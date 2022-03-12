Saturday, March 12, 2022 ... Deutsch/Español/Related posts from blogosphere

Vertex algebra of one free boson

I only have a cell phone here and this text will be updated. But Edwin Steiner posted a new video on the vertex algebra of one free boson two days ago. https://youtu.be/uukBDltkDz0






Vystavil Luboš Motl v 12:09 PM

