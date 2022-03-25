What to do with rubles, Bitcoin for Russian oil, gas

One of the twists in the war is the Russian decision to switch to new currencies needed to buy the Russian fossil fuels:
Unfriendly countries: need to pay in rublesThere are two immediate reactions. One says that Putin is an evil genius and this new rule (which is violating previous contracts and that's why the Germans and Poles are simply saying "no" to the change) is intended to bring some extra advantages to Russia and disadvantages to the "unfriendly countries". The other reaction, and that is one I choose, says that there is no evidence that there is no evidence that Putin is particularly competent (and there is increasing evidence that he is just a lame and clueless Soviet apparatchik who could only become this powerful because much of his electorate is extremely undemanding) and it is likely that this rule will be another self-inflicted injury.
Friendly countries: may pay in their currencies or... the Bitcoin (this is a new rule)
If you start by assuming that this attempt to revise the payment method is a clever trick (from Russia's viewpoint), you immediately continue by rationalizing it. It must be smart, your assumption says... so why is it smart? Well, it may be smart if the outcome is to cancel the U.S. dollars (and, to a much lesser extent, the Euros) as the currencies used in the trading with the fossil fuels. Putin will ingeniously replace them with rubles and the Bitcoin! By a Kremlin decree, Putin may have changed the main world's reserve currency from the U.S. dollars to rubles, the hardcore Putin worshipers may add.
Well, I think it is silly. Currencies (and other things) cannot really become this powerful by issuing a decree, especially not a decree in a relatively small, 11th largest in the world, economy, and especially not when it is an economy expected to record several years of the economic decline. The main reason why the U.S. dollar has been capable of becoming and staying the main reserve currency is that everyone realizes that the whole U.S. economy is using this unit of wealth and the U.S. economy is the largest one, and the economy with the most reliable expectation of a positive growth and the safest guarantees that it won't cease to be important in the following decades.
A Kremlin decree may force the buyers of the Russian gas to be obliged to find some rubles before they make the purchase but that doesn't mean that they will hold lots of rubles well before the purchase; or well after the purchase. Instead, the ruble-denominated transactions are an extra inconvenient bureaucracy whose main impact is to further strip Russia of the hard currencies (which is bad for Putin).
A normal buyer is expected to keep small reserves in rubles for a short time to be ready for the next purchase. This system is similar to the "purchases of cups of coffee for the Bitcoin", indeed. In principle, a coffee shop may force the clients to buy the coffee in the Bitcoin. But the price has to be calculated for each coffee separately and it changes violently every day (because all the expenses and wages are approximately fixed in dollars or some other currency, and making the coffee price fixed in the Bitcoin would either make the coffee too expensive for buyers, or loss-making for the coffee shop, soon), and it is likely that most people forced to use the Bitcoin for the coffee transaction only buy the required Bitcoin shortly before the purchase. Analogously, a normal coffee shop manipulated into these Bitcoin trades will sell the Bitcoin and acquire the normal money shortly after they get the cryptonothing, too. Any other strategy just turns the buyers and/or the coffee shop into gamblers.
On top of that, by being associated with the Russian government, an entity responsible for the most striking violations of the international law and the most brutal war in Europe since 1945, the rubles and the Bitcoin would be becoming criminal or terrorist currencies. I find it obvious that if these demands for the new payment method are made sort of successful, the West needs to heavily regulate and/or try to suppress or liquidate these currencies because they will become mainly tools to fund the war crimes (either the ongoing ones in Ukraine, or the likely future war crimes that may take place in other countries).
So I think that all the ruble trades done by the Western entities should go through some shared organization across the Western world which would be keeping a reasonable but small amount of rubles for everybody. That organization would be capable of killing a ruble-denominated transaction if it were deeply unnecessary; it could collect some fee on top of any ruble-based payment; and I think that this organizatino should try to tame the exchange rate to one that is basically controlled by the Western governments.
I think that the rubles should be manipulated to become e.g. 10% plus the Russian interest rates weaker per year, so one ruble would be dropping by 30% per year (some 2.5% a month) relatively to the U.S. dollar (the drop would be 10% if you managed to put your rubles in a Russian saving account). This would discourage everyone in the world from holding rubles (it should also become mandatory to sell excess rubles in the West) but the West's ruble bank would still be capable of keeping the ruble this strong.
On top of that, the Bitcoin should also be stabilized so that its value in the U.S. dollar decreases 10% a year, plus minus some allowed oscillations (a few percent). This would discourage people from just holding it; but the bank would be capable of maintaining this rate by operations on the Bitcoin future markets. With these methods, the ability of Russia to get the required funding would be dropping, the decline of the Russian economy would be partly managed by the West, and the transition to alternatives to Russia's fossil fuels could be gradual and slow enough not to cause huge problems for the buyers.
Also, all the Bitcoin wallets held by the Russian subjects should be identified and outlawed in the West and other wallets receiving the Bitcoin from these wallets, if these funds become a certain high enough percentage of the wallets, should be added to the black list, too. Cryptoexchanges and other businesses wouldn't be allowed to accept the Bitcoin from these criminal sources. So I am saying that the rubles and the Bitcoin should be "mostly outlawed" in the civilized world but it should be done in a clever way to minimize the damages to innocent economic subjects in the West.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment