Ukrainian refugees may be a net economic benefit

On March 10th, I was comparing the fake Muslim refugees of 2015 to the real Ukrainian ones of 2022. The fake ones were mostly male; men of young productive age; foxy; optimizing a trip to the wealthiest places of Europe; planning to get amounts comparable to German salaries; planning not to work etc. The real refugees are mostly kids or women; people covering all ages; people who are satisfied with any safe place, as refugees should be; persons demanding amounts that are really close to a minimum needed to live; people planning to work if it is possible.







"Dřou fest" (They Slave Away), a Czech Heavy Pochondriac's parody of "Go West" by the Pet Shop Boys. The details don't work too well, the lyrics display a lesser degree of admiration for the Ukrainian nation than what we consider adequate now, but it's an old and witty song about hard workers from Kiev who move to the West.



You know that I've agreed with the Czech expresident Václav Klaus', whom I know in person, in something like 98% of statements he has made since late 1989. OK, one of the recent statements he made in the context of the refugees is that the total costs of the refugee situation will exceed the total costs of the Covid-19 restrictions by orders of magnitude. I may be wrong but I think that this statement will be proven to be completely detached from reality.







Fine. So Poland is receiving over 50% of the (3.5+ million) Ukrainian refugees and even on the per (Polish or Czech) capita basis, Poland got twice as many refugees as Czechia. But Czechia is surely among the top countries receiving the Ukrainian refugees on a per capita basis – partly because the co-existence has really worked well here; and our job market is extremely thirsty. We hear the Ukrainian language everywhere, in our concrete blocks (including my floor!), playgrounds, malls, everywhere.







The population of approximately 10.5 million Czechs has been enriched by something like 300,000 Ukrainians, that's approximately a 3% increase of the density of people here. About 55% of the refugees are children (before 18th birthday); 2/3 of the adults are female. But most of the male ones are either very young or very old (the complement of the combat-ready men) so within the productive age, 80% of the adults are female.



How much does it cost? Well, the Czech lawmakers approved a CZK 5,000 monthly humanitarian gift for each refugee (USD 1 = CZK 22, so it is about $230 a month). Multiply it by 300,000 and you will get CZK 1.5 billion a month or CZK 18 billion a year (assuming that the situation will resemble a crisis for a year), less than one billion dollar a year. The number 300,000 refugees is unlikely to increase much because the daily doses of new refugees are already substantially lower than weeks ago; and some of our Ukrainians are already moving and will move to other countries, usually further to the West.



Aside from the CZK 5,000 humanitarian fee, we are hearing about CZK 3,000 paid to the people providing housing (plus breakfast) to the Ukrainians; CZK 5 billion for the integration of the Ukrainian kids to the Czech schools (the net amount by Fall 2022), and some similar terms. These are some of the "primary" expenses and we may actually receive the bulk of this money from some other countries in the European Union. I think it seems obvious that the annual primary expenses won't exceed "dozens of billions of crows" (a few billion dollars at most). That should be compared with the two years of Covid-19 budget deficits, 2 times CZK 500 billion i.e. CZK 1 trillion ($45 billion), which is approximately equal to the total costs of the Covid hysteria. I think that the cost of the Covid restrictions in my homeland will be 1-2 orders of magnitude higher than the primary expenses for the Ukrainian refugees in Czechia!



Alternatively, we need to share our product with the Ukrainians as well but those are just 3% of the people on our territory; and each of them needs roughly 10% of what the average Czech needs! So this could mean a net reduction of the GDP per Czech capita by 0.3% only.



Great. Then we will see some indirect or secondary effects, as Klaus importantly says. He thinks that those will be much higher expenses so that we will get to the ballpark of "CZK 1 trillion" losses – he seems to be saying that it will be higher than CZK 1 trillion. Oh, I don't see that at all especially because it seems very likely to me that the secondary effects will be mostly beneficial! The Czech economy suffers from a horrific shortage of workers, the unemployment rate around 3% is the lowest in the EU, and the fights to get the people and the wage increases are important reasons why we have one of the highest inflation rates in Europe, despite our national bank's being the West's leader in hiking the interest rates! The Czech National Bank has lifted the two-week repo rate from 0.25% a year ago to 4.5% now and it will be hiked next Thursday again, probably to or above 5%.



