is probably already looking for a way out.



Why do you think the Russians went into this conflict?



Obviously, politicians are human too. And the otherwise cool Putin was overcome by emotion. He is a proponent of Greater Russia, which is as damaging a theory as Greater Germany and leads to the same trap.



Putin does not want to admit that Ukrainians are a separate nation and that they have a right to exist. Which was the entire content of his speech that started this war. Of course, he was bullshitting, because for centuries much of Ukraine was part not of Russia, but belonged to the Commonwealth, which was a joint state of Poles, Lithuanians, Belarusians and, for the most part, Ukrainians.



Do you think that if Western countries had imposed the same sanctions after the seizure of Crimea as they do today, the invasion would not have happened?



I don't think it would have happened. But at the time, Putin was not worried about our actions. Notice how surprised he is now by our reaction today. The West is not as degenerate and weak as he thought. He was surprised by Biden doing something, and by Europe showing that when a red line is crossed, it reacts firmly.



Did the Germans surprise you when they finally held their ground and moved to tougher sanctions?



It is a diplomatic masterstroke to be able to pit the Germans against Russia. Because for almost 200 years, the basic rule of German foreign policy - taken over from Prussia - has been never to stand up to Russia. When Frederick II lost to Russia at Kunersdorf (1759), he recognized that Russia was a great power and it was not good to dismember it. That didn't go wrong until the First World War. In recent years the Germans have returned to traditional politics, but the invasion of Ukraine was too much even for the Germans.



What result do you expect now? I guess it's an illusion to think that Putin will walk away empty-handed, don't you think?



We can certainly expect long negotiations. Ukraine will probably lose Donetsk and Luhansk and Crimea for good, and that will be the end of it.



What about the condition for Ukraine to become a neutral state along the lines of Austria or Sweden?



That will be difficult for Ukraine. If you look at a map, there are quite a few states between Russia and Austria, and at least the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Russia. To have a powerful neighbour and be neutral, and unarmed at that, would be unbearable for Ukraine.



Sweden is a neutral country armed to the teeth.



That might be a viable route and I expect Europe will push them into it.



Do you think the Ukrainians will accept the loss of territory?



They will have to, but maybe not forever. When Putin is gone or overthrown, anything can happen.



Why have the Russians allowed it to get to the point where Putin invades a neighbouring, brotherly country?



Because it's a dictatorship! I've always said that, but no one here wants to hear it. What do you want to call the fact that Putin thought of attacking Ukraine and had no one to look up to?



You think Putin is behind everything?



Mostly him. Remember, when he announced the seizure of those two separatist republics, even the head of the Russian intelligence services didn't know what to say. Apparently, only Defence Minister Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov knew. Even Lavrov apparently did not know.



But now he's ably watching his back.



But clearly he didn't know, and he's unhappy about it because he's intelligent enough to know that this can't end gloriously.



You guys dealt with the gas crisis together in 2009, how do you remember it?



He's an old colleague. I remember we were in Moscow, everything was great at the meeting, but then there was a press conference and a Russian journalist - a pretty blonde - stood up and asked Lavrov the obviously agreed question, if an American radar is built in the Czech Republic, will Russia put its missiles in Kaliningrad?



Lavrov said that if there is an American radar in Eastern Europe, yes. I pointed out that, according to my geographical knowledge, it is a few hundred kilometres closer from Prague to the English Channel than to the Urals, and therefore we belong to Central or Western Europe, but not to Eastern Europe.



Lavrov turned to me triumphantly and said: At the UN, you belong to the Eastern European group, and therefore you are Eastern Europe, which means you belong to our field.



Do you think that if we were not in NATO and the EU, Russia would be grinding its teeth at us again?



Oh, yeah, they've already done that to us. I remember the Munich Security Conference in 2007, where Vladimir Vladimirovich himself came and gave a speech. I was foreign minister at the time and I gave a speech right after it and I listened to him very well.



In my speech afterwards, I said that I was grateful to the President for his speech because he confirmed to me all the reasons why it was necessary for us to join NATO and that we had done the right thing. The Germans then pounced on me and scolded me as to why I was angry with Putin if he was so accommodating.



Doesn't the West share some of the blame for the whole situation? For being arrogant with Russia and not listening to its demands? That Western politicians promised Russia in the 1990s that NATO would not expand eastwards?



That promise was half-hearted. I have studied it thoroughly. Nothing like that was ever signed. But it's true that there was talk of it. But you must not forget that if Yeltsin's course had been maintained in Russia, NATO would not have expanded. If Russia had been evolving towards democracy, this would not have happened. But there it took a backward course, a dictatorship began to consolidate.



But the annexation of Crimea happened after the Maidan in 2014. And the Russians had a problem with the fact that the Americans were too supportive.



That's bullshit. President Yanukovych built himself an incredible baroque mansion in a few years of rule, the corruption and incompetence was such that Ukrainians couldn't stand it. There was a real popular uprising. This was a warning signal to Putin that the Russians could be infected by the colour revolution.



But Ukraine remained divided into a pro-Russian east and a pro-European west. Was it not a mistake to ignore this and offer them membership of NATO?



