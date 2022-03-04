We need to think how to win the Third World War

Allowing Russia to make the first strike against NATO may be a big mistake



According to some seemingly official documents, the invasion of Ukraine was approved on January 18th, should have started on February 20th, and ended on March 6th. I think that it would prove that the increased shooting in Donbas which came after the approval was fake, a false flag operation, much like the German false flag operations (Operation Himmler) that preceded the September 1939 attack on Poland. Even if the date "January 18th" were fake, it is pretty clear that this massive war against the country with Europe's 2nd largest country wasn't written down overnight – despite the fact that the omnipresent amateurism may indicate exactly that. Roughly from 1991, Putin wanted something like that and some details may have been added since 2014. I actually thought that the shelling in Donbas was fake well before the war on Ukraine began. It was just too strangely correlated with some strategic mysterious comments by Russian officials. But I didn't want to invent accusations without sufficient evidence. Update: a Russian MP said on TV that the invasion was planned a year ago.



The events were coming extremely quickly from February 24th and people's moods and attitudes were correspondingly quickly changing, too. On Saturday, I still published a peace treaty, apparently thinking that something like that was possible or desirable. I found that naive roughly from Monday, I don't know the exact moment. The Kremlin doesn't want peace or deescalation and couldn't be trusted to guarantee it, anyway.







A further escalation seems increasingly likely. Macron said just that as the main summary of his phone call with Putin. Putin's unchecked power leads to a further escalation much like any unchecked power. When things clearly don't work, the unchecked dictator's attitude is always to double down. Their regime has no checks and balances, tools to reverse or fix mistakes. Any mistake is always interpreted as a success within the error margin, by doubling the stakes and therefore the error margin. Sometimes I think that he really suffers from a terminal illness and wants to take mankind with him. On the other hand, I have encountered numerous Russians that seem to agree with the insane ongoing war crimes.







During the night, Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Enerhodar (next to a reservoir at the Dnieper River) which is named "Zaporozhskaya" (an adjective) after a region whose capital Zaporozhya is some 40 km away, was shot at by the Russians. It produces staggering 18 GW, a staggering 9 times either Czech power plant (the reactors were turned off, you may imagine the shortage of electricity now). There was a fire of tyres started by the defenders, another fire in a technical or training building started by the Russians, firemen were finally allowed by the Russians to get there, and the fire was extinguished. Some hours later, Russia announced to have taken over the power plant. The Ukrainian staff is allegedly still working there. But the walls of the nuclear power plants were found to be a great spot for the Russian Grad missile launchers. The insanity of all these acts trumps most of the similar movies about ultra-villains. I don't have to explain to you that an attack on a nuclear power plant violates the Geneva Convention without exceptions. It is an act of state terrorism.



Putin has said very clearly that he is ready to do anything to achieve his goals (no one really knows what they are because what he's doing exceeds his modest stated goals roughly by 3 orders of magnitude at this moment) and by now, it seems likely to me. In fact, any Russian military action since February 24th was much more than most of us expected, it was never milder (and even the recognition on February 21st was much more than most of us expected). I think that this escalation which is causing increasing damages will only stop when someone really stops it by effective means and the boycott of Russian cats at an exhibition is not effective enough. Putin doesn't care about the destroyed Russian civilization and his citizens are sheeply and manipulated enough not to be able to do something against this global problem – my great admiration goes to the exceptions such as a boss of RT, Maria Baronova (an ex-dissident who surprisingly could get high in the RT; and a trained chemist), that just resigned for exactly the right reasons. This is not what her ancestors fought for and the Russophobes were largely proven right, she was proven wrong.



So we may have already missed the moment but the evidence just wasn't sufficient that the Western civilization would have to more actively defend itself. The situation seems similar to the beginning of the Second World War. I have written numerous analyses e.g. on Quora concluding that it would have been way better if France and the U.K. and perhaps some allies respected the alliances and fought Nazi Germany in Fall 1938 when Hitler was about to annex the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia. The annexation of the Sudetenland gave him a huge extra power which was subtracted from Czechoslovakia, and it also made the rest of Czechia indefensible and that homeland of mine was captured in March 1939 (well, the Slovak side was semi-captured), making Hitler even stronger and the democratic world even weaker. It seems spectacularly clear that the appeasement was wrong and every month of waiting was making things worse. Germany should have been defeated much earlier, perhaps in late 1938. We would have history textbooks with a "Second World War" that would have killed a million people. People would still think it was terrible and no one would know for sure that a much greater number of lives was actually saved. But that statement would be true in this alternative history.



Now, despite the truly crippling sanctions and the shocking underperformance of the Russian infantry, Putin is also getting stronger every day, according to the new rules that he is defining (and which I have predicted many times: it is in the interest of savages who aren't good at the "newest contests" to return the contests in the world to the distant past where they did better). From Monday, it seems reasonable to me to think that a further escalation may be unavoidable and at some moment, the West will have to say "enough" because it will be existentially threatened, too. No one knows who is most threatened in the West: Finland? Sweden? Poland? Turkey? Czechia? Like in 1938, it could be wise to say "enough" as soon as possible. And it may mean to attack Russia before Russia attacks NATO.