So I actually think that (in contrast with the foxy Islamic parasites of 2015) most of the genuine Ukrainian refugees will get a job within a month or two and there will be a strong selection that will keep the "employed Ukrainians" in Czechia while those without a job will be more likely to return to Ukraine. So after several months of stabilization, I think that most of these adults will have a job and as a community, they will be earning more than the amount of the subsidies paid by the Czech government plus the EU to this community. In fact, I find it plausible that even the taxes (a relatively small percentage of their income) will exceed the amounts that this community will need from the government. Perhaps in contrast with the "Ukrainian refugees are a catastrophe" folks, I think that the Czech government will feel painful to be getting taxes from these Ukrainian people – from some moral perspective, a big part of the taxes paid by these Ukrainians in Czechia should be paid to Ukraine and used to run and rebuild the country in these very difficult conditions!



It turned out that Vladimir Putin is really obsessed with some kind of medieval territorial expansion of the Russian Federation – a potential criminal organization that could also be called The Zombie Soviet Union – and after these surprises, I really feel that Putin doesn't mentally live in the 21st century. He's stuck somewhere in 1943 and maybe in the 17th century or somewhere in the distant past. I think that the value of the "bare square kilometers", especially if they are largely destroyed by the barbarian Red Army (think about the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone where a nuclear power plant was attacked by Russians who are not willing to extinguish the fire in the nearby forests!), is extremely low relatively to the human capital that countries like mine are getting for free.



So I find it obvious that the Ukrainian ladies (and some extra men) will reduce the brutal shortage of the workers (especially workers who aren't afraid of doing hard work, often with their hands; one unfortunate Ukrainian woman stumbled in a Kladno factory and her hand had to be amputated, so heartbreaking!) and that will allow some extra growth of the Czech GDP (which may very well be close to 3%, like the increase of the population), and because these people are somewhat ready to be paid a bit less, the reduced pressure on the wage increases will also act as a negative contribution to the inflation rate (which will however be increased by the energy sanctions; and food shortages).



The war in Ukraine is clearly a vastly more important event than (the truly medical portion of) Covid-19. But Covid-19 wasn't the big economic event of 2020-2021; instead, it was the insanely futile Covid-19 restrictions that have crippled the world economy. The economic losses due to those restrictions were huge (roughly $10 trillion) and I believe it is implausible that the Ukrainian refugees will surpass these damages by themselves. Instead, I have argued and I believe that it is more likely that the Ukrainian refugees will actually be a net benefit for 2022 in countries like mine. Lots of people who aren't repelled by work will be "reorganized" within an economic system, namely ours, that simply works better than the recent Ukrainian system and that is more connected to the world markets, to buyers, as well as suppliers. This should be a good thing as a whole (maybe not just for my country but also for the whole world including Ukraine – Ukraine will surely lose a lot by having lost these people) and if this hypothesis turns out to be confirmed by the end of 2022 (it is expected that over 50% of the new Ukrainian will stay here), we will be obliged to solve the moral dilemma about the aid that we will be tempted to pay to those Ukrainians who have stayed in their homeland.



At any rate, people across the West should realize that these Ukrainians are real refugees and as typical refugees, they really need very little. Many of them are already OK with emergency housing in gyms and similar places; and $10 a day is just enough for their needs, and most of the adults are earning or will be earning much more. It might be a good idea for Americans to "adopt their Ukrainian" and pay those $10 a day or something like that. Putin's war is not only cruel and immoral but it is also insanely wasteful from Russia's economic perspective. But the arrival of these Ukrainians will turn out to be a net benefit for most of the recipient countries.