Your Excellency, as we now see, the whole of Ukraine is resisting the Russians. It is Russian propaganda that has told you that the Russian-speaking part of Ukraine wants to join Russia. It's a bit like the situation in Ireland. When the Irish won their independence a hundred years ago, only a small part of them spoke Irish, most spoke English, and yet they did not want English domination.



But how was it in the Crimea? In a few days, almost all Ukrainian soldiers came under Russian command.



That's absolutely true, but the army there was still commanded by Soviet officers. The Ukrainians neglected it during the colour revolution. They didn't take care of the army or the navy, and that's why they lost ships and part of the army. There the army was neither Ukrainian nor Russian, but Soviet.



Also, there were mainly old Soviet flags flying during those events, because the Crimean population, after the original Tatars were expelled, arrested, killed, is mainly Soviet. Why? Because there were retired members of the Soviet army, police and secret services there throughout the Soviet era. Because it is a wonderful place to live and only a privileged part of Soviet society was allowed to do so.



Back to my question. Was it a mistake to offer Ukraine membership of NATO? After all, that was a red rag for Putin.



With forgiveness, we can fight about this. I remember the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008. Neither Georgia nor Ukraine got an invitation to join NATO there, but Putin took it as an invitation to march into Georgia - and a few years later into Ukraine. I'm not sure you're right. The opposite is true. The fact that NATO refused to offer Georgia and Ukraine membership was interpreted by Putin as weakness and he invaded.



When the Soviets started putting missiles in Cuba in the 60s, the Americans didn't like that either and threatened nuclear conflict. Isn't it the same that the Russians don't like NATO troops behind their back?



Nobody wanted to put missiles in Ukraine. The deal could have been that Ukraine would be protected by the Alliance, but that there would be no missiles there. It was negotiable. Sorry, I understand that as a journalist you ask this question, but you can't draw an equivalence between Putin and American presidents with all their disadvantages. After all, they are mostly democrats, and that's different from a pronounced KGB veteran and criminal. Sorry, that's different.



I'm making a distinction. In the US, at least, they follow the two terms and enough principle. Putin has been in power for a long time and still wants to hold on.



Of course, democracy has certain advantages. In Russia, only a predator can stay in power.



Is it the Russians' own fault for allowing this to happen?



Partly, but we helped a little. We let it grow too big. We should have recognized the danger sooner and acted accordingly. Even in the case of Chechnya and then Georgia, we should have helped them to defend themselves and not look the other way.



Coming back to Ukraine. If it holds out, what will change for it?



It will be up to the West to decide whether we are going to help. I think some kind of Marshall Plan will be necessary. The Americans and Europe should invest there together and put Ukraine in order economically. It could be better than before.



Is it a good thing they're fighting back?



Absolutely, it will help not only their national consciousness but also their reputation in the world. Thanks to its defence, Ukraine is gaining a completely different image in the world than it had before. We had a superstition that Ukrainians were second-class Russians.



We should learn from that. The Austrians under the monarchy had the same view of us: cleaners, bricklayers and masons. They said the Czechs were a nation of servants, but when we stood up for our cause and defended ourselves, they began to take us seriously.



It's a bit reminiscent of the Second World War. Britain and France quietly signed the Munich Agreement, which they only revoked when Kubiš and Gabčík killed Heydrich and the Nazis burned Lidice and Ležáky.



Because they started to take us seriously.



Does it always have to be bloodshed for the West to take us seriously? It's not just the West, it was everywhere. Benito Mussolini, who had no prejudice against the Czechs, wrote a play about Jan Hus because he admired him, so after Munich he said that a nation that doesn't defend itself has no right to exist.



What do you think about the solidarity with which we in the Czech Republic are accepting Ukrainian refugees?



Thank God. And the visit of Prime Minister Petr Fiala to Kiev is also the right step.



Wasn't it an unnecessary risk?



No.



What if he'd been killed there?



Then we'd elect a new prime minister.



Wouldn't that have led to World War III?



No, no, no, no, no. It would only happen if they killed Biden. Unfortunately, our Prime Minister isn't that important.



How long do you think we can keep helping the Ukrainians without grumbling?



I'm afraid six months at the most. Then we'll start grumbling, but I think we'll keep helping.



When the refugee crisis started seven years ago because of the Syrian war, nobody stopped helping refugees. Why the change?



There were Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans, these are foreign people to us, but Ukrainians are close to us, many of them have been working here for years. They are excellent workers. They have a language we can understand.



Won't they laugh at us now in the West if we want to help, after we rejected refugee quotas?



Some will think so, but they won't say so out loud. They will help, but probably not much.



What do you think of President Zeman's U-turn? On the eve of the invasion, he was still saying that the Russians would not go to Ukraine because they would be fools, and he called the US intelligence information a bluff. Now he has apologised for it.



I was wrong too, because I also thought Putin was not crazy to go to war. The President has a very developed instinct for what people think. And he knew very well that if he took the Russian side now, he would lose all sympathy with the Czech population. But I think he was genuinely outraged, I don't take that away from him.