Some nuclear warheads would be flying and some of them could explode. The Hiroshima bomb destroyed a disk of radius of 2 km from the explosion, and semi-destroyed 3 km away from the explosion. Today's bombs are larger and the distances are roughly tripled (the energy grows with a higher power of the distance, of course). So when a typical bomb lands somewhere, think where it could be if Russia has 6,000 warheads to beat roughly 1 or 2 billion of people, you first get blinded if you look into the insane explosion. The blinding affects people in the radius of 80 km or so and is usually temporary. Heat is generated and there are very annoying temperatures in the radius of 20 km or so. The heat produces a high air pressure that spreads much more slowly and structures in the radius of 6 km or so are completely destroyed. And on top of that, you will get some radioactive dust and sickness for a longer period of time. But note that the next season, plants were growing in Hiroshima just fine, defying cataclysmic predictions, and the area of Chernobyl was recently thriving with wildlife. The animals don't measure the radiation level and they ignore it. They ignore human warnings, too, because they don't understand it. And collectively, they did great! We have to learn something from the boars of Chernobyl if the radiation becomes widespread; it was no rocket science for them to collectively survive. Much of our caution has surely been excessive, by many orders of magnitude. Just 9 days ago, we were obsessed with lowering the Omicron Common Cold infections by 1% by respirators and millions of people were obsessed with even tinier "terrifying problems".



A nuclear exchange is not quite the end of the world although we have been assuming that the two phrases are equivalent for decades. Out of the 6,000+ Russian warheads, many could be eliminated by some targeted bombardment and/or sabotage, some of them would fail because they are Russian products, some of them would be intercepted. So there would probably be fewer than 1,000 blasts. Much of the countryside could survive, along with many people who would hide in the subways etc.



Unlike the weekend, I think that further indications of weakness make it more likely that Putin will escalate things so our declaration – ideally a credible declaration – that we may start to bombard Russia is more likely to deescalate things. But I can't quite guarantee such a things. Not even psychologists can because psychology is far from a controllable let alone deterministic natural science.



Note that this is such a bad outcome that you should forget about the recipes "what to do". There is obviously no algorithm to be completely safe once you expect nuclear bombs near your home. Experts and "experts" still disagree whether, if you see a nuclear mushroom, you should hide to the nearest building or basement; or, as some fancy researchers say, you should run away from the blast as quickly as you can for 30 minutes. I think that it should be left to your immediate decision at that terrible moment. The distance of 7 km from the blast and 10 km from the blast is probably a huge difference when it comes to the doses and other things. You want to be inside and isolated but you prefer hiding places that are further from the blast.



Let me also mention that if a Chernobyl-like catastrophe were launched (by the Chechens? Are they really Chechen savages shooting near this equipment?) in Energodar (and Putin may use the power plant as a weapon or tool of blackmail, he already uses its walls to host the Grad missile launchers), it wouldn't mean the end of Europe. I would expect a Chernobyl times ten. And despite the anti-nuclear propaganda, Chernobyl was largely a "trace effect" for almost all places in Europe. These are terrible things to consider but not the end of the world. I think it is obvious that Western Europeans shouldn't try to evacuate the continent en masse in such a scenario. After all, after some weeks, the radioactive dust would be spread all over the Earth, anyway.



Of course, if it were possible to eliminate the heads behind the ongoing war crimes; and the bulk of Russia's nuclear stockpile by some conventional weapons, it would be vastly preferred over nuclear strikes against Russia. But unless we see sufficiently quickly that someone in Russia wants to stop it and has the capabilities to stop it, it seems increasingly clear to me that if there is any Western civilization left at all, we will have to do it at one moment, anyway. While the current Russian president may be a psychopath, I am afraid that if someone like Shoigu or Medvedev continued to lead the Kremlin after Putin, it wouldn't be much better although there would be a chance.



The Russian Federation is becoming an upsized sibling of the Islamic State – which wasn't too difficult to neutralize, despite the omnipresence of the ISIS in the news for a few years. If you imagine that the Islamic State controlled both Syria (17 million people) and Iraq (40 million), which isn't quite true but it's an OK estimate, it was in charge of 57 million people many of whom really supported it, too. OK, Russia is less than 3 times larger. The Russian Federation is becoming the Islamic State with one e-folding. It has a much better technology than the Islamic State savages but as we are seeing, it is not sensational and it doesn't have many high-quality professionals to work with the technology.



A psychopath that takes over the country with the largest territory and the most extensive nuclear stockpile in the world and starts Hell on Earth is clearly the ultimate black swan event which I didn't expect to live through and neither did most of the people. But the probability was never tiny, especially with the pathologically concentrated power in Russia – which is, just like in the case of Hitler and the humiliation of Germany and Austria after 1918, partly caused by the Soviet loss in the Cold War and the following not-so-prestigious status that Russia has had in the world. The people behind the excessive humiliation of Russia are co-responsible for the ongoing monstrosities but this is not a time to blame someone in the West. So relax, it has been just my consistent opinions for years. Who is the main villain is obvious. The Russophobes have helped to create the monster so they also have a special moral duty to help to terminate it. We may also say that the Russophobes have been proven correct in statements that seem more essential now – and I was wrong about those because I just didn't expect Russia to get this insane.



In the optimistic scenario, the Russian nuclear stockpile has to be overtaken by some Western/international folks. I think it could be a good idea to shrink Russia's territory, expel Russians from some border regions, cut the remaining Russia to several pieces, treat them as occupation zones governed by various countries, and restrict the Russian people's sovereignty over things that are potentially dangerous for other countries or for West-like citizens of Russia. The reparations that will have to be paid by these successors of Russia will obviously be huge